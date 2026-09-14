Jetour T2-Based JSW Combat SUV: What to Expect in India

The upcoming model is expected to be based on the Chery Jetour T2, a rugged five-seat SUV already sold in international markets.

JSW Motors is preparing to expand its presence in India with a new SUV that could be introduced under the JSW Combat name.

The Combat is expected to retain the T2's upright and boxy proportions, giving it a distinctive off-road-inspired appearance. However, the India-spec model could receive design revisions, including changes to the grille, lighting and bumpers, along with prominent JSW branding.

The SUV is expected to target the premium SUV segment, with its combination of rugged styling, a plug-in hybrid powertrain and a technology-focused cabin potentially putting it in competition with several established SUVs.

JSW Motors has not yet announced the final specifications, variants, pricing or launch timeline for the Combat. The expected price could be in the ₹30 lakh to ₹50 lakh range (ex-showroom), although this remains unconfirmed.

The company has also trademarked names such as Adventura, Cadet, Urbanique, Dominor, Sereno, and Eleve, suggesting the Combat could be the start of a wider product expansion.

JSW Combat: Expected features

Exterior

The JSW Combat is expected to stay close to the global Jetour T2 in overall design. Key styling elements could include:

Upright, boxy SUV proportions

Squarish LED headlamps

Rugged front and rear bumpers

Prominent wheel-arch cladding

Roof rails

20-inch alloy wheels

Vertical LED tail lamps

Tailgate-mounted spare wheel

Revised grille with JSW branding

The India-spec version could receive further changes before entering production.

Interior and technology

The cabin is expected to feature a modern dashboard dominated by large digital displays. The global Jetour T2 gets a 15.6-inch central touchscreen paired with a 10.6-inch digital instrument cluster.

Other equipment available on the international model includes a panoramic sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats, ambient lighting and a 12-speaker audio system.

The SUV also offers a surround-view camera system with an underbody-view function, which could be particularly useful off-road.

The India-spec Combat could also offer adaptive cruise control and other driver-assistance features, although the final equipment list is yet to be confirmed.

Powertrain

The biggest talking point could be the Combat's electrified powertrain. The India-spec SUV is expected to use a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine combined with two electric motors and an 18.4kWh battery pack.

In the global Jetour T2, this plug-in hybrid setup produces around 360hp and 610Nm, with power sent through a dedicated three-speed hybrid transmission.

While the international T2 is available with both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations, the India-spec Combat is currently expected to be offered primarily with front-wheel drive.

Expected Powertrain Specifications Specification Details Engine & Motor Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Electric motors Two electric motors Battery pack 18.4kWh Combined power Around 360hp Combined torque 610Nm Transmission Dedicated three-speed hybrid transmission Drive configuration Front-wheel drive (India-spec, expected) Battery & Charging Electric-only range (NEDC) Around 90km AC charging 6.6kW; 30 to 100 per cent in approximately three hours DC fast charging 50kW; 30 to 80 per cent in around 27 minutes Combined range Approximately 1,200km (petrol and electric)

Battery, charging and range

The global T2's 18.4kWh battery is claimed to provide around 90km of electric-only range under the NEDC cycle. It supports both AC and DC charging.

With a 6.6kW AC charger, charging from 30 to 100 per cent is claimed to take approximately three hours. Using a 50kW DC fast charger, the battery can reportedly charge from 30 to 80 per cent in around 27 minutes.

The global model has a claimed combined range of approximately 1,200km using both petrol and electric power.

However, the final range, efficiency and charging figures for the Indian version will depend on the powertrain configuration and homologation.

Expected price and launch

JSW Motors is yet to officially confirm the Combat's launch date, variants or pricing. If it launches in the expected ₹30 lakh-₹50 lakh range, the SUV would sit in a competitive premium segment.

More details are expected to emerge as JSW Motors moves closer to introducing the India-spec version.