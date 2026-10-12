JSW Motors is preparing to enter India's passenger vehicle market with a new SUV that combines a tough, adventure-focused design with plug-in hybrid technology.
Expected to be called the JSW Combat, the upcoming model will be based on the Jetour T2, an SUV developed by Chinese automaker Chery.
The vehicle is expected to mark an important step in JSW Group's plans to establish its own identity in India's changing automotive industry.
The Combat is attracting attention for several reasons.
Its boxy exterior gives it the presence of a traditional off-road SUV, while its expected plug-in hybrid powertrain offers a different approach to performance and fuel consumption.
Rather than relying entirely on petrol or switching to a fully electric vehicle, the proposed powertrain combines a petrol engine with electric motors and a rechargeable battery.
This could appeal to buyers who want the convenience of a conventional SUV but also want to complete shorter journeys using electric power.
JSW Jetour T2 Or JSW Combat SUV?
The Jetour T2 is sold in international markets under Jetour, a brand owned by China's Chery Group.
At the same time, its Indian-market version is expected to be launched as JSW Combat under JSW Motors' branding strategy.
Although both vehicles are based on the same underlying design, their specifications and features may not be identical, as the Indian version could receive changes to the grille, headlamps, engine options, safety equipment and infotainment system.
Similarities Between the JSW Jetour T2 And JSW Combat SUV
Both vehicles share the same high-performance plug-in hybrid (PHEV) setup.
This pairs a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with two electric motors and an 18.4 kWh battery, producing 360 PS and 610 Nm of torque.
The dashboard configuration remains completely unchanged.
Both variants feature the prominent 15.6-inch15.6-inch main touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster, a 12-speaker Sony audio system, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 processor powering the screens.
They share the same boxy proportions, measuring 4,785 mm in length, 2,006 mm in width, and sporting a 2,800 mm wheelbase.
The Key Differences
The most obvious difference is visual.
The massive front grille and tailgate on the Indian model will display bold "COMBAT" lettering instead of the global "JETOUR" branding.
The steering wheel will also bear the JSW Motos logo.
The JSW Combat is expected to feature slightly redesigned front and rear bumpers, along with minor modifications to the headlight housings, to match Indian regulatory and stylistic tastes.
While global Jetour models often lock out certain remote features by region, the JSW Combat will feature an unlocked, fully integrated eSIM ecosystem built natively for Indian navigation, cellular networks, and local voice assistants.
Launch, Pricing And Availability
The official debut for the JSW Combat SUV is confirmed for December 4, 226.
As JSW Motors prepares to enter the Indian automotive market as a standalone brand, initial deliveries and market availability are expected to roll out in early 2027.
While JSW Motors has not officially locked in final pricing, industry estimates and automotive media projections hint at a premium yet highly aggressive price range, positioning the JSW Combat SUV between ₹30.00 Lakh and ₹50.00 Lakh ex-showroom, depending on the selected variant.
At this price point, the plug-in hybrid SUV will pose a direct marketplace challenge to established mid- to high-tier premium SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and entry-level luxury crossovers.
The media debut and official brand launch will take place on December 3-4, 2026.
Dealership bookings and official reservation configurations are expected to open shortly after the December reveal.