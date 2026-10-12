The vehicle is expected to mark an important step in JSW Group's plans to establish its own identity in India's changing automotive industry.

Expected to be called the JSW Combat, the upcoming model will be based on the Jetour T2, an SUV developed by Chinese automaker Chery.

JSW Motors is preparing to enter India's passenger vehicle market with a new SUV that combines a tough, adventure-focused design with plug-in hybrid technology.

The Combat is attracting attention for several reasons.

Its boxy exterior gives it the presence of a traditional off-road SUV, while its expected plug-in hybrid powertrain offers a different approach to performance and fuel consumption.

Rather than relying entirely on petrol or switching to a fully electric vehicle, the proposed powertrain combines a petrol engine with electric motors and a rechargeable battery.

This could appeal to buyers who want the convenience of a conventional SUV but also want to complete shorter journeys using electric power.

JSW Jetour T2 Or JSW Combat SUV?

The Jetour T2 is sold in international markets under Jetour, a brand owned by China's Chery Group.

At the same time, its Indian-market version is expected to be launched as JSW Combat under JSW Motors' branding strategy.

Although both vehicles are based on the same underlying design, their specifications and features may not be identical, as the Indian version could receive changes to the grille, headlamps, engine options, safety equipment and infotainment system.

JSW Combat SUV Specifications Specification Details Powertrain Engine And Motors A 1.5-litre direct-injection turbo-petrol engine paired with two electric motors. Combined Output Delivers a massive combined performance rating of 360 PS (355 BHP) and 610 Nm of torque. Transmission And Layout A 3-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) drives the front wheels in a Front-Wheel-Drive (FWD) configuration optimised for the Indian market. Battery And Range Features an 18.4 kWh battery pack that offers an electric-only range of 90 km (NEDC cycle) for city commutes. With a full fuel tank, its total combined range stretches up to 1,100 km. Dimensions Proportions Measures 4,785 mm in length, 2,006 mm in width, and 1,880 mm in height, with a stable 2,800 mm wheelbase and a high 220 mm ground clearance. Design Visual Highlights Massive, squarish LED headlamps; prominent, thick wheel-arch cladding; roof rails highlighted with neon-green accents; and large 20-inch alloy wheels. Rear Sytling It features vertically arranged LED tail lamps alongside a rugged, tailgate-mounted spare-wheel enclosure. Local Adjustments The front fascia drops global branding for bold "COMBAT" lettering, along with India-specific bumper structural changes. Technology & Comfort Infotainment And Displays It features a massive 15.6-inch touchscreen system paired with a 10.25-inch digital driver's display. Comfort Amenities Multi-way powered front seating configurations that include both seat ventilation and memory functions for the driver, dual-zone automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, and a large panoramic sunroof. Audio System Outfitted with a high-fidelity 12-speaker Sony sound system. Surround View Equipped with a 540-degree camera system that provides a comprehensive 360 surround view, plus a unique "transparent" view of the underbody terrain directly beneath the chassis. Safety Driver Assitance Integrates Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) including adaptive cruise control, lane-keep systems, alongside hill-start and hill-descent assist functions. Occupant Safety Includes 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, and electronic stability control as standard configurations.

Similarities Between the JSW Jetour T2 And JSW Combat SUV

Both vehicles share the same high-performance plug-in hybrid (PHEV) setup.

This pairs a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine with two electric motors and an 18.4 kWh battery, producing 360 PS and 610 Nm of torque.

The dashboard configuration remains completely unchanged.

Both variants feature the prominent 15.6-inch15.6-inch main touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital gauge cluster, a 12-speaker Sony audio system, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155 processor powering the screens.

They share the same boxy proportions, measuring 4,785 mm in length, 2,006 mm in width, and sporting a 2,800 mm wheelbase.

The Key Differences

The most obvious difference is visual.

The massive front grille and tailgate on the Indian model will display bold "COMBAT" lettering instead of the global "JETOUR" branding.

The steering wheel will also bear the JSW Motos logo.

The JSW Combat is expected to feature slightly redesigned front and rear bumpers, along with minor modifications to the headlight housings, to match Indian regulatory and stylistic tastes.

While global Jetour models often lock out certain remote features by region, the JSW Combat will feature an unlocked, fully integrated eSIM ecosystem built natively for Indian navigation, cellular networks, and local voice assistants.

Launch, Pricing And Availability

The official debut for the JSW Combat SUV is confirmed for December 4, 226.

As JSW Motors prepares to enter the Indian automotive market as a standalone brand, initial deliveries and market availability are expected to roll out in early 2027.

While JSW Motors has not officially locked in final pricing, industry estimates and automotive media projections hint at a premium yet highly aggressive price range, positioning the JSW Combat SUV between ₹30.00 Lakh and ₹50.00 Lakh ex-showroom, depending on the selected variant.

At this price point, the plug-in hybrid SUV will pose a direct marketplace challenge to established mid- to high-tier premium SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, and entry-level luxury crossovers.

The media debut and official brand launch will take place on December 3-4, 2026.

Dealership bookings and official reservation configurations are expected to open shortly after the December reveal.