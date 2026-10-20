2027 Kawasaki Z1100 Launched in India at Rs 12.79 Lakh

The newly launched 2027 variant of the Z1100 is mechanically identical to the initial 2026 model, retaining the same engine, electronic package, styling, and price tag.

India Kawasaki Motors has launched the MY27 Kawasaki Z1100 in India. The Z1100 motorcycle was originally unveiled the Z1100 in late 2025 as a successor to the iconic Z1000. The Z1100 became the first production model for this updated flagship naked platform.

India Kawasaki Motor (IKM) announced the launch of its latest hyper-naked motorcycle, the 2027 Kawasaki Z1100, featuring significant performance updates and a sharp Sugomi design.

Pricing and Availability

The 2027 Z1100 is launched with prices starting at Rs 12.79 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in Ebony or Metallic Carbon Grey.

Positioned at the top of the brand's naturally aspirated supernaked lineup, the motorcycle carries forward Kawasaki's Sugomi design philosophy, characterised by aggressive styling and a muscular stance.

Bookings are already open, and deliveries have begun at dealerships across India.

Hardware and Control

The 2027 Kawasaki Z1100 uses a tubular diamond frame and features a 41mm inverted front fork and a rear back-linkage monoshock. Both suspension units offer adjustment, allowing riders to tailor the setup to their preferences and riding conditions.

Braking duties are handled by twin 310mm discs at the front and a 260mm disc at the rear. The motorcycle also features dual-channel ABS for improved braking control.

Wheels details

The Z1100 rides on 17-inch wheels, with a 120/70-section front tyre and a 190/50-section rear tyre. Its 17-litre fuel tank provides practical range for longer rides, although actual fuel efficiency will depend on riding conditions and riding style.

Engine and Performance

The 2027 Kawasaki Z1100 is powered by a 1,099cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine. It produces 136hp at 9,000rpm and 113Nm of peak torque at 7,600rpm.

The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and an assist-and-slipper clutch. It also gets a bi-directional quickshifter, allowing riders to shift gears without using the clutch during acceleration and deceleration.

The motorcycle's engine is designed to deliver strong performance across the rev range, making it suitable for riders seeking the performance of a large-capacity street motorcycle.

The motorcycle features a tubular diamond frame, a Showa SFF-BP inverted front fork, and a horizontal back-link rear suspension. Braking duties are handled by dual 277mm front discs and a 226mm rear disc. It rides on Dunlop Sportmax Q5A tyres.

Features and Electronics

The Kawasaki Z1100 comes equipped with a 5-inch colour TFT instrument display with smartphone connectivity. The display provides essential riding information and supports connected features, including turn-by-turn navigation and notification alerts.

Its electronic rider-assistance package includes an inertial measurement unit (IMU), cornering ABS, traction control, multiple power modes, engine-braking control and cruise control. These features help riders manage the motorcycle's performance in different riding conditions.

The bi-directional quickshifter further enhances convenience, particularly during spirited riding.