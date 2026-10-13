Kawasaki Z300 India Launch Teased With Twin-Cylinder Engine

The Z300 is particularly interesting because it brings Kawasaki's familiar twin-cylinder engine platform to a naked-bike package.

The motorcycle was showcased at an event in Bengaluru in October 2026.

Kawasaki has expanded its Indian motorcycle lineup with the Z300, a street-focused motorcycle designed for riders who want sporty performance without the full fairing and forward-leaning riding position of a traditional sportbike.

Instead of focusing entirely on high-speed riding and aerodynamic bodywork, it aims to offer a more upright riding position, everyday usability, and the unmistakable look of the company's larger Z-series motorcycles.

Kawasaki Z300 Specifications Specification Details Powertrain Engine 296cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine inherited from the Ninja 300 Maximum Power Estimated 39 PS (about 38.4 bhp) at 11,000 rpm Peak Torque 26.1 Nm at 10,000 rpm Gearbox 6-speed transmission with assist-and-slipper clutch Design Sugomi Theme Aggressive crouching "Sugomi" design philosophy seen on larger Kawasaki streetfighters like the Z900 Mass-Forward Stance Muscular fuel-tank shroud, sharp under-cowl, and minimalist tail section Colour Schemes Signature green-and-black dual-tone colourways Ergonomics & Comfort Upright Riding Stance Wide, flat, single-piece handlebar for a relaxed, commuter-friendly upright posture Split Seats Standard split-seat setup for a sporty look without sacrificing everyday riding comfort Electronics & Display Modern Console Fully digital TFT instrument display with integrated smartphone connectivity for navigation and alerts Chassis & Hardware Suspension Conventional telescopic front forks and bottom-link Uni-Trak rear mono-shock Brakes & Safety Petal disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS Wheels 17-inch alloy wheels with a light footprint

Kawasaki Z300 vs KTM 390 Duke

The KTM 390 Duke is one of the most important rivals to consider.

The Duke has built its reputation around an aggressive design, strong acceleration, and a performance-oriented riding experience.

Its current Indian specification uses a 349cc single-cylinder engine, with published figures varying by model year and specification.

The KTM's main advantage is its strong torque delivery and extensive performance-focused equipment.

Depending on the version, it can offer features and chassis hardware that appeal to riders who prioritise acceleration, sharp handling, and a sporty riding experience.

The Kawasaki takes a different approach.

The 296cc parallel-twin engine should appeal to riders who prefer a twin-cylinder layout and a smoother mechanical feel.

The reported TFT display also gives it a modern cockpit. The decision between the two will depend on more than peak power.

The KTM may appeal more to riders seeking strong low and mid-range response, while the Kawasaki could attract those who value twin-cylinder refinement and its distinctive engine character.

Pricing Details

The official prices for the Kawasaki Z300 have not been released yet, but the motorcycle is expected to be priced below ₹3.00 lakh 9ex-showroom).

Since it ditches the full fairing of its sibling, the Ninja 300, which retails at ₹3.34 lakh, automotive experts project a more aggressive, lower price tag.

Availability Timeline

The official nationwide bookings for the Kawasaki Z300 open across India on 19 October 2026, followed by the formal price and variant announcement on 20 October 2026.

Before the launch, early preview showcases for prospective buyers will take place in Mumbai and Pune on 18 October 2026, building on the initial dealer showcase previously held in Bengaluru.

Upon release, the motorcycle will be distributed through official India Kawasaki Motors dealerships and will be available in two colour options: Green and Black.

The announcement on 20 October 2026 should provide a much clearer picture of where the Z300 fits in the Indian market.

The Z300 is a motorcycle worth watching, not simply because it carries the Kawasaki name, but because it brings a familiar twin-cylinder engine into a package designed around everyday street riding.