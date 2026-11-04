Kawasaki Z650 S Launched in India at Rs. 7.59 Lakh

The biggest highlight of the new Kawasaki Z650 S is its redesigned appearance. The motorcycle adopts Kawasaki's Sugomi design philosophy, featuring sharper bodywork and a more aggressive streetfighter-inspired stance.

Kawasaki has launched a new S variant of the Z650, priced at Rs. 7.59 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The motorcycle follows the Sugomi design, much like its siblings, the Z900 and Z300, but otherwise remains largely unchanged from the standard variant.

Kawasaki has launched the Kawasaki Z650 S in India, following the Sugomi design with updated bodywork. It is priced at Rs. 7.59 Lakh in India.

At the front, the Z650 S gets a redesigned LED headlight setup inspired by the larger Kawasaki Z900. The updated headlight gives the motorcycle a more distinctive appearance, while the revised fuel tank shrouds and body panels add to its muscular styling.

The motorcycle also features a redesigned LED taillight, giving the rear section a fresh look. Overall, the new design makes the Z650 S look more aggressive than the standard Z650.

The S variant also gets a new handlebar that is 10mm lower, 30mm wider, and set 40mm farther from the rider than the standard bike. This should make the riding position sportier, while the wider handlebar should give the rider more leverage when attacking corners.

Suspension, Brakes and Handling

Another change in the S variant is that the standard variant's petal disc brakes at both ends have been replaced with conventional discs.

The Kawasaki Z650 S is built around a tubular diamond frame. Suspension duties are handled by a 41mm telescopic fork at the front and a horizontal back-link rear suspension setup.

What's unchanged?

Engine and Performance

The bike is still powered by a tried-and-tested 649cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that makes 68 PS and 64 Nm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. It also gets a bidirectional quickshifter as an accessory.

The motor produces a maximum power output of 68 PS at 8,000 rpm and peak torque of 64 Nm at 6,700 rpm.

Under the hood, it gets a trellis frame, a conventional telescopic fork, and a monoshock. The bike rides on 17-inch wheels and gets twin discs at the front and a single disc at the rear.

It also gets a 4.3-inch TFT console with Bluetooth connectivity. It also gets dual-channel ABS and traction control.

Pricing and Colour

In India, the motorcycle is offered in a Pearl Blizzard White and Candy Lime Green colour combination.

Kawasaki has revised the riding ergonomics with a wider, more forward-leaning handlebar position. The updated riding triangle is intended to provide a more engaging riding experience while maintaining everyday usability.