The CNG versions of the Carens and Carens Clavis will be Kia India's first factory-fitted CNG offerings. The company is expected to announce the prices of both CNG models by the end of September or early October 2026.

The automaker has also opened bookings for the Carnival Hybrid, which is expected to arrive in India during the upcoming festive season.

Kia has opened bookings for the new Carens CNG and Carens Clavis CNG in India, expanding its MPV lineup with factory-fitted CNG powertrains.

Kia Carens Clavis CNG

The Carens Clavis CNG will be available in the HTE and HTE(O) variants. It will use a 1.5-litre petrol engine adapted for CNG and paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

The CNG powertrain produces around 94-95bhp and 123Nm, while the car will get a 60-litre CNG tank. Features are expected to include alloy wheels, projector headlamps, a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system.

The Carens Clavis CNG will retain its seven-seat configuration, making it a direct rival to the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga CNG and XL6 CNG.

The expected price is around ₹12.27 lakh onwards (ex-showroom), although Kia is yet to confirm the final price. Current industry estimates place the CNG model in the ₹12-13 lakh range.

Kia Carens CNG

The standard Carens CNG will be offered in the Premium(O) trim and will use the same 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

As part of Kia's B2B strategy, the CNG Carens will also be available in the M-DriveG1.6 6MT configuration, while the Clavis CNG will be offered in the HTMG1.5 6MT configuration.

Kia has not yet revealed the final price of the Carens CNG. The company is expected to announce pricing alongside the Clavis CNG by the end of September or early October.

Kia Carnival Hybrid

Kia is also preparing to introduce the Carnival Hybrid in India. Bookings for the hybrid MPV are already open, with the model expected to launch around the festive season. It will be offered in a single, fully loaded Limousine+ trim.

The Carnival Hybrid will use a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol strong-hybrid powertrain paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. The petrol engine produces around 180PS and 265Nm, while the electric motor adds to the system's performance.

The hybrid version will sit alongside the existing 2.2-litre diesel Carnival, which produces 193PS and 441Nm and is paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Exterior

There will be no major exterior changes to distinguish the hybrid from the diesel version. It will retain the tiger-nose grille, vertically stacked LED headlamps, powered sliding doors, 18-inch alloy wheels and connected LED tail lamps. A new HEV badge will be added to the tailgate.

Interior and Features

Inside, the Carnival Hybrid will continue with dual 12.3-inch displays, three-zone climate control and a 12-speaker Bose audio system.

New equipment includes a virtual engine sound system, retractable and height-adjustable seat-back tables with wireless charging, a smart air purifier with AQI display, monotone ambient lighting and leatherette-wrapped door trims.

Safety

Safety features will include eight airbags, Level 2 ADAS, disc brakes on all four wheels and a 360-degree camera.

Launch Date and Expected Price

The Carens CNG and Carens Clavis CNG are expected to go on sale after their prices are announced by the end of September or early October 2026. Kia has not yet confirmed an exact launch date.

The Carnival Hybrid is expected to launch in India during the 2026 festive season, with bookings already open. Kia has not announced the official price yet.

The current Carnival diesel costs around ₹59.65 lakh ex-showroom, while the hybrid is expected to be positioned around ₹56 lakh-₹60 lakh ex-showroom, depending on final pricing.

Kia Carens Clavis CNG Specification Details Engine 1.5-litre petrol-CNG Power Around 94-95bhp Torque 123Nm Transmission 6-speed manual CNG tank 60 litres Seating 7 Variants HTE, HTE(O) Expected price Around ₹12.27 lakh onwards Launch Expected by end-September/early October 2026

Kia Carens CNG Specification Details Engine 1.5-litre petrol-CNG Transmission 6-speed manual Variant Premium(O) B2B variant M-DriveG1.6 6MT Seating 7 Expected launch End-September/early October 2026 Price Yet to be announced