Kia is preparing to strengthen its premium SUV lineup with the much-awaited Kia Sorento, a three-row family SUV that has already earned a strong reputation in international markets.
While the Sorento has been available for many years, Indian buyers have been waiting for its arrival.
Recent reports suggest that Kia is finally planning to introduce the SUV in India, making it one of the company's most anticipated launches.
About Kia Corporation
Kia Corporation is one of the world's fastest-growing automobile manufacturers.
Founded in 1944 in South Korea, Kia initially produced bicycles and steel tubing before entering the automobile industry.
Today, Kia is part of the Hyundai Motor Group and sells vehicles in more than 190 countries.
Kia's latest design philosophy, known as "Opposites United," combines futuristic styling with practical engineering, giving its vehicles a distinctive appearance.
Why Is Kia Launching The Sorento?
Bridging The Gap For Upgrading Seltos Owners
The Seltos has been a massive sales success for Kia India. However, when owners look to upgrade to a larger, more premium 3-row vehicle, Kia historically had nothing to offer them except the Carnival luxury MPV.
The Sorento acts as a natural "upgrade bridge" to retain these loyal customers within the Kia family.
Challenging the Toyota Fortuner's Monopoly
The premium ₹40 Lakh to ₹50 Lakh SUV segment has long been dominated by the heavy, ladder-frame Toyota Fortuner.
Kia recognises that many buyers in this price bracket do not actually go off-roading; they want a road-focused, comfortable family cruiser.
The Sorento uses a monocoque chassis (car-like construction) that delivers a far superior, plush ride quality compared to bumpy, rugged off-roaders.
Elevating The Kia Brand Premium
While Kia is highly respected for mid-size cars like the Sonet and Seltos, it wants to establish its identity as a premium luxury car maker firmly.
Launching a globally successful vehicle packed with Level 2 ADAS, panoramic glass, and dual 12.3-inch displays serves as a high-tech "halo product" to boost the brand's engineering prestige.
Key Features
Tech And Infotainment
Dual-Screen Layout
Premium Audio
Head-Up Display (HUD)
Comfort And Interior Luxury
Seating Choices
Climate Seats
Panoramic Sunroof
Smart Power Tailgate
Safety and Driver Assistance (ADAS)
Level 2 ADAS Suite
Smart Cruise Control
360-Degree Camera
Airbag Protection
Drivetrain and Mechanics
Terrain Modes
Shift-by-Wire
Price And Launch Specifics
The expected price is estimated around ₹28 Lakh to ₹35 Lakh, while the fully loaded flagship trims are expected to touch ₹45 Lakh.
Kia has not formally locked in a specific date; industry sources point to a market debut in late August, September, or October 2026.
Unofficial token bookings at selected dealerships are currently being accepted at ₹25,000 to ₹50,000.