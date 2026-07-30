Recent reports suggest that Kia is finally planning to introduce the SUV in India, making it one of the company's most anticipated launches.

While the Sorento has been available for many years, Indian buyers have been waiting for its arrival.

Kia is preparing to strengthen its premium SUV lineup with the much-awaited Kia Sorento, a three-row family SUV that has already earned a strong reputation in international markets.

About Kia Corporation

Kia Corporation is one of the world's fastest-growing automobile manufacturers.

Founded in 1944 in South Korea, Kia initially produced bicycles and steel tubing before entering the automobile industry.

Today, Kia is part of the Hyundai Motor Group and sells vehicles in more than 190 countries.

Kia's latest design philosophy, known as "Opposites United," combines futuristic styling with practical engineering, giving its vehicles a distinctive appearance.

Why Is Kia Launching The Sorento?

Bridging The Gap For Upgrading Seltos Owners

The Seltos has been a massive sales success for Kia India. However, when owners look to upgrade to a larger, more premium 3-row vehicle, Kia historically had nothing to offer them except the Carnival luxury MPV.

The Sorento acts as a natural "upgrade bridge" to retain these loyal customers within the Kia family.

Challenging the Toyota Fortuner's Monopoly

The premium ₹40 Lakh to ₹50 Lakh SUV segment has long been dominated by the heavy, ladder-frame Toyota Fortuner.

Kia recognises that many buyers in this price bracket do not actually go off-roading; they want a road-focused, comfortable family cruiser.

The Sorento uses a monocoque chassis (car-like construction) that delivers a far superior, plush ride quality compared to bumpy, rugged off-roaders.

Elevating The Kia Brand Premium

While Kia is highly respected for mid-size cars like the Sonet and Seltos, it wants to establish its identity as a premium luxury car maker firmly.

Launching a globally successful vehicle packed with Level 2 ADAS, panoramic glass, and dual 12.3-inch displays serves as a high-tech "halo product" to boost the brand's engineering prestige.

Key Features

Tech And Infotainment

Dual-Screen Layout

12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch central touchscreen.

Premium Audio

A premium 12-speaker Bose surround sound system tuned specifically for the vehicle's cabin acoustics.

Head-Up Display (HUD)

A 10-inch colour HUD projects speed, navigation, and driver-assist warnings directly onto the windshield.

Comfort And Interior Luxury

Seating Choices

Available in 6-seater layouts (with luxury second-row captain chairs) or a traditional 7-seater layout (60:40 split bench).

Climate Seats

Both ventilated and heated front seats to manage extreme Indian weather conditions.

Panoramic Sunroof

A massive dual-pane panoramic glass sunroof that stretches all the way to the second row.

Smart Power Tailgate

A hands-free rear tailgate that opens automatically when standing near it with the key fob.

Safety and Driver Assistance (ADAS)

Level 2 ADAS Suite

A complete radar-and-camera safety net including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance.

Smart Cruise Control

Navigation-based adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go functionality for heavy bumper-to-bumper highway traffic.

360-Degree Camera

A high-definition surround-view monitor paired with a Blind-Spot View Monitor that projects side camera feeds directly onto the instrument cluster when using turn signals.

Airbag Protection

Equipped with 8 standard airbags, including a front-centre airbag to prevent front occupants from colliding with each other during a side impact.

Drivetrain and Mechanics

Terrain Modes

Multi-terrain drive select modes (Mud, Snow, Sand) to optimise electronic traction controls for tricky surfaces.

Shift-by-Wire

A sleek, space-saving rotary dial gear selector instead of a traditional chunky mechanical shift lever.

Price And Launch Specifics

The expected price is estimated around ₹28 Lakh to ₹35 Lakh, while the fully loaded flagship trims are expected to touch ₹45 Lakh.

Kia has not formally locked in a specific date; industry sources point to a market debut in late August, September, or October 2026.

Unofficial token bookings at selected dealerships are currently being accepted at ₹25,000 to ₹50,000.