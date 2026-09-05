The Sorento measures 4,815mm in length, 1,900mm in width and 1,785mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,815mm. Its exterior follows Kia's latest design language, featuring vertically stacked headlamps and daytime running lights flanking the signature Tiger Nose grille.

The three-row SUV targets buyers seeking a premium family vehicle with multiple seating configurations, advanced technology, and a choice of hybrid and diesel powertrains.

Kia has launched the new Sorento SUV in India, positioning it above the Seltos as the South Korean automaker's flagship internal-combustion SUV.

The SUV gets a boxy silhouette complemented by 18-inch alloy wheels, while the rear design mirrors the front with vertically positioned tail lamps. Kia is offering the Sorento with both six- and seven-seat configurations, depending on the variant.

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Features and Technology

Infotainment and Connectivity

Inside, the SUV features a 12.3-inch infotainment display paired with a digital instrument cluster. Depending on the specification, buyers can also get a matching 12.3-inch digital display.

The system incorporates Kia's CCNC navigation platform, Connect 2.0, over-the-air updates, a digital key, a head-up display, and a generative AI assistant.

Comfort and Convenience

Comfort equipment includes ventilated seats for the first and second rows, relaxation seats, a 10-way electrically adjustable driver's seat and four-way power adjustment for the front passenger.

Other highlights include a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, a powered tailgate and a 12-speaker Bose audio system.

The Sorento is also designed with family practicality in mind. Its three-row cabin can accommodate up to seven occupants, while the second row can be folded remotely. ISOFIX mounts are available in both the second and third rows.

Safety and ADAS

On the safety front, Kia is offering up to 10 airbags and 28 safety features on higher variants. The range-topping version adds a Level 2+ ADAS package with a 30-feature suite, along with surround-view and blind-view monitors, remote parking assistance, a digital inside rear-view mirror, front and rear dashcams and multi-collision braking.

Powertrain Options

The Sorento is available in HTE, HTK and HTX trims, with seating configurations and equipment varying by variant. It also becomes Kia's first model in India to combine a strong hybrid powertrain with all-wheel drive.

The hybrid version uses a 1.6-litre petrol engine and electric motor, producing a combined 238hp. The petrol engine develops 180hp, while the electric motor contributes 65hp, with the system producing 265Nm of torque. The hybrid powertrain is paired with all-wheel drive.

A 2.2-litre diesel engine is also available, producing 193hp and 442Nm of torque. Lower variants offer front-wheel drive, while the higher HTX grade gets all-wheel drive as standard.

Kia Sorento Price in India

Kia has launched the new Sorento in India with prices starting at ₹27.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The flagship SUV is available in multiple variants, with the range-topping version priced at ₹40.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Sorento is offered in six trims - HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK(O), HTX and HTX(O), with buyers choosing between six- and seven-seat configurations depending on the variant.

The new Sorento sits above the Seltos in Kia's Indian portfolio and serves as the brand's flagship ICE SUV. It is offered with both hybrid and diesel powertrains, with the hybrid version also getting an all-wheel-drive option.

Kia Sorento: Key Features