Automotive

Kia Syros EV: New Electric SUV Set to Challenge Tata Nexon EV, Launch Expected Soon

Kia Syros EV is expected to launch soon as a rival to Tata Nexon EV, featuring a familiar design, dual-screen cabin, up to 520km range, multiple battery options, and advanced safety features.

M
Maheswari
·3 min read
Kia Syros EV
Kia Syros EV expected to launch soon

Kia is preparing to expand its electric vehicle lineup with a new compact electric SUV based on the Syros.

The upcoming Kia Syros EV is expected to compete directly with popular models such as the Tata Nexon EV and could debut by the end of this month.

Design and Exterior

Recently surfaced images of the Syros EV reveal that Kia has retained the petrol-powered Syros's unique, boxy design language. While the overall styling remains familiar, the electric version receives subtle changes, including a slimmer front grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, and a charging port on the front-left fender.

SUV continues with the same upright stance, distinctive lighting setup, and 17-inch alloy wheels as the standard Syros. The exterior changes primarily focus on giving the EV a cleaner, more aerodynamic appearance while maintaining the original model's identity.

Interior and Features

Inside, the Syros EV is expected to closely follow the ICE version's cabin layout. Spy images suggest a dual-tone interior theme, a dual-screen dashboard setup, and a two-tone three-spoke steering wheel.

Kia is likely to introduce EV-specific graphics and software updates for the infotainment system while keeping the overall dashboard design unchanged.

Comfort and Convenience

The electric SUV is expected to come equipped with features such as:

  • Touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Wireless charging

  • Automatic climate control

  • Premium audio system

Safety

For safety, the Syros EV could offer:

  • Six airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • 360-degree camera

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

Powertrain

Although Kia has not officially revealed the powertrain details, reports suggest that the Syros EV may share its electric platform with the globally available Hyundai Ioniq EV. It is expected to be offered with multiple battery options and a front-mounted single electric motor.

Kia Syros EV Expected Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Overview
ModelKia Syros EV
SegmentCompact Electric SUV
Expected LaunchEnd of this month
RivalsTata Nexon EV and other compact EV SUVs
PlatformExpected to share technology with Hyundai Ioniq EV
Powertrain and Range
Battery Options42kWh and 51.4kWh (expected)
Expected RangeUp to 420km and 520km (claimed, depending on variant)
Alternate Battery Report42kWh and 49kWh options (international-spec possibility)
MotorSingle electric motor
Motor PlacementFront axle
Design and Interior
Exterior HighlightsSlimmer grille, revised bumpers, front fender charging port, 17-inch alloy wheels
Interior FeaturesDual screens, two-tone cabin, two-tone three-spoke steering wheel
InfotainmentWireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (expected)
Features and Safety
Comfort FeaturesPanoramic sunroof, wireless charging, automatic climate control, premium audio system
Safety FeaturesSix airbags, ABS with EBD, 360-degree camera, TPMS, ADAS
Expected International Range ReferenceHyundai Inster EV offers up to 369km claimed Range in global markets

Topics

Automotive Industry News

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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