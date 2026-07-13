Kia is preparing to expand its electric vehicle lineup with a new compact electric SUV based on the Syros.
The upcoming Kia Syros EV is expected to compete directly with popular models such as the Tata Nexon EV and could debut by the end of this month.
Design and Exterior
Recently surfaced images of the Syros EV reveal that Kia has retained the petrol-powered Syros's unique, boxy design language. While the overall styling remains familiar, the electric version receives subtle changes, including a slimmer front grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, and a charging port on the front-left fender.
SUV continues with the same upright stance, distinctive lighting setup, and 17-inch alloy wheels as the standard Syros. The exterior changes primarily focus on giving the EV a cleaner, more aerodynamic appearance while maintaining the original model's identity.
Interior and Features
Inside, the Syros EV is expected to closely follow the ICE version's cabin layout. Spy images suggest a dual-tone interior theme, a dual-screen dashboard setup, and a two-tone three-spoke steering wheel.
Kia is likely to introduce EV-specific graphics and software updates for the infotainment system while keeping the overall dashboard design unchanged.
Comfort and Convenience
The electric SUV is expected to come equipped with features such as:
Safety
For safety, the Syros EV could offer:
Powertrain
Although Kia has not officially revealed the powertrain details, reports suggest that the Syros EV may share its electric platform with the globally available Hyundai Ioniq EV. It is expected to be offered with multiple battery options and a front-mounted single electric motor.