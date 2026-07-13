Kia is preparing to expand its electric vehicle lineup with a new compact electric SUV based on the Syros.

The upcoming Kia Syros EV is expected to compete directly with popular models such as the Tata Nexon EV and could debut by the end of this month.

Design and Exterior

Recently surfaced images of the Syros EV reveal that Kia has retained the petrol-powered Syros's unique, boxy design language. While the overall styling remains familiar, the electric version receives subtle changes, including a slimmer front grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, and a charging port on the front-left fender.