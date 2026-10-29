New KTM 200 Duke Launched With Ride Modes at Rs 2.07 Lakh

KTM has given its 200 Duke a significant technology upgrade for 2026, making the motorcycle more appealing to riders who want sporty performance along with modern electronic features.

The new KTM 200 Duke is aimed at riders looking for an aggressive-looking naked motorcycle with a strong performance character, modern equipment and improved control in different riding conditions.

However, with rivals also adding electronic rider aids and upgraded displays, this launch comes at a key moment for the 200 Duke in India's competitive performance motorcycle market.