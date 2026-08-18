Lamborghini Revuelto SV Unveiled With 1,065 CV V12 Power

The Revuelto SV is not simply a more powerful version of the standard Revuelto.

Released on August 14, 2026, the new Super Veloce represents the most extreme interpretation yet of Lamborghini's V12 hybrid philosophy, combining a naturally aspirated V12 engine with three electric motors and a comprehensive package of track-oriented upgrades.

Automobili Lamborghini has opened a new chapter in its high-performance V12 history with the introduction of the Lamborghini Revuelto SV.

Lamborghini has redesigned and re-engineered key areas of the car, including its aerodynamic package, suspension, braking system, cooling system, power delivery, and driver-control electronics.

The result is a supercar designed not only to deliver spectacular acceleration on the road but also to maintain high levels of performance during demanding circuit driving.

Why Lamborghini Needed The Revuelto SV?

Lamborghini needed the Revuelto SV to address two distinct challenges: stabilising financial margins and preserving its V12 heritage in an increasingly electrified era.

The Financial Buffe("Main Bridge")

Despite record-breaking revenue in early 2026, Lamborghini saw a 4.6% decline in overall vehicle deliveries, compressing its operating margin to 22.7%.

The Urus SUV accounts for roughly 75% of Lamborghini's global volume, but its next-generation replacement will not arrive until 2027 or 2028.

The ultra-exclusive, highly optioned $741,172 Revuelto SV acts as an immediate financial anchor.

The limited run of 1,963 units effectively pre-sold instantly. This locks in roughly $1.45 billion in forward revenue for the company while keeping brand desirability high via forced scarcity.

Defending Legacy Against Electrification

When Lamborghini introduced plug-in hybrid tech, purists worried it would water down the brand's raw, mechanical identity.

The SV badge exists specifically to prove that electric motors can serve the naturally aspirated V12 rather than replace it.

As sports cars begin to feel similar due to standardised EV performance software.

Lamborghini used the SV to demonstrate its unique engineering tuning, preserving the distinct noise, drama, and emotion of a V12.

Track Credibility And Performance Benchmarks

Lamborghini's previous generation track icon, the Aventador SVJ, set the standard for pure mechanical aggression.

The Revuelto SV needed to outperform its ancestor definitively. It did so by lapping the Hockenheimring in 1:41.6, shattering the SVJ's time by 5.7 seconds to capture a production-car record.

The standard Revuelto is an excellent road-going supercar, but it lacks the uncompromising, track-oriented parts hardcore collectors demand.

The SV meets that demand with manual GT3 passive dampers, massive CCM-R Plus racing brakes, and semi-slick Bridgestone Potenza tyres.

Lamborghini Revuelto SV Specifications Specification Details Powertrain 6.5-Litre Naturally Aspirated V12 + 3 Electric Motors Total Max Power 1,065 CV (1,050 bhp / 783 kW) Total Max Torque 1,425 Nm (1,051 lb-ft) 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) 2.4 seconds 0-200 km/h (0-124 mph) 6.7 seconds Top Speed Over 348 km/h (216 mph) Transmission Re-engineered 8-Speed Dual-Clutch Automatic Battery Capacity 7.3 kWh Lithium-ion (nearly double the standard car) Curb Weight 1,772 kilograms (3,907 lbs)-50kg lighter than standard

Core Engineering And Handling Features

Advanced Aerodynamics

Delivers 80% more total downforce than the standard Revuelto. This is achieved through a massive, motorsport-inspired fixed rear wing, a specialised Gurney flap, a reshaped front splitter, and optimised underbody airflow channels.

GT3-Derived Suspension

Swaps active electronics for manually adjustable passive dampers adapted from Lamborghini's GT3 racing program, increasing lateral grip by 10%.

CCM-R Plus Brakes

Upgraded Brembo racing brakes (420mm front, 410mm rear). They provide a 23% increase in heat dissipation, a 12% drop in operating temperatures, and a 200-0 km/h stopping distance of just 116 metres.

Interior Technology And Features

"Pilota" Driving Mode

A dedicated, track-exclusive mode containing a five-stage traction control adjustment system.

It lets drivers fine-tune slide margins and yaw control on a circuit.

Adaptive Exhaust Tuning

Features a variable acoustic bubbling strategy. It keeps the V12 quiet in Strada mode, unleashes a persistent mechanical roar in Sport, and shifts into a thunderous 9,500 rpm screaming crescendo in Corsa.

Monocoque Racing Seats

Drivers can opt for lightweight, non-adjustable carbon-fibre shell monocoque racing seats to optimise physical connection and lateral support.

Pricing And Availability

The Lamborghini Revuelto SV starts at a base price of $741,172 (approximately ₹6.22 crore before Indian taxes, duties, and options).

Production is strictly limited to 1,963 units worldwide as a tribute to the year Automobili Lamborghini was founded.

The production run is heavily restricted and offered primarily to Lamborghini's most loyal collectors and existing V12 customers.

Manufacturing is scheduled to commence at the Sant'Agata Bolognese factory in December 2026.

Global customer deliveries will officially begin in early 2027.