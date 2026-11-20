It retains the Temerario coupe's 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 hybrid powertrain, producing a combined 920hp, and gets a fully electric retractable hardtop. For the first time, Lamborghini has fitted a retractable hardtop to one of its Spyder models.

The new model combines the Temerario coupe's performance with an electrically operated retractable hardtop, offering an open-air driving experience.

Lamborghini has officially unveiled the Temerario Spyder, the open-top version of its new hybrid supercar, on November 19, 2026. It comes with a 907 hp hybrid powertrain and adds a fully electric retractable hardtop for the first time.

The supercar was unveiled in Sant'Agata Bolognese and Los Angeles, marking 50 years of Lamborghini's open-top production cars.

The supercar can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and reach 200 km/h in 7.3 seconds. Its claimed top speed is 343 km/h.

The hybrid powertrain produces a combined 920hp and 800Nm of torque, while the V8 alone makes 800hp.

The V8 engine can reach up to 10,000 rpm, and when launch control is enabled, the limit increases to 10,250 rpm. Power is delivered to all four wheels via an electrified all-wheel-drive system.

Lamborghini claims a 0-100kph time of 2.8 seconds, a 0-200kph time of 7.3 seconds and a top speed of 343kph. The car gets five driving modes - Città, Strada, Sport, Corsa and Corsa ESC Off - along with Recharge, Hybrid and Performance strategies.

It features a three-level Drift Mode. In Città mode, the vehicle can operate solely on electric power, generating up to 190 horsepower.

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What is New in Lamborghini Temerario Spyder?

The most significant update is the fully electric retractable hardtop, which is powered by 10 electric actuators. Instead of folding back horizontally into the rear deck, the roof collapses vertically behind the seats.

Lamborghini says this arrangement lowers the centre of gravity by 3mm when the roof is open while keeping weight distribution unchanged.

An electronically adjustable rear window lets occupants regulate airflow and the amount of engine noise entering the cabin.

It also gets two hexagonal cowls behind the seats that extend toward the rear and frame the engine cover. The cabin has 46mm more legroom, 22mm more headroom and 9mm more shoulder and elbow room than the Huracan EVO Spyder.

Additional features comprise a three-tiered neck warmer for the seats and a 112-litre front storage compartment. Lamborghini also claims the adjusted suspension tuning minimises secondary vibrations on bumpy surfaces by 20 per cent.

The Temerario Spyder offers multiple driving configurations to suit different driving conditions. It includes Citta, Strada, Sport, Corsa, Corsa ESC Off. It also features three hybrid power strategies, like Recharge, Hybrid, and Performance.

It also offers a three-level Drift Mode for controlled oversteer. In Città mode, it can also run on electric power alone, with output up to 190 CV.

The vehicle features an all-aluminium spaceframe. Compared with the Huracan Spyder, Lamborghini says there is a 6 per cent rise in static torsional rigidity, a 9 per cent increase in dynamic bending stiffness, and a 6 per cent boost in dynamic torsional rigidity.

It has also reduced the number of structural components by 50 per cent and heat-input welds by 80 per cent compared with the Huracan EVO Spyder.

The Temerario Spyder is offered in different configurations, including a launch edition finished in Blu Cepheus with black and carbon-fibre details.

The performance-focused Alleggerita package boasts an Arancio Egon orange exterior, a carbon-fibre roof, and dark accents around the headlights.

With its carbon-fibre body and cabin features, plus optional carbon-fibre wheels, it can cut weight by up to 22 kg. Lamborghini has yet to disclose pricing or availability specifics for the Temerario Spyder in India.