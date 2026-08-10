Mahindra BE 07 Spotted Testing With Triple-Screen Dashboard

BE 07 is expected to sit alongside Mahindra's existing born-electric models and will be positioned differently from the sportier BE 6.

The latest test mule offers one of the clearest looks yet at the SUV's production-oriented interior, with a prominent triple-screen dashboard emerging as one of its key highlights.

Mahindra is continuing to expand its born-electric SUV range, and the upcoming BE 07 has once again been spotted testing on Indian roads.

The latest prototype features a relatively upright SUV profile, frameless doors and a premium-looking cabin aimed at strengthening its position in the electric SUV segment.

Triple-Screen Interior

The biggest highlight of the latest test vehicle is its three-screen dashboard layout. It appears to feature a digital instrument cluster for the driver, a central infotainment display and a separate screen for the front passenger.

A similar setup is already seen in Mahindra's XEV 9e and XEV 9S. The dedicated passenger display could allow the co-driver to access entertainment and other functions without interfering with the main screen, which can remain focused on navigation and vehicle controls.

The cabin also features a floating centre console, continuing Mahindra's minimalist and technology-focused interior design approach.

BE 07 is also expected to feature frameless doors, giving the SUV a more premium appearance than many models in its segment.

INGLO Platform

The Mahindra BE 07 will be based on the company's dedicated INGLO electric vehicle architecture. The platform already underpins models such as the BE 6, XEV 9e and XEV 9S.

Mahindra first showcased the BE 07 concept in August 2022. The concept measured 4,370mm in length, 1,900mm in width and 1,635mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,775mm.

The production version could differ from these concept dimensions, but its overall proportions suggest a substantial five-seat electric SUV.

Battery and Powertrain

Mahindra has not yet officially revealed the production BE 07's battery or motor specifications. However, reports have pointed towards 59kWh and 79kWh battery options.

The larger battery pack could potentially deliver a claimed range of more than 600km, depending on the final specifications and certification cycle.

Rear-wheel drive is expected to be the primary configuration, while a dual-motor all-wheel-drive version could also be offered.

Launch Timeline and Expected Price

Mahindra's original product roadmap had indicated an October 2026 introduction for the production derivative of the BE 07 concept. However, with development prototypes still undergoing road testing, more recent reports suggest that the launch could move to 2027.

Mahindra has yet to announce pricing. The BE 07 could reportedly be positioned in the Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakh price range, depending on the battery pack and drivetrain configuration.

With its triple-screen cabin, premium design elements and INGLO platform, the BE 07 is expected to become another important model in Mahindra's growing electric SUV portfolio.

Mahindra BE 07 Expected Features