The Bold Edition is offered through an exclusive accessories package rather than as a separate factory variant. It follows a similar edition Mahindra introduced last year, giving buyers another way to personalise the rugged-looking Bolero.

The new edition focuses on upgrades rather than mechanical changes, and adds a rear-view camera for added convenience.

Mahindra has introduced the Bolero Bold Edition, bringing a fresh look to its popular SUV with bronze-coloured exterior accents and interior upgrades.

Mahindra Bolero Bold Edition: Exterior Design

The most noticeable updates appear on the front of the SUV. Bronze inserts highlight the vertical grille elements, while matching accents around the lower bumper intake and fog lamp surrounds create a distinctive appearance.

The bronze treatment continues along the sides, with matching finishes on the outside rear-view mirror (ORVM) caps, alloy wheels and roof rails.

The Bold Edition also gets additional door cladding featuring dark sections and contrasting bronze inserts, adding to the SUV's rugged styling.

These cosmetic changes give the Bolero a more distinctive look while retaining its familiar boxy design.

Interior Updates and New Features

Inside, the Mahindra Bolero Bold Edition features black leatherette seats with bronze accents that complement the exterior styling.

Contrasting detailing around the seat edges and headrests adds visual interest, while Bolero lettering on the front seat backrests gives the cabin a more customised appearance.

The key functional addition is a rear-view camera included in the accessories package. It comes with coloured guidelines to help drivers judge distances while reversing, making parking and manoeuvring easier.

Since the Bold Edition is based on an accessories package, buyers should check with their local Mahindra dealership for the availability and pricing of the individual additions.

Engine and Performance

There are no mechanical changes to the Bolero Bold Edition. It continues to use Mahindra's 1.5-litre, three-cylinder mHawk75 diesel engine, which produces 75bhp at 3,600rpm and 210Nm of torque between 1,600rpm and 2,200rpm.

The engine is paired exclusively with a five-speed manual gearbox, with power delivered to the rear wheels. The existing powertrain keeps the Bolero's established utility-oriented character, rather than adding performance upgrades.

Mahindra Bolero Price in India

The standard Mahindra Bolero is priced between Rs. 8.57 lakh and Rs. 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom, across the B4, B6, B6(O) and B8 variants.

Mahindra has not specified a separate factory-variant price for the Bold Edition in the information available here, as it is offered through an accessories package.

Buyers interested in the bronze styling elements and other additions should contact an authorised dealership to confirm the package price and compatibility with their preferred variant.

What Makes the Bolero Bold Edition Different?

The Mahindra Bolero Bold Edition is primarily aimed at buyers who want a more distinctive-looking SUV without changes to its engine or transmission. Its main additions are bronze exterior detailing, customised seat upholstery, and a rear-view camera.

Mahindra Bolero Bold Edition: Key Features

Exterior Features

Bronze-coloured accents on the front grille

Bronze detailing around the front bumper intake

Bronze fog lamp surrounds

Bronze-finished alloy wheels

Bronze-finished outside rear-view mirror (ORVM) caps

Bronze accents on the roof rails

Additional door cladding with contrasting bronze inserts

Rugged exterior styling with dark and bronze elements

Interior Features

Black leatherette seat upholstery

Bronze accents on the seats

Contrasting trim around the seat edges and headrests

Bolero lettering on the front seat backrests

Interior styling that complements the exterior bronze theme

Functional Features

Rear-view camera included in the accessories package

Coloured guidelines to assist while reversing

Engine and Transmission

Engine: 1.5-litre, three-cylinder mHawk75 diesel

Displacement: 1,493cc

Maximum Power: 75bhp at 3,600rpm

Peak Torque: 210Nm between 1,600rpm and 2,200rpm

Transmission: Five-speed manual gearbox

Drivetrain: Rear-wheel drive

Mechanical Changes: None; the engine and transmission remain unchanged

Price and Variants