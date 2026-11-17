The key updates will include up to 816hp of power, permanent All Wheel Drive, and two different aerodynamic configurations.

Mahindra Racing has revealed the M13Electro, its challenger for the upcoming 2027 Formula E season, which will also introduce the all-new Gen 4 race car, marking an important milestone for the Indian manufacturer as the all-electric racing championship enters its next technological generation.

Mahindra Racing has unveiled its newest Formula E challenger, the M13Electro, designed for the incoming Gen4 era of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

The M13Electro was revealed through a digital launch campaign, sporting the team's signature and aerodynamics.

Formula E Gen 4 car updates and details

The Gen4 platform can produce up to 600kW (approximately 804bhp) of power in Attack Mode. The new race car can reach a top speed of more than 335km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in approximately 1.8 seconds.

Another major highlight is the introduction of permanent all-wheel drive (AWD), which improves power delivery and traction. The new generation also features enhanced regenerative braking capabilities of up to 700kW, allowing the car to recover more energy during braking.

Formula E's Gen4 cars will also feature two aerodynamic configurations, including high-downforce and low-downforce setups. This gives teams greater flexibility to adapt their cars to different circuit layouts and racing conditions.

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Technical updates

The Gen4 generation represents a major technological step forward for Formula E. The new cars feature enhanced energy recovery systems and advanced aerodynamic configurations.

Formula E has also placed a strong emphasis on sustainability, with Gen4 cars featuring 100% reusable components and more than 20% recycled content.

These developments underline the championship's commitment to combining high-performance electric racing with sustainable automotive technology.

Nyck de Vries and Edoardo Mortara

Mahindra Racing will retain its existing driver lineup of Nyck de Vries and Edoardo Mortara for the 2027 Formula E season.

Both drivers will enter their fourth consecutive season as teammates, bringing valuable experience and technical feedback to the development of the new M13Electro.

Their involvement will be particularly important as the team adapts to the new Gen4 regulations and works to understand the car's performance characteristics.

Mahindra Racing finished third in the Teams' Championship last season with 252 points, up from fourth place the season before.

Mahindra Racing CEO and team principal Frendric Bertrand said the team has high ambitions for the new era but recognises that developing a competitive Gen4 package will require time, continuous development and close collaboration between engineers and drivers.

The 2027 Formula E pre-season testing programme is scheduled to begin at the Circuito de Jarama in Madrid on November 16, 2026, as teams prepare for the start of the Gen4 era.