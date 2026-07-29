Now Mahindra is preparing to launch the Scorpio N Facelift, an updated version of its flagship body-on-frame SUV that promises a more premium experience while retaining the toughness that made the Scorpio name iconic.

Known for its rugged design, powerful engines, commanding road presence, and excellent off-road capability, the Scorpio N quickly became a favourite among SUV enthusiasts and families alike.

The Mahindra Scorpio N has been one of India's most successful SUVs since its launch in 2022.

About Mahindra & Mahindra

Founded in 1945, Mahindra & Mahindra is one of India's largest automotive manufacturers and the flagship company of the Mahindra Group.

The company started as a steel trading business before entering automobile manufacturing and eventually became one of the country's leading producers of SUVs, pickup trucks, tractors and commercial vehicles.

Mahindra has built a strong reputation for manufacturing durable and capable SUVs such as the Thar XUV700, Bolero, Scorpio, and Scorpio N.

In recent years, the company has also made significant investments in electric mobility, advanced vehicle technology, and global manufacturing expansion, reinforcing its long-term commitment to innovation and sustainable mobility.

The Purpose Behind The Scorpio N Facelift

Mahindra is launching the Scorpio N facelift primarily to address consumer complaints about ageing cabin technology and to align it with newer siblings like the Thar Roxx.

Even though the Scorpio N remains an incredibly strong sales success, it has fallen behind in the feature race.

Fixing Key Tech And Feature Omissions

When compared to rivals, the current Scorpio N misses out on several 'feel-good' features that modern buyers expect at this price point.

Mahindra is introducing this update to add a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and 360-degree cameras.

Standardisation Of Cabin Tech

Mahindra has rolled out a highly successful, standardised electronic architecture.

By lifting the dual 10.25-inch screens and advanced switchgear directly from the Thar Roxx and XUV 3XO, Mahindra streamlines its component manufacturing while giving Scorpio N buyers a significantly more premium interior.

Injecting Advanced Safety (Level 2 ADAS)

To maintain its stellar safety reputation and match the rest of the Mahindra portfolio, adding a camera and radar-based Level 2 ADAS suite ensures it remains highly competitive in safety-conscious market segments.

Key Cabin And Feature Upgrades

The mid-cycle update fixes major complaints about the current model's ageing tech by lifting equipment directly from the Mahindra Thar Roxx.

High-Tech Infotainment And Displays

Dual 10.25-Inch Screens

A free-standing 10.25-inch central touchscreen replaces the older 8-inch unit.

It pairs with a matching 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster.

Upgraded Switchgear

The centre console features modern horizontal air vents and premium toggle-style physical buttons for the climate control panel.

Premium Audio

Top variants add a high-end Harman Kardon audio system supporting Dolby Atmos.

Premium Comfort and Convenience

Panoramic Sunroof

High-spec variants finally replace the tiny, single-pane sunroof with a massive dual-pane panoramic setup.

Ventilated Front Seats

Perforated seats with cooling functions address a major customer complaint from the previous model.

360-Degree Camera

A multi-angle camera system replaces the basic rear-view setup to make parking the massive SUV much easier.

Advanced Safety (ADAS)

Level 2 ADAS Suite

The cabin integrates a camera-and-radar safety system.

This introduces autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist, and adaptive cruise control.

Minor Exterior Refreshes

Cosmetic styling remains conservative to maintain the SUV's muscular identity.

Front Fascia

A subtly upgraded grille features jewel-shaped or horizontal elements alongside a restyled front bumper and air dam.

Side And Rear

Freshly designed 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The vertical LED tail lamps and rear body panels remain identical to the ongoing version.

Powertrain And Mechanical Options

Powertrain Specifications Specification Details 2.0L mStallion Turbo-Petrol Engine Displacement 2.0-litre turbo-petrol Power 203 hp Torque (Manual) 370 Nm Torque (Automatic) 380 Nm Gearbox Options 6-speed manual / 6-speed automatic Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) 2.2L mHawk Diesel Engine (Lower Spec) Displacement 2.2-litre diesel Power 132 hp Torque 300 Nm Gearbox Options 6-speed manual Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) 2.2L mHawk Diesel Engine (Higher Spec) Displacement 2.2-litre diesel Power 175 hp Torque (Manual) 370 Nm Torque (Automatic) 400 Nm Gearbox Options 6-speed manual / 6-speed automatic Drivetrain RWD and 4x4 with low-range transfer case

Expected Price Structure

The upcoming model will receive a minor price bump over the current version due to its premium cabin tech and safety upgrades.

Base variants are anticipated to start around ₹13.80 lakh, while the top-spec 4x4 automatic trims featuring the new panoramic sunroof and Level 2 ADAS will likely stretch up to ₹24.80 lakh.

Expected Launch Window

Mahindra is expected to debut the SUV on August 14 or 15, 2026, keeping up with its traditional Independence Day launch timeline.

Production-ready test vehicles have already been spotted completely undisguised on public roads, indicating that official bookings and festive season deliveries will follow immediately after the debut.