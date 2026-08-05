Automotive

Mahindra Scorpio N launched with Panoramic Sunroof at Rs 13.69 lakh

Mahindra has launched the 2026 Scorpio N in India with prices starting at ₹13.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated SUV gets a panoramic sunroof, 12.29-inch touchscreen, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 540-degree camera, new alloy wheels and continues with petrol and diesel engine options.

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Maheswari
·3 min read
Mahindra Scorpio N
Mahindra Scorpio N with Panoramic sunroof
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Mahindra has introduced the updated 2026 Scorpio N in India, bringing the SUV's biggest feature upgrade since its debut.

Priced from ₹13.69 lakh to ₹25.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the refreshed model adds a panoramic sunroof, larger digital displays, a 540-degree surround-view camera and several convenience enhancements, while retaining its proven petrol and diesel powertrains.

The highlight of the update is the introduction of a panoramic sunroof, which is available on the top-spec Z8L variant.

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Mahindra has also equipped the flagship model with a 540-degree surround-view camera featuring a transparent chassis view and a blind view monitor, offering improved visibility during parking and off-road driving.

Inside the cabin, the dashboard now features a 12.29-inch touchscreen infotainment system, replacing the smaller unit from the outgoing model.

12.29-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Diamond cut wheel, 540 degree camera
12.29-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Diamond cut wheel, 540 degree camera

Complementing it is a new 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster with three configurable display themes. Mahindra has retained physical shortcut buttons below the touchscreen for quicker access to frequently used controls.

The update also brings subtle exterior changes. Variants from the Z8T onwards now ride on 18-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, replacing the earlier 17-inch wheels. A new 65W USB Type-C fast charging port has also been added for front-seat occupants.

Mechanically, the Scorpio N remains unchanged. Buyers can choose between the familiar 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engines, paired with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.

Depending on the variant, both rear-wheel-drive (2WD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD) configurations continue to be available.

The 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N is offered in seven variants: Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8S, Z8, Z8T, and Z8L (ADAS) in both six- and seven-seat configurations.

Prices start at ₹13.69 lakh for the Z2 Petrol Manual, while the range-topping Z8L ADAS 7-Seater Diesel 4WD Automatic is priced at ₹25.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Specifications

Exterior

  • Panoramic sunroof (Z8L)

  • 18-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels (Z8T and above)

Infotainment

  • 12.29-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Physical shortcut buttons below the display

Instrument Cluster

  • 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster

  • Three configurable display themes

Safety

  • 540-degree surround-view camera (Z8L)

  • Transparent chassis view

  • Blind View Monitor

  • ADAS (Z8L variants)

Convenience

  • 65W USB Type-C fast charging port (front row)

Engine Options

Petrol

  • 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol

  • 230 bhp

  • 380 Nm torque

Diesel

  • 2.2-litre mHawk diesel

  • Up to 175 bhp

  • Up to 400 Nm torque

Transmission

  • 6-speed Manual

  • 6-speed Automatic

Drivetrain

  • Rear-Wheel Drive (2WD)

  • Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)

Price (Ex-showroom)

  • Starting Price: ₹13.69 lakh (Z2 Petrol MT)

  • Top Variant: ₹25.49 lakh (Z8L ADAS 7-Seater Diesel 4WD AT)

2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Variant-wise Prices (Ex-showroom)
VariantPetrol MTPetrol ATDiesel MT (2WD)Diesel AT (2WD)Diesel MT (4WD)Diesel AT (4WD)
Z2₹13.69 lakh-₹14.29 lakh---
Z4₹15.63 lakh₹17.05 lakh₹16.23 lakh₹17.66 lakh₹18.27 lakh₹19.70 lakh
Z6--₹17.27 lakh---
Z8S₹17.65 lakh₹19.07 lakh₹18.25 lakh₹19.68 lakh--
Z8₹19.34 lakh₹20.76 lakh₹19.94 lakh₹21.37 lakh₹22.11 lakh₹23.54 lakh
Z8T₹20.34 lakh₹21.76 lakh₹20.74 lakh₹22.17 lakh₹22.89 lakh₹24.42 lakh
Z8L (ADAS) 7-Seater₹21.40 lakh₹22.82 lakh₹21.80 lakh₹23.23 lakh₹23.95 lakh₹25.49 lakh
Z8L (ADAS) 6-Seater₹21.65 lakh₹23.01 lakh₹22.17 lakh₹23.51 lakh--
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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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