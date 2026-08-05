Mahindra Scorpio N launched with Panoramic Sunroof at Rs 13.69 lakh
Mahindra has launched the 2026 Scorpio N in India with prices starting at ₹13.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated SUV gets a panoramic sunroof, 12.29-inch touchscreen, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, 540-degree camera, new alloy wheels and continues with petrol and diesel engine options.
Mahindra has introduced the updated 2026 Scorpio N in India, bringing the SUV's biggest feature upgrade since its debut.
Priced from ₹13.69 lakh to ₹25.49 lakh (ex-showroom), the refreshed model adds a panoramic sunroof, larger digital displays, a 540-degree surround-view camera and several convenience enhancements, while retaining its proven petrol and diesel powertrains.
The highlight of the update is the introduction of a panoramic sunroof, which is available on the top-spec Z8L variant.
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Mahindra has also equipped the flagship model with a 540-degree surround-view camera featuring a transparent chassis view and a blind view monitor, offering improved visibility during parking and off-road driving.
Inside the cabin, the dashboard now features a 12.29-inch touchscreen infotainment system, replacing the smaller unit from the outgoing model.
Complementing it is a new 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster with three configurable display themes. Mahindra has retained physical shortcut buttons below the touchscreen for quicker access to frequently used controls.
The update also brings subtle exterior changes. Variants from the Z8T onwards now ride on 18-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, replacing the earlier 17-inch wheels. A new 65W USB Type-C fast charging port has also been added for front-seat occupants.
Mechanically, the Scorpio N remains unchanged. Buyers can choose between the familiar 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engines, paired with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.
Depending on the variant, both rear-wheel-drive (2WD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD) configurations continue to be available.
The 2026 Mahindra Scorpio N is offered in seven variants: Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8S, Z8, Z8T, and Z8L (ADAS) in both six- and seven-seat configurations.
Prices start at ₹13.69 lakh for the Z2 Petrol Manual, while the range-topping Z8L ADAS 7-Seater Diesel 4WD Automatic is priced at ₹25.49 lakh (ex-showroom).
2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Specifications
Exterior
Panoramic sunroof (Z8L)
18-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels (Z8T and above)
Infotainment
12.29-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Physical shortcut buttons below the display
Instrument Cluster
10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster
Three configurable display themes
Safety
540-degree surround-view camera (Z8L)
Transparent chassis view
Blind View Monitor
ADAS (Z8L variants)
Convenience
65W USB Type-C fast charging port (front row)
Engine Options
Petrol
2.0-litre turbocharged petrol
230 bhp
380 Nm torque
Diesel
2.2-litre mHawk diesel
Up to 175 bhp
Up to 400 Nm torque
Transmission
6-speed Manual
6-speed Automatic
Drivetrain
Rear-Wheel Drive (2WD)
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Price (Ex-showroom)
Starting Price: ₹13.69 lakh (Z2 Petrol MT)
Top Variant: ₹25.49 lakh (Z8L ADAS 7-Seater Diesel 4WD AT)
2026 Mahindra Scorpio N Variant-wise Prices (Ex-showroom)
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