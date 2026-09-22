Mahindra Thar Facelift 2026 Launches Today: Key Updates

Now Mahindra is preparing to give its popular three-door SUV another important update.

For many buyers, it represents a particular kind of driving experience: a tall driving position, upright styling, chunky tyres, four wheel drive hardware and the freedom to leave the paved road behind.

The Mahindra Thar has never been just another SUV in the Indian car market.

The 2026 Mahindra Thar facelift is scheduled to launch in India on September 22, 2026, and the company has already teased the updated SUV.

The facelift is expected to bring styling changes inspired by the larger Thar Roxx, along with additional equipment and improvements to make the three-door Thar more appealing as an everyday SUV.

Core Mechanical Specifications Specification Details Engine Options 1.5L Diesel (RWD), 2.2L Diesel (4WD), 2.0L Turbo-Petrol (RWD/4WD) Transmission 6-speed Manual or 6-speed Torque Converter Automatic Ground Clearance 226 mm (Unladen) Water Wading Depth 650 mm Tyre Size 245/75 R16 (All-Terrain)

Exterior Design And Styling Upgrades

Replaces the standard black plastic finish with a sleek, body-coloured front grille that matches the exterior paint.

Introduced with fresh Tango Red and Battleship Grey colour palette options.

The model features a factory-fitted rear wiper, washer, and a neatly integrated reverse parking camera mounted near the spare wheel.

The exterior fuel filler lid no longer requires a manual keyhole and opens electronically from the cabin.

Interior and Technology Features

Equipped with a high-definition 10.25-inch touchscreen supporting wired/wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Power window switches have been relocated from the centre console to the door trims for easier one-touch operation.

Includes individual armrests for front occupants, a sliding front armrest, a dedicated dead pedal, and rear AC vents with a Type-C charging port for rear passengers.

Expected Upgrades

Lighting

Circular projector LED headlamps with C-shaped LED DRLs and updated LED taillights, spotted on test mules multiple times.

Premium Comforts

A fully digital driver's display, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera, and ventilated front seats.

While widely reported, treat these specific tech pieces as speculative until the official unveiling.

Expected Pricing Breakdown

The upcoming Mahindra Thar 3-door facelift will command a premium over the outgoing model's ₹10.32 lakh to ₹18.00 lakh price range due to updated cosmetic elements and advanced cabin technology.

Entry-level rear-wheel-drive variants are projected to start between ₹10.50 Lakh and ₹11.00 Lakh.

In comparison, top-specification four-wheel-drive variants may reach ₹18.50 Lakh, with estimated final on-road prices ranging from ₹13.65 Lakh to ₹22.95 Lakh depending on regional tax brackets.

Availability Details

The official launch event for the Mahindra Thar 3-door facelift is scheduled for September 22, 2026.

Official bookings are expected to commence either tomorrow at the launch or right after.

Some local dealerships have already started accepting unofficial pre-bookings on a priority basis.

Dispatches to local stockyards are expected to begin soon, with customer deliveries heavily prioritising the upcoming festive season.