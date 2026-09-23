Mahindra has updated the Thar in India with a fresh design, additional features and a new ZXT variant. Launched on September 22, the updated SUV keeps the same core mechanical package but adds several changes aimed at improving its road presence, driving experience, and equipment list.
Design Changes
The most noticeable changes are on the outside. The updated Thar gets a new five-slat grille, full-LED headlamps and an offset Thar logo.
Mahindra has also redesigned the front and rear bumpers, while the SUV now rides on new 19-inch star-pattern alloy wheels that closely resemble those available on the Thar Roxx.
Interior Updates
Inside, the Thar builds on the major cabin changes introduced last year. The SUV continues with the redesigned centre console and larger infotainment system, while the latest update adds brown leatherette upholstery for a more premium cabin feel.
Mechanical and Off-Road Updates
Mahindra has also made changes underneath the updated Thar. The SUV now gets an electronic locking differential, frequency-dependent damping and electric power steering.
A new terrain mode has also been added, allowing the vehicle to alter the response of the traction control, steering, transmission and throttle depending on the driving conditions.
Engine and Transmission
The updated Thar continues with three engine options. The range includes a 1.5-litre diesel, a larger 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol engine.
A six-speed manual gearbox is standard across the range, while the larger diesel and petrol engines are also available with a six-speed automatic transmission.
The SUV is now available in three variants: AXT, LXT and the newly introduced ZXT. The 1.5-litre diesel is exclusive to the AXT variant, while the 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol are offered across the AXT, LXT and ZXT range as applicable.
Mahindra Thar Features
Exterior
Interior
Redesigned centre console
Larger infotainment system
Brown leatherette upholstery
Driving and Off-Road Equipment
Electronic locking differential
Frequency-dependent damping
Electric power steering
New terrain mode
Terrain mode adjusts traction control, steering, transmission and throttle response
Engine Options
1.5-litre diesel: 117bhp, 300Nm
2.2-litre diesel: 150bhp, 330Nm
2.0-litre petrol: 174bhp, 300Nm
Transmission
Variants
Prices are ex-showroom.