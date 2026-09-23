Automotive

Mahindra Thar OG Gets Major Update With ZXT Variant at Rs 10.32 Lakh

Mahindra has launched the updated Thar in India with a refreshed design, new 19-inch alloy wheels, brown leatherette upholstery and a new ZXT variant. The SUV continues with three engine options and gains an electronic locking differential, new terrain mode and other updated driving features.

M
Maheswari
·3 min read
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar gets ZXT variants
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Mahindra has updated the Thar in India with a fresh design, additional features and a new ZXT variant. Launched on September 22, the updated SUV keeps the same core mechanical package but adds several changes aimed at improving its road presence, driving experience, and equipment list.

Design Changes

The most noticeable changes are on the outside. The updated Thar gets a new five-slat grille, full-LED headlamps and an offset Thar logo.

Mahindra has also redesigned the front and rear bumpers, while the SUV now rides on new 19-inch star-pattern alloy wheels that closely resemble those available on the Thar Roxx.

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Interior Updates

Inside, the Thar builds on the major cabin changes introduced last year. The SUV continues with the redesigned centre console and larger infotainment system, while the latest update adds brown leatherette upholstery for a more premium cabin feel.

Mechanical and Off-Road Updates

Mahindra has also made changes underneath the updated Thar. The SUV now gets an electronic locking differential, frequency-dependent damping and electric power steering.

A new terrain mode has also been added, allowing the vehicle to alter the response of the traction control, steering, transmission and throttle depending on the driving conditions.

Engine and Transmission

The updated Thar continues with three engine options. The range includes a 1.5-litre diesel, a larger 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol engine.

A six-speed manual gearbox is standard across the range, while the larger diesel and petrol engines are also available with a six-speed automatic transmission.

The SUV is now available in three variants: AXT, LXT and the newly introduced ZXT. The 1.5-litre diesel is exclusive to the AXT variant, while the 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol are offered across the AXT, LXT and ZXT range as applicable.

Mahindra Thar Features

Exterior

  • New five-slat grille

  • Full-LED headlamps

  • Offset Thar logo

  • Redesigned front and rear bumpers

  • New 19-inch star-pattern alloy wheels

Interior

  • Redesigned centre console

  • Larger infotainment system

  • Brown leatherette upholstery

Driving and Off-Road Equipment

  • Electronic locking differential

  • Frequency-dependent damping

  • Electric power steering

  • New terrain mode

  • Terrain mode adjusts traction control, steering, transmission and throttle response

Engine Options

  • 1.5-litre diesel: 117bhp, 300Nm

  • 2.2-litre diesel: 150bhp, 330Nm

  • 2.0-litre petrol: 174bhp, 300Nm

Transmission

  • Six-speed manual standard

  • Six-speed automatic available with the larger engines

Variants

  • AXT

  • LXT

  • ZXT

Mahindra Thar Price List
EngineVariantPrice
1.5L Diesel RWD
1.5L Diesel RWDAXT₹10.32 lakh
1.5L Diesel RWDLXT₹12.99 lakh
1.5L Diesel RWDZXT₹13.99 lakh
2.2L Diesel RWD AT
2.2L Diesel RWD ATLXT₹16.49 lakh
2.2L Diesel RWD ATZXT₹17.49 lakh
2.2L Diesel 4WD MT
2.2L Diesel 4WD MTLXT₹16.43 lakh
2.2L Diesel 4WD MTZXT₹17.49 lakh
2.2L Diesel 4WD AT
2.2L Diesel 4WD ATLXT₹18.00 lakh
2.2L Diesel 4WD ATZXT₹18.99 lakh
2.0L Petrol RWD AT
2.0L Petrol RWD ATLXT₹14.77 lakh
2.0L Petrol RWD ATZXT₹16.09 lakh
2.0L Petrol 4WD MT
2.0L Petrol 4WD MTLXT₹15.60 lakh
2.0L Petrol 4WD MTZXT₹16.50 lakh
2.0L Petrol 4WD AT
2.0L Petrol 4WD ATLXT₹17.23 lakh
2.0L Petrol 4WD ATZXT₹17.75 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom.

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