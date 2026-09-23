Mahindra has also redesigned the front and rear bumpers, while the SUV now rides on new 19-inch star-pattern alloy wheels that closely resemble those available on the Thar Roxx.

The most noticeable changes are on the outside. The updated Thar gets a new five-slat grille, full-LED headlamps and an offset Thar logo.

Mahindra has updated the Thar in India with a fresh design, additional features and a new ZXT variant. Launched on September 22, the updated SUV keeps the same core mechanical package but adds several changes aimed at improving its road presence, driving experience, and equipment list.

Interior Updates

Inside, the Thar builds on the major cabin changes introduced last year. The SUV continues with the redesigned centre console and larger infotainment system, while the latest update adds brown leatherette upholstery for a more premium cabin feel.

Mechanical and Off-Road Updates

Mahindra has also made changes underneath the updated Thar. The SUV now gets an electronic locking differential, frequency-dependent damping and electric power steering.

A new terrain mode has also been added, allowing the vehicle to alter the response of the traction control, steering, transmission and throttle depending on the driving conditions.

Engine and Transmission

The updated Thar continues with three engine options. The range includes a 1.5-litre diesel, a larger 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol engine.

A six-speed manual gearbox is standard across the range, while the larger diesel and petrol engines are also available with a six-speed automatic transmission.

The SUV is now available in three variants: AXT, LXT and the newly introduced ZXT. The 1.5-litre diesel is exclusive to the AXT variant, while the 2.2-litre diesel and 2.0-litre petrol are offered across the AXT, LXT and ZXT range as applicable.

Mahindra Thar Features

Exterior

New five-slat grille

Full-LED headlamps

Offset Thar logo

Redesigned front and rear bumpers

New 19-inch star-pattern alloy wheels

Interior

Redesigned centre console

Larger infotainment system

Brown leatherette upholstery

Driving and Off-Road Equipment

Electronic locking differential

Frequency-dependent damping

Electric power steering

New terrain mode

Terrain mode adjusts traction control, steering, transmission and throttle response

Engine Options

1.5-litre diesel: 117bhp, 300Nm

2.2-litre diesel: 150bhp, 330Nm

2.0-litre petrol: 174bhp, 300Nm

Transmission

Six-speed manual standard

Six-speed automatic available with the larger engines

Variants

AXT

LXT

ZXT

Mahindra Thar Price List Engine Variant Price 1.5L Diesel RWD 1.5L Diesel RWD AXT ₹10.32 lakh 1.5L Diesel RWD LXT ₹12.99 lakh 1.5L Diesel RWD ZXT ₹13.99 lakh 2.2L Diesel RWD AT 2.2L Diesel RWD AT LXT ₹16.49 lakh 2.2L Diesel RWD AT ZXT ₹17.49 lakh 2.2L Diesel 4WD MT 2.2L Diesel 4WD MT LXT ₹16.43 lakh 2.2L Diesel 4WD MT ZXT ₹17.49 lakh 2.2L Diesel 4WD AT 2.2L Diesel 4WD AT LXT ₹18.00 lakh 2.2L Diesel 4WD AT ZXT ₹18.99 lakh 2.0L Petrol RWD AT 2.0L Petrol RWD AT LXT ₹14.77 lakh 2.0L Petrol RWD AT ZXT ₹16.09 lakh 2.0L Petrol 4WD MT 2.0L Petrol 4WD MT LXT ₹15.60 lakh 2.0L Petrol 4WD MT ZXT ₹16.50 lakh 2.0L Petrol 4WD AT 2.0L Petrol 4WD AT LXT ₹17.23 lakh 2.0L Petrol 4WD AT ZXT ₹17.75 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom.