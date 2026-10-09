Although CNG is popular among budget-conscious car buyers, it remains relatively uncommon in the compact SUV segment, where petrol and diesel engines continue to dominate.

The addition of a factory-fitted CNG option will make the XUV 3XO one of the few compact SUVs in India to offer this fuel choice.

Mahindra is preparing to introduce a CNG-powered version of the XUV 3XO in India on October 15, 2026. The upcoming model will mark the company's first CNG offering and expand the compact SUV's powertrain options beyond petrol, diesel and electric.

Mahindra has not yet revealed the technical specifications, available variants or pricing of the CNG version. It is expected to announce these details at its official debut.

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG: What to Expect

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is currently the brand's most affordable SUV, with prices starting at Rs 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The introduction of a CNG variant could make it an alternative for buyers seeking lower running costs without moving to a smaller hatchback.

The SUV is currently available with two 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine options. The first is a 111hp, multi-point fuel injection (MPFI) unit, while the second is a more powerful 131hp direct-injection turbo-petrol engine.

Mahindra is expected to offer the factory-fitted CNG system with the MPFI petrol engine. This configuration is a likely choice because MPFI engines are generally simpler and cheaper to adapt for CNG than direct-injection engines.

However, the company has not confirmed the engine configuration or the power and torque figures for the upcoming CNG model. Its performance in CNG mode, boot-space arrangements, and fuel-efficiency figures will become clearer at launch.

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG: Expected Price

The existing Mahindra XUV 3XO range starts at Rs 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG version is expected to cost more than the equivalent petrol variant because of the additional factory-fitted fuel system.

Based on current expectations, the CNG model could cost around Rs 1 lakh more than its comparable petrol version. This is only an estimate, and the official price will be announced by Mahindra.

The CNG variant could appeal to private buyers and urban commuters who cover long distances and want to reduce fuel expenses.

Its final pricing and claimed fuel efficiency will play a key role in determining its value against petrol-powered rivals.

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG: Features and Key Details

Launch date: October 15, 2026

Fuel type: CNG, expected to be offered alongside petrol and diesel versions; the electric variant remains part of the broader XUV 3XO lineup

Expected engine: 1.2-litre turbo-petrol MPFI engine adapted for CNG

Existing petrol engine outputs: 111hp and 131hp, depending on the engine

Expected price premium: Around Rs 1 lakh over the equivalent petrol variant

Current XUV 3XO starting price: Rs 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom)

CNG power and torque: Yet to be announced

CNG mileage: Yet to be announced

Available variants and transmission options: Awaiting official confirmation

Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG: Competition

The CNG-powered XUV 3XO will enter a segment where factory-fitted CNG options are still limited. It is expected to compete with compact SUVs offering alternative-fuel powertrains, including the Tata Nexon iCNG and Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG.

The XUV 3XO's appeal will depend on its price, real-world fuel efficiency, practicality and the equipment offered on the CNG variant. Buyers will also need to consider the impact of the CNG cylinder on luggage space.