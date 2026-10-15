Mahindra launched the XUV 3XO CNG in India on October 15, with bookings opening on October 20.

Mahindra has launched the new XUV 3XO CNG in India, introducing a factory-fitted CNG option to its popular compact SUV lineup.

Mahindra has launched its new model, the Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG, priced at Rs. 9.99 Lakh in India. The company claims that the newly launched car will deliver 24.7km/kg mileage.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG is the brand's first factory-fitted CNG passenger vehicle since the KUV100. The CNG uses a twin-cylinder CNG storage solution, with both tanks mounted beneath the boot floor.

This setup lets users preserve usable luggage space above the cylinder compartment, unlike conventional single-tank setups that occupy the main boot area. The spare wheel is retained, positioned under the body.

Engine and Petrol

On the dashboard, a dedicated CNG-petrol button is placed above the auto engine start/stop button, beside the headlamp leveller.

The instrument cluster is configured to show both petrol and CNG fuel levels, along with relevant trip information.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG is based on the 1.2-litre turbocharged MPFI petrol engine, not the higher- spec TGDI unit. It is designed as a bi-fuel powertrain, capable of running on petrol and CNG.

In CNG mode, it produces 114hp and 200 Nm, aided by a 10-bar injection pressure, higher than the industry-standard 5 to 6 bar.

The CNG version delivers 24.7 km/kg in CNG mode. The company also lists a 0- 60 km/h time of around 4.9 seconds and a 0-100 kmph time of 11.8 seconds.

The semi-independent rear suspension has been returned to account for the added weight of the CNG hardware.

Interior and Exterior designs

The CNG version makes no changes to the interior design or layout. Depending on the trim, features such as a panoramic sunroof, black leatherette seats, a driver's display, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Dolby Atmos, and more are available.

The same applies to the exterior; it also retains similar features. A 'CNG' badge on the tailgate identifies the CNG version. Depending on the trim, it gets features such as 16-inch alloy wheels, a body-coloured grille, LED projector headlamps and daytime running lamps (DRLs), and connected LED tail-lights, among others.

Safety features

The Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG comes standard with six airbags, electronic stability control, and Isofix child-seat mounts.