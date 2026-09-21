The XUV 3XO REVX EDGE comes with black leatherette upholstery and a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

The new REVX EDGE and REVX EDGE (O) variants target buyers who want more equipment while keeping the entry price below ₹10 lakh.

Mahindra has expanded the XUV 3XO lineup with two new REVX variants, bringing additional features to the SUV's mid-range versions.

The feature list also includes four speakers, steering-mounted audio controls, cruise control, a rear-view camera, a height-adjustable driver's seat, rear AC vents and a rear centre armrest with cup holders.

Mahindra has equipped the higher-spec REVX EDGE (O) with additional convenience and exterior features. It gets a panoramic sunroof, roof rails, electrically folding outside rear-view mirrors, passive keyless entry, push-button engine start, automatic headlamps and rain-sensing automatic wipers.

The REVX EDGE variants are offered with Mahindra's 1.2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine.

Petrol buyers can choose between manual and torque-converter automatic transmissions, while the diesel powertrain is available with a manual gearbox on both variants. The diesel-AMT combination is offered with the REVX EDGE (O).

Mahindra has also added an automatic transmission option to the existing XUV 3XO REVX M(O) variant, giving buyers another automatic option in the lineup.

The REVX variants are available in Everest White, Stealth Black, Tango Red, Nebula Blue, and Galaxy Grey. The REVX EDGE also gets a dual-tone roof, body-coloured front grille and steel wheels with black wheel covers.

Safety equipment includes six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-hold control, all-wheel disc brakes, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, reverse parking sensors and three-point seatbelts with reminders for all occupants.

The XUV 3XO REVX range starts at ₹9.39 lakh for the petrol-manual REVX EDGE, while the REVX EDGE (O) petrol-manual starts at ₹9.89 lakh. The REVX M(O) petrol automatic is priced at ₹9.99 lakh.

Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX EDGE - Features

Black leatherette seats

10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Four speakers

Steering-mounted audio controls

Cruise control

Rear-view camera

Height-adjustable driver's seat

Rear AC vents

Front armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cup holders

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Front and rear USB charging ports

Dual-tone roof

Body-coloured front grille

Steel wheels with black wheel covers

Bi-halogen projector headlamps

LED daytime running signatures

LED tail lamps

Indicators integrated into ORVMs

REVX EDGE (O) - Additional Features

Panoramic sunroof

Roof rails

Electrically folding ORVMs

Passive keyless entry

Push-button engine start

Automatic headlamps

Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Powertrain and Transmission

1.2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol: Manual and automatic

1.5-litre turbo-diesel: Manual

1.5-litre turbo-diesel AMT: Available on REVX EDGE (O)

REVX M(O) now gets a petrol automatic option

Safety Features

Six airbags

Electronic Stability Control

Hill-hold control

All-wheel disc brakes

ISOFIX child-seat mounts

Reverse parking sensors

Three-point seatbelts with reminders

Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX - Prices Specification Details REVX EDGE Petrol MT ₹9.39 lakh REVX EDGE Petrol AT ₹10.59 lakh REVX EDGE Diesel MT ₹10.59 lakh REVX EDGE (O) Petrol MT ₹9.89 lakh REVX EDGE (O) Petrol AT ₹11.09 lakh REVX EDGE (O) Diesel MT ₹11.09 lakh REVX EDGE (O) Diesel AMT ₹11.91 lakh REVX M(O) Petrol AT ₹9.99 lakh

Colours: Everest White, Stealth Black, Tango Red, Nebula Blue and Galaxy Grey.