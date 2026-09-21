Mahindra has expanded the XUV 3XO lineup with two new REVX variants, bringing additional features to the SUV's mid-range versions.
The new REVX EDGE and REVX EDGE (O) variants target buyers who want more equipment while keeping the entry price below ₹10 lakh.
The XUV 3XO REVX EDGE comes with black leatherette upholstery and a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.
The feature list also includes four speakers, steering-mounted audio controls, cruise control, a rear-view camera, a height-adjustable driver's seat, rear AC vents and a rear centre armrest with cup holders.
Mahindra has equipped the higher-spec REVX EDGE (O) with additional convenience and exterior features. It gets a panoramic sunroof, roof rails, electrically folding outside rear-view mirrors, passive keyless entry, push-button engine start, automatic headlamps and rain-sensing automatic wipers.
The REVX EDGE variants are offered with Mahindra's 1.2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine.
Petrol buyers can choose between manual and torque-converter automatic transmissions, while the diesel powertrain is available with a manual gearbox on both variants. The diesel-AMT combination is offered with the REVX EDGE (O).
Mahindra has also added an automatic transmission option to the existing XUV 3XO REVX M(O) variant, giving buyers another automatic option in the lineup.
The REVX variants are available in Everest White, Stealth Black, Tango Red, Nebula Blue, and Galaxy Grey. The REVX EDGE also gets a dual-tone roof, body-coloured front grille and steel wheels with black wheel covers.
Safety equipment includes six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-hold control, all-wheel disc brakes, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, reverse parking sensors and three-point seatbelts with reminders for all occupants.
The XUV 3XO REVX range starts at ₹9.39 lakh for the petrol-manual REVX EDGE, while the REVX EDGE (O) petrol-manual starts at ₹9.89 lakh. The REVX M(O) petrol automatic is priced at ₹9.99 lakh.
Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX EDGE - Features
Black leatherette seats
10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Four speakers
Steering-mounted audio controls
Cruise control
Rear-view camera
Height-adjustable driver's seat
Rear AC vents
Front armrest with storage
Rear centre armrest with cup holders
60:40 split-folding rear seats
Front and rear USB charging ports
Dual-tone roof
Body-coloured front grille
Steel wheels with black wheel covers
Bi-halogen projector headlamps
LED daytime running signatures
LED tail lamps
Indicators integrated into ORVMs
REVX EDGE (O) - Additional Features
Powertrain and Transmission
1.2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol: Manual and automatic
1.5-litre turbo-diesel: Manual
1.5-litre turbo-diesel AMT: Available on REVX EDGE (O)
REVX M(O) now gets a petrol automatic option
Safety Features
Colours: Everest White, Stealth Black, Tango Red, Nebula Blue and Galaxy Grey.