Automotive

Mahindra XUV 3XO gets two new REVX variants with more features at Rs 9.39lakh

Mahindra has expanded the XUV 3XO lineup with new REVX EDGE and EDGE (O) variants, adding features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, panoramic sunroof and more. Prices start at ₹9.39 lakh, while the REVX M(O) now gets a petrol automatic option.

M
Maheswari
·3 min read
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Mahindra XUV 3XO with new two REVX variants
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Mahindra has expanded the XUV 3XO lineup with two new REVX variants, bringing additional features to the SUV's mid-range versions.

The new REVX EDGE and REVX EDGE (O) variants target buyers who want more equipment while keeping the entry price below ₹10 lakh.

The XUV 3XO REVX EDGE comes with black leatherette upholstery and a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support.

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The feature list also includes four speakers, steering-mounted audio controls, cruise control, a rear-view camera, a height-adjustable driver's seat, rear AC vents and a rear centre armrest with cup holders.

Mahindra has equipped the higher-spec REVX EDGE (O) with additional convenience and exterior features. It gets a panoramic sunroof, roof rails, electrically folding outside rear-view mirrors, passive keyless entry, push-button engine start, automatic headlamps and rain-sensing automatic wipers.

The REVX EDGE variants are offered with Mahindra's 1.2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine and 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine.

Petrol buyers can choose between manual and torque-converter automatic transmissions, while the diesel powertrain is available with a manual gearbox on both variants. The diesel-AMT combination is offered with the REVX EDGE (O).

Mahindra has also added an automatic transmission option to the existing XUV 3XO REVX M(O) variant, giving buyers another automatic option in the lineup.

The REVX variants are available in Everest White, Stealth Black, Tango Red, Nebula Blue, and Galaxy Grey. The REVX EDGE also gets a dual-tone roof, body-coloured front grille and steel wheels with black wheel covers.

Safety equipment includes six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-hold control, all-wheel disc brakes, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, reverse parking sensors and three-point seatbelts with reminders for all occupants.

The XUV 3XO REVX range starts at ₹9.39 lakh for the petrol-manual REVX EDGE, while the REVX EDGE (O) petrol-manual starts at ₹9.89 lakh. The REVX M(O) petrol automatic is priced at ₹9.99 lakh.

Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX EDGE - Features

  • Black leatherette seats

  • 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Four speakers

  • Steering-mounted audio controls

  • Cruise control

  • Rear-view camera

  • Height-adjustable driver's seat

  • Rear AC vents

  • Front armrest with storage

  • Rear centre armrest with cup holders

  • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

  • Front and rear USB charging ports

  • Dual-tone roof

  • Body-coloured front grille

  • Steel wheels with black wheel covers

  • Bi-halogen projector headlamps

  • LED daytime running signatures

  • LED tail lamps

  • Indicators integrated into ORVMs

REVX EDGE (O) - Additional Features

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Roof rails

  • Electrically folding ORVMs

  • Passive keyless entry

  • Push-button engine start

  • Automatic headlamps

  • Rain-sensing automatic wipers

Powertrain and Transmission

  • 1.2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol: Manual and automatic

  • 1.5-litre turbo-diesel: Manual

  • 1.5-litre turbo-diesel AMT: Available on REVX EDGE (O)

  • REVX M(O) now gets a petrol automatic option

Safety Features

  • Six airbags

  • Electronic Stability Control

  • Hill-hold control

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • ISOFIX child-seat mounts

  • Reverse parking sensors

  • Three-point seatbelts with reminders

Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX - Prices
SpecificationDetails
REVX EDGE Petrol MT₹9.39 lakh
REVX EDGE Petrol AT₹10.59 lakh
REVX EDGE Diesel MT₹10.59 lakh
REVX EDGE (O) Petrol MT₹9.89 lakh
REVX EDGE (O) Petrol AT₹11.09 lakh
REVX EDGE (O) Diesel MT₹11.09 lakh
REVX EDGE (O) Diesel AMT₹11.91 lakh
REVX M(O) Petrol AT₹9.99 lakh

Colours: Everest White, Stealth Black, Tango Red, Nebula Blue and Galaxy Grey.

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