Speaking at the launch, Maruti Suzuki Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi described the Wagon R Flex Fuel as more than just a new vehicle. He said it represents a new chapter in India's energy journey, supporting the country's twin goals of reducing crude oil imports and lowering carbon emissions.

The vehicle was launched in the presence of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, both strong advocates of alternative fuels and domestic energy sources.

On June 4, Maruti Suzuki unveiled India's first flex-fuel passenger vehicle, the Wagon R Flex Fuel, marking a significant step in the country's transition towards cleaner and more self-reliant mobility solutions.

"India has two national objectives: reducing dependence on imported crude oil and cutting carbon emissions. Flex-fuel technology addresses both goals. It is truly Atmanirbhar and clean," Takeuchi said.

He also highlighted the broader economic benefits of flex-fuel technology, noting that it could create opportunities for farmers, ethanol producers and rural communities by linking agriculture with clean mobility solutions.

How Flex-Fuel Technology Works

Unlike conventional petrol-powered vehicles, flex-fuel vehicles are designed to operate on varying blends of petrol and ethanol. While most vehicles currently sold in India support fuel blends of up to E20, the new Wagon R Flex Fuel can run on anything from regular petrol to E100 or pure ethanol.

Engine Modifications

To achieve this compatibility, Maruti Suzuki has extensively modified its proven 1.2-litre K12N four-cylinder engine. The flex-fuel version features upgraded fuel injectors and fuel pumps, revised fuel lines, a recalibrated engine control unit (ECU) and an ethanol sensor that continuously monitors the ethanol content in the fuel.

These changes are necessary because ethanol is more corrosive than petrol and tends to absorb moisture, which can damage conventional fuel system components over time.

Maruti Suzuki has not yet disclosed performance figures, such as power output or fuel efficiency ratings, for the Wagon R Flex Fuel.

Infrastructure Challenges and Government Response

A key challenge for the adoption of flex-fuel vehicles remains fuel availability. Infrastructure for E85 and higher ethanol blends remains limited across India, necessitating dedicated storage facilities and dispensing units separate from those for standard E20 fuel.

To address this gap, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the government aims to establish up to 5,000 ethanol fuel dispensers nationwide by the end of 2027, paving the way for wider adoption of flex-fuel vehicles.

The launch underscores India's growing focus on alternative fuels as it seeks to enhance energy security, reduce emissions and support domestic agricultural production.