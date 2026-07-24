The updated Brezza also becomes one of Maruti Suzuki's safest models after securing a five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating.

While the exterior design receives evolutionary changes, the facelift brings significant mechanical improvements, including a new six-speed manual transmission, a turbo-petrol engine option and enhanced safety equipment.

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the 2026 Brezza facelift with major upgrades across performance, technology, features and safety. The updated compact SUV marks the biggest refresh for the Brezza since the second-generation model arrived in 2022.

Bookings for the facelifted SUV had already opened with a token amount of Rs 11,000, and deliveries are expected to begin soon after the official launch.

The outgoing Brezza was priced between Rs 8.26 lakh and Rs 13.01 lakh (ex-showroom), while the new model is expected to arrive with a slight price increase.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift: Engine and Transmission Updates

One of the biggest changes in the new Brezza is the introduction of a six-speed manual gearbox with the existing 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

This is the first time a Maruti Suzuki model using the 1.5-litre petrol engine has been paired with a six-speed manual transmission. Earlier, models such as the Grand Vitara, Jimny and Victoris used a five-speed manual gearbox with the same engine.

The additional gear is expected to improve highway driving by lowering engine RPM at higher speeds, resulting in better refinement and improved fuel efficiency.

The 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine continues to produce around:

Power: 103 bhp

Torque: 137 Nm

Transmission options: 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic

The factory-fitted CNG variant is also expected to continue alongside the petrol versions.

New Turbo Petrol Engine Option

For the first time, the Brezza will receive Maruti Suzuki's 1.0-litre BoosterJet turbo-petrol engine, which is already available in the Fronx.

The three-cylinder turbocharged engine produces:

Power: 100 bhp

Torque: 148 Nm

Transmission: 6-speed manual Gearbox

The turbo engine replaces the earlier five-speed manual setup used in the Fronx and gives the Brezza a stronger performance-focused option.

With the introduction of the turbo-petrol engine, the Brezza will compete more aggressively against rivals including the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Kia Seltos, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Skoda Kushaq, all of which offer turbocharged petrol engines.

5-Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating

Safety is another major highlight of the updated Brezza. The facelifted SUV has achieved a five-star Bharat NCAP safety rating, becoming the fifth Maruti Suzuki vehicle to receive the rating.

The SUV scored:

Adult Occupant Protection: 30.41/32

Child Occupant Protection: 43/49

The crash test was conducted on the ZXi+ 1.5-litre automatic variant, with the safety rating extending to multiple manual, automatic and turbo-petrol versions listed in Bharat NCAP documents.

The rating strengthens Maruti Suzuki's position in the competitive compact SUV segment, where safety has become a key buying factor.

Design Changes and Exterior Updates

The 2026 Brezza retains its familiar boxy SUV design but receives several styling updates to create a fresher appearance.

Exterior changes include:

Redesigned front grille

Updated front bumper

New fog lamp housings

Larger silver skid plate-style insert

New four-spoke alloy wheels

Updated LED rear lighting elements

Revised rear bumper design

Higher variants are expected to feature a unique gold-finished grille design.

Interior and Feature Upgrades

The cabin layout remains familiar, but Maruti Suzuki has added several premium features and updated finishes to improve the overall experience.

Expected feature additions include:

10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Ventilated front seats

Wireless phone charger

Ambient lighting

Updated climate control interface

Front parking sensors

Auto-dimming IRVM

Electric sunroof

Powered driver seat

Level-2 ADAS features on higher variants

The dashboard is expected to receive revised trims and upholstery options for a more premium feel.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Powertrain Lineup

The updated Brezza will be available with three powertrain combinations:

1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol + 6-Speed Manual

Available across LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ variants

1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol + 6-Speed Automatic

Available on VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ trims

1.0-litre BoosterJet Turbo Petrol + 6-Speed Manual

Expected across multiple variants

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift: Key Highlights Feature Details Engine Options 1.5L Petrol, 1.0L Turbo Petrol Petrol Power Output 103 bhp Turbo Petrol Output 100 bhp Torque Up to 148 Nm Manual Gearbox New 6-speed unit Automatic Gearbox 6-speed torque converter Safety Rating 5-Star Bharat NCAP Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen ADAS Expected on higher variants CNG Variant Expected to continue

With a new turbo engine, improved transmission options, upgraded technology and a stronger safety package, the 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift aims to remain one of India's most competitive compact SUVs.