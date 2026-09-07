Maruti Suzuki has launched the updated Baleno facelift in India, bringing revised styling, a new petrol engine, additional features and upgraded safety technology.
The refreshed premium hatchback now gets the company's 1.2-litre Z-Series three-cylinder petrol engine, along with features such as ventilated front seats and Level 2 ADAS on the top-spec variant.
The new Baleno is available in five variants - Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha and Alpha (O). Prices start at ₹6.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
New Engine and Transmission Options
The biggest mechanical change is the introduction of Maruti Suzuki's 1.2-litre Z-Series three-cylinder petrol engine, borrowed from the Swift and Dzire.
The engine is available with a five-speed manual transmission or AMT gearbox. Buyers can also opt for a factory-fitted CNG version, which is offered with a manual transmission.
Baleno Facelift Gets Revised Exterior
The facelift brings subtle changes to the Baleno's exterior rather than a complete redesign. It gets a larger front grille with black horizontal slats, while the headlamps and tail lamps remain largely unchanged.
The bumpers have been redesigned with revised fog-lamp housings. The 16-inch alloy wheels feature a new design, while a shark-fin antenna has also been added.
The overall dimensions remain unchanged, with the Baleno measuring 3,990mm in length and featuring a 2,520mm wheelbase.
Maruti Suzuki has also introduced a new Enigmatic Teal colour option.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: Features
The updated Baleno offers a wider range of comfort, convenience, and safety features, with equipment varying by variant.
Key Features
9-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Semi-digital instrument cluster
Ventilated front seats
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Level 2 ADAS
Height-adjustable driver's seat
Wireless charger
Head-up display
Automatic climate control
360-degree camera
Suzuki Connect
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
LED projector headlamps
LED DRLs
Cruise control
Auto-dimming IRVM
Auto-folding ORVMs
Six airbags
Variant-wise Features
Sigma
The entry-level Sigma variant gets:
Delta
The Delta variant adds:
Grille with chrome detailing
Body-coloured door handles and ORVMs
Rear AC vents
Rear USB Type-A and Type-C ports
Steering-mounted controls
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
7-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Four speakers
Front and rear parcel shelves
Front sliding armrest
TPMS
The Delta is available with petrol manual, petrol AMT and CNG manual powertrain options.
Zeta
The Zeta variant gets:
Petrol manual, petrol AMT and CNG manual options
Automatic headlamps
16-inch alloy wheels
LED projector headlamps
LED DRLs
Chrome door handles
Push-button start/stop
Height-adjustable driver's seat
Automatic climate control
Tilt and telescopic steering adjustment
Wireless charging
9-inch infotainment system
Four speakers and two tweeters
Footwell lighting
Rear-view camera
Suzuki Connect
Alpha
The Alpha variant is offered with petrol manual and petrol AMT options and adds:
Alpha (O)
The range-topping Alpha (O) variant is available with petrol manual and AMT transmissions.
Its key addition is Level 2 ADAS, bringing advanced driver-assistance technology to the Baleno facelift.
Price and Variants
The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift starts at ₹6.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in five variants: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha and Alpha (O).
With a new three-cylinder petrol engine, added convenience features, and Level 2 ADAS, the facelifted Baleno aims to strengthen Maruti Suzuki's position in India's premium hatchback segment.