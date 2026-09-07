The new Baleno is available in five variants - Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha and Alpha (O). Prices start at ₹6.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The refreshed premium hatchback now gets the company's 1.2-litre Z-Series three-cylinder petrol engine, along with features such as ventilated front seats and Level 2 ADAS on the top-spec variant.

Maruti Suzuki has launched the updated Baleno facelift in India, bringing revised styling, a new petrol engine, additional features and upgraded safety technology.

New Engine and Transmission Options

The biggest mechanical change is the introduction of Maruti Suzuki's 1.2-litre Z-Series three-cylinder petrol engine, borrowed from the Swift and Dzire.

The engine is available with a five-speed manual transmission or AMT gearbox. Buyers can also opt for a factory-fitted CNG version, which is offered with a manual transmission.

Baleno Facelift Gets Revised Exterior

The facelift brings subtle changes to the Baleno's exterior rather than a complete redesign. It gets a larger front grille with black horizontal slats, while the headlamps and tail lamps remain largely unchanged.

The bumpers have been redesigned with revised fog-lamp housings. The 16-inch alloy wheels feature a new design, while a shark-fin antenna has also been added.

The overall dimensions remain unchanged, with the Baleno measuring 3,990mm in length and featuring a 2,520mm wheelbase.

Maruti Suzuki has also introduced a new Enigmatic Teal colour option.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: Features

The updated Baleno offers a wider range of comfort, convenience, and safety features, with equipment varying by variant.

Key Features

9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Semi-digital instrument cluster

Ventilated front seats

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Level 2 ADAS

Height-adjustable driver's seat

Wireless charger

Head-up display

Automatic climate control

360-degree camera

Suzuki Connect

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

LED projector headlamps

LED DRLs

Cruise control

Auto-dimming IRVM

Auto-folding ORVMs

Six airbags

Variant-wise Features

Sigma

The entry-level Sigma variant gets:

15-inch steel wheels with covers

Halogen headlamps

All power windows

Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

Shark-fin antenna

MID

60:40 split rear seats

Fabric upholstery

Reverse parking sensors

Six airbags

Delta

The Delta variant adds:

Grille with chrome detailing

Body-coloured door handles and ORVMs

Rear AC vents

Rear USB Type-A and Type-C ports

Steering-mounted controls

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Four speakers

Front and rear parcel shelves

Front sliding armrest

TPMS

The Delta is available with petrol manual, petrol AMT and CNG manual powertrain options.

Zeta

The Zeta variant gets:

Petrol manual, petrol AMT and CNG manual options

Automatic headlamps

16-inch alloy wheels

LED projector headlamps

LED DRLs

Chrome door handles

Push-button start/stop

Height-adjustable driver's seat

Automatic climate control

Tilt and telescopic steering adjustment

Wireless charging

9-inch infotainment system

Four speakers and two tweeters

Footwell lighting

Rear-view camera

Suzuki Connect

Alpha

The Alpha variant is offered with petrol manual and petrol AMT options and adds:

UV-cut windows

LED fog lamps

Cruise control

Head-up display

Auto-dimming IRVM

Auto-folding ORVMs

Clarion stereo system

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Front ventilated seats

Leatherette upholstery

360-degree camera

Alpha (O)

The range-topping Alpha (O) variant is available with petrol manual and AMT transmissions.

Its key addition is Level 2 ADAS, bringing advanced driver-assistance technology to the Baleno facelift.

Price and Variants

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift starts at ₹6.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in five variants: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha and Alpha (O).

With a new three-cylinder petrol engine, added convenience features, and Level 2 ADAS, the facelifted Baleno aims to strengthen Maruti Suzuki's position in India's premium hatchback segment.