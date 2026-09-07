Automotive

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Launched in India: Price & Features

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Baleno facelift in India at ₹6.10 lakh, featuring a new 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, revised styling, upgraded features and Level 2 ADAS on the top-spec Alpha (O) variant.

M
Maheswari
·3 min read
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift launched in India
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Maruti Suzuki has launched the updated Baleno facelift in India, bringing revised styling, a new petrol engine, additional features and upgraded safety technology.

The refreshed premium hatchback now gets the company's 1.2-litre Z-Series three-cylinder petrol engine, along with features such as ventilated front seats and Level 2 ADAS on the top-spec variant.

The new Baleno is available in five variants - Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha and Alpha (O). Prices start at ₹6.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

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New Engine and Transmission Options

The biggest mechanical change is the introduction of Maruti Suzuki's 1.2-litre Z-Series three-cylinder petrol engine, borrowed from the Swift and Dzire.

The engine is available with a five-speed manual transmission or AMT gearbox. Buyers can also opt for a factory-fitted CNG version, which is offered with a manual transmission.

Baleno Facelift Gets Revised Exterior

The facelift brings subtle changes to the Baleno's exterior rather than a complete redesign. It gets a larger front grille with black horizontal slats, while the headlamps and tail lamps remain largely unchanged.

The bumpers have been redesigned with revised fog-lamp housings. The 16-inch alloy wheels feature a new design, while a shark-fin antenna has also been added.

The overall dimensions remain unchanged, with the Baleno measuring 3,990mm in length and featuring a 2,520mm wheelbase.

Maruti Suzuki has also introduced a new Enigmatic Teal colour option.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: Features

The updated Baleno offers a wider range of comfort, convenience, and safety features, with equipment varying by variant.

Key Features

  • 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Semi-digital instrument cluster

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

  • Level 2 ADAS

  • Height-adjustable driver's seat

  • Wireless charger

  • Head-up display

  • Automatic climate control

  • 360-degree camera

  • Suzuki Connect

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • LED projector headlamps

  • LED DRLs

  • Cruise control

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Auto-folding ORVMs

  • Six airbags

Variant-wise Features

Sigma

The entry-level Sigma variant gets:

  • 15-inch steel wheels with covers

  • Halogen headlamps

  • All power windows

  • Tilt-adjustable steering wheel

  • Shark-fin antenna

  • MID

  • 60:40 split rear seats

  • Fabric upholstery

  • Reverse parking sensors

  • Six airbags

Delta

The Delta variant adds:

  • Grille with chrome detailing

  • Body-coloured door handles and ORVMs

  • Rear AC vents

  • Rear USB Type-A and Type-C ports

  • Steering-mounted controls

  • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

  • 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Four speakers

  • Front and rear parcel shelves

  • Front sliding armrest

  • TPMS

The Delta is available with petrol manual, petrol AMT and CNG manual powertrain options.

Zeta

The Zeta variant gets:

  • Petrol manual, petrol AMT and CNG manual options

  • Automatic headlamps

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • LED projector headlamps

  • LED DRLs

  • Chrome door handles

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Height-adjustable driver's seat

  • Automatic climate control

  • Tilt and telescopic steering adjustment

  • Wireless charging

  • 9-inch infotainment system

  • Four speakers and two tweeters

  • Footwell lighting

  • Rear-view camera

  • Suzuki Connect

Alpha

The Alpha variant is offered with petrol manual and petrol AMT options and adds:

  • UV-cut windows

  • LED fog lamps

  • Cruise control

  • Head-up display

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • Auto-folding ORVMs

  • Clarion stereo system

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Front ventilated seats

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • 360-degree camera

Alpha (O)

The range-topping Alpha (O) variant is available with petrol manual and AMT transmissions.

Its key addition is Level 2 ADAS, bringing advanced driver-assistance technology to the Baleno facelift.

Price and Variants

The new Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift starts at ₹6.10 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in five variants: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha and Alpha (O).

With a new three-cylinder petrol engine, added convenience features, and Level 2 ADAS, the facelifted Baleno aims to strengthen Maruti Suzuki's position in India's premium hatchback segment.

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