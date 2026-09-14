The current third-generation WagonR has been on sale since 2019 and has received updates over the years. The latest test vehicle suggests Maruti Suzuki may be preparing a more substantial refresh, with changes expected across its exterior, cabin, and powertrain.

The sighting suggests that the popular tall-boy hatchback could receive more than a routine cosmetic update, although the company has not yet revealed details about the upcoming model.

Maruti Suzuki appears to be preparing another update for the WagonR, with a heavily camouflaged test mule recently spotted on Indian roads.

What could change in the new WagonR?

The camouflaged prototype appears to feature a revised front end. The grille and bumper seem redesigned, and a new alloy wheel design is also visible. However, the headlights appear largely unchanged, and there are no obvious major revisions to the side profile or rear section.

This suggests that the upcoming model could remain a facelift rather than an entirely new-generation WagonR. The update could also introduce new exterior colour options.

Inside, the WagonR is expected to receive a more noticeable makeover. It is expected to get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with other cabin and equipment upgrades. The exact specifications and features have not been confirmed yet.

New Z-series engine could be the biggest change

The biggest update could be under the bonnet. The current WagonR is offered with a 1.0-litre three-cylinder K10C petrol engine and a 1.2-litre four-cylinder K12N petrol engine. Both are available with a five-speed manual or five-speed AGS transmission, depending on the variant.

Maruti Suzuki is reportedly considering replacing the existing 1.2-litre K12N with its newer 1.2-litre three-cylinder Z-series engine. The Z-series powertrain is already used in models such as the Swift and Baleno, where the emphasis is on improving efficiency.

If the engine transition happens, the updated WagonR could see a slight change in outright power in exchange for improved fuel economy. This would fit Maruti Suzuki's recent strategy of prioritising efficiency in its mainstream petrol models.

The CNG version is also expected to continue, allowing the WagonR to retain one of its biggest advantages for buyers looking for a low running-cost hatchback.

The current WagonR CNG uses the 1.0-litre engine and is officially rated at 34.05 km/kg in Maruti Suzuki's S-CNG specifications.

Current WagonR price and positioning

The WagonR remains one of Maruti Suzuki's key hatchbacks in India, positioned above the Alto K10 and Celerio in the company's Arena lineup.

Maruti Suzuki currently lists the WagonR from ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and it is offered with petrol and S-CNG powertrains.

The hatchback also offers both manual and automated manual transmission options, making it particularly suited to urban buyers. Its tall-boy design continues to provide a spacious cabin and practical boot space for its segment.

Launch timeline yet to be confirmed

Maruti Suzuki has not officially announced the updated WagonR, its specifications or launch date. The test vehicle remains heavily camouflaged, meaning further changes could still be made before the production version is unveiled.

More information about the new WagonR's engine, features, design and pricing is expected to emerge closer to its official debut.

If Maruti Suzuki goes ahead with the Z-series engine and cabin upgrades, the refreshed WagonR could strengthen its focus on fuel efficiency, technology and everyday practicality while retaining the familiar tall-boy design.