Unlike the standard Mercedes-Benz CLA, the AMG CLA 45 features extensive mechanical upgrades beneath its sleek exterior.

The performance-focused model has been introduced in Saloon and Shooting Brake body styles, combining AMG's signature driving dynamics with an all-electric powertrain.

Mercedes-AMG has taken the wraps off the all-new electric CLA 45, marking a major step in the brand's transition to high-performance EVs.

Powertrain & Performance

At its heart is a tri-motor electric powertrain, consisting of two electric motors on the rear axle and one motor at the front, producing a combined 671 hp and 1,759 Nm of torque.

The dual rear motors can operate independently, enabling true torque vectoring for improved cornering performance. The front motor engages only when additional traction is required, helping maximize efficiency during regular driving while delivering enhanced grip during hard acceleration.

Drivers can also disconnect the front motor, allowing the car to operate in a rear-wheel-drive configuration, while a dedicated Drift Mode promises an engaging driving experience.

Despite weighing around 2.3 tonnes, the electric performance sedan delivers impressive acceleration. Mercedes-AMG claims the CLA 45 can sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 3.0 seconds, while the Shooting Brake completes the run in 3.2 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h, increasing to 270 km/h with the optional AMG Dynamic Plus Package.

The car also introduces AMGForce, an artificial sound system that recreates the distinctive exhaust note of AMG's legendary M139 turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, enhancing the emotional appeal of the electric driving experience.

Design & Exterior

Visually, the electric CLA 45 stands apart with a redesigned front fascia featuring a low-mounted grille, star-patterned LED daytime running lights, aggressive front and rear bumpers, flush door handles, a large rear diffuser, an active rear spoiler, and 19-inch alloy wheels.

At the rear, connected LED taillamps and the largest diffuser ever fitted to an AMG compact model reinforce its sporty character.

Interior

Inside, the cabin is equipped with Mercedes' MBUX Hyperscreen, comprising a digital instrument cluster, a central infotainment touchscreen, and an additional passenger display.

AMG-specific touches include sports bucket seats, a three-spoke performance steering wheel, and dedicated drive mode controls.

Range

Mercedes-AMG claims the electric CLA 45 Saloon offers a driving range of up to 416 miles (approximately 670 km), depending on the selected variant and testing cycle.

With cutting-edge technology, immense performance, and a driver-focused setup, the all-electric Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 signals a new chapter for AMG's performance lineup.