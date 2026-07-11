Automotive

Mercedes-AMG unveils electric CLA 45 with 671 hp & tri-motor setup

Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the all-electric CLA 45 in Saloon and Shooting Brake body styles. Powered by a 671 hp tri-motor setup with Drift Mode, the high-performance EV accelerates from 0-100 km/h in just 3 seconds and offers a range of up to 416 miles.

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Maheswari
·3 min read
MercedesAMG
Mercedes AMG Electric CLA 45

Mercedes-AMG has taken the wraps off the all-new electric CLA 45, marking a major step in the brand's transition to high-performance EVs.

The performance-focused model has been introduced in Saloon and Shooting Brake body styles, combining AMG's signature driving dynamics with an all-electric powertrain.

Unlike the standard Mercedes-Benz CLA, the AMG CLA 45 features extensive mechanical upgrades beneath its sleek exterior.

Powertrain & Performance

At its heart is a tri-motor electric powertrain, consisting of two electric motors on the rear axle and one motor at the front, producing a combined 671 hp and 1,759 Nm of torque.

The dual rear motors can operate independently, enabling true torque vectoring for improved cornering performance. The front motor engages only when additional traction is required, helping maximize efficiency during regular driving while delivering enhanced grip during hard acceleration.

Drivers can also disconnect the front motor, allowing the car to operate in a rear-wheel-drive configuration, while a dedicated Drift Mode promises an engaging driving experience.

Despite weighing around 2.3 tonnes, the electric performance sedan delivers impressive acceleration. Mercedes-AMG claims the CLA 45 can sprint from 0-100 km/h in just 3.0 seconds, while the Shooting Brake completes the run in 3.2 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h, increasing to 270 km/h with the optional AMG Dynamic Plus Package.

The car also introduces AMGForce, an artificial sound system that recreates the distinctive exhaust note of AMG's legendary M139 turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, enhancing the emotional appeal of the electric driving experience.

Design & Exterior

Visually, the electric CLA 45 stands apart with a redesigned front fascia featuring a low-mounted grille, star-patterned LED daytime running lights, aggressive front and rear bumpers, flush door handles, a large rear diffuser, an active rear spoiler, and 19-inch alloy wheels.

At the rear, connected LED taillamps and the largest diffuser ever fitted to an AMG compact model reinforce its sporty character.

Interior

Inside, the cabin is equipped with Mercedes' MBUX Hyperscreen, comprising a digital instrument cluster, a central infotainment touchscreen, and an additional passenger display.

AMG-specific touches include sports bucket seats, a three-spoke performance steering wheel, and dedicated drive mode controls.

Range

Mercedes-AMG claims the electric CLA 45 Saloon offers a driving range of up to 416 miles (approximately 670 km), depending on the selected variant and testing cycle.

With cutting-edge technology, immense performance, and a driver-focused setup, the all-electric Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 signals a new chapter for AMG's performance lineup.

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 EV Specifications
SpecificationDetails
General
Body stylesSaloon, Shooting Brake
Powertrain
PowertrainTri-motor electric setup (2 rear motors + 1 front motor)
Maximum power671 hp
Peak torque1,759 Nm
DrivetrainAll-wheel drive with selectable rear-wheel-drive mode
Torque vectoringYes, via independently controlled rear motors
Artificial soundAMGForce sound system
Performance
0-100 km/h3.0 seconds (Saloon), 3.2 seconds (Shooting Brake)
Top speed250 km/h (270 km/h with AMG Dynamic Plus Package)
Drive modesSeven, including Drift Mode
SuspensionAdaptive AMG sports suspension
Range & Efficiency
RangeUp to 416 miles (approximately 670 km) for the Saloon
Exterior
Wheels19-inch alloy wheels
Exterior highlightsStar-shaped LED DRLs, connected LED taillights, active rear spoiler, flush door handles, aggressive AMG bumpers, large rear diffuser
Interior
Interior featuresMBUX Hyperscreen, AMG bucket seats, AMG three-spoke steering wheel, performance drive controls

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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