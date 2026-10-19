The top-spec GT 63 SUV delivers a claimed maximum output of 1,169 hp and 2,000 Nm of torque. Mercedes-AMG says the vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in as little as 2.5 seconds under its specified test conditions. Its top speed is rated at 270 km/h when equipped with the optional Driver's Package.

The Mercedes-AMG GT SUV comes in three variants: GT 53, GT 55 and GT 63. The former focuses on strong performance with a dual-motor setup, while the GT 55 and GT 63 feature three axial-flux motors for enhanced performance.

Mercedes-AMG unveiled its all-new, all-electric GT SUV globally on October 17, 2026, introducing a high-performance luxury SUV that blends sports-car-inspired styling with advanced electric-vehicle technology.

The O-200 mph sprint takes 6.8 seconds. The top speed is rated at 270 kmph with the optional Driver's Package. The GT 55 develops 816bhp, while the GT 53 produces 544bhp through a dual-motor setup. All three versions get all-wheel drive, with the more powerful variants using three axial-flux electric motors.

Battery Details

The GT 55 and GT 63 carry a 128kWh battery pack with a claimed WLTP range of up to 700km. The GT 53, meanwhile, uses a 106kWh battery and offers a claimed range of up to 668km.

The larger battery supports DC fast charging at up to 710kW, allowing the GT 55 and GT 63 to add up to 450km of claimed range in 10 minutes under suitable charging conditions. A 10-80 per cent charge is claimed to take approximately 12 minutes.

Exterior and Interior features

The Mercedes-AMG GT SUV measures 5,084mm long, 2,001mm wide, and 1,656mm tall, with a 3,040mm wheelbase.

The front fascia sports AMG's vertical-slat grille and Mercedes star, both of which can be optionally illuminated, flanked by LED headlamps with star-shaped DRLs (daytime running lights). The front bumper features active slats that open only when components need extra cooling.

The teased images also hint at a low-slung roofline that slopes toward the rear, along with pronounced wheel arches. The electric vehicle is said to feature frameless side windows and compact wing mirrors.

At the rear, the AMG GT SUV features six circular tail-lamps, as on the GT 4-Door Coupe, and customers can also opt for a full-width light strip.

Stepping up to the GT 55 and GT 63 means an active rear spoiler that remains flush with the roof until 150 km/h, changing its angle depending on the driving scenario.

Mercedes-AMG also claims a drag coefficient of 0.28 for the GT 53, while the other two are rated at 0.27. The main boot has a claimed capacity of 607 litres, and the frunk can accommodate 78 litres of luggage.

Inside, the Mercedes-AMG GT SUV combines a driver-focused cockpit with modern digital technology. The dashboard features a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14-inch central multimedia display. A separate 14-inch screen for the front passenger is available as an option.

The AMG performance steering wheel has paddles to adjust brake-regen levels, and the design adds floating armrests and diamond-pattern stitching to the door panels. It also has ambient lighting whose colours can be matched to the bevvy of displays and controls.

Other highlights include AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL+ suspension with active pitch and roll stabilisation, rear-wheel steering and AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive. The GT 63 also gets carbon-ceramic brakes as standard.

The vehicle uses Mercedes-Benz's MB.OS operating system and the latest generation of MBUX infotainment software. It integrates AI assistants from ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing and Google Gemini to support more advanced voice interactions and connected functions.

The cabin also features AMG-specific controls, customisable driving displays and optional premium audio equipment.