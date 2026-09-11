Bookings for the new electric SUV are expected to open in the first week of October, although the company has not yet revealed the final India-spec variant lineup or pricing.

Mercedes-Benz will assemble the electric GLC locally as part of its plans to strengthen domestic production.

Mercedes-Benz is preparing to expand its electric vehicle portfolio in India with the GLC 400 4MATIC, an all-electric SUV expected to launch in the country by the end of 2026.

Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4MATIC: New Design

The electric GLC gets a significantly different design compared with the petrol- and diesel-powered GLC currently sold in India. At the front, it features an illuminated, closed-off grille with the Mercedes-Benz star at the centre, surrounded by a pixel-style pattern.

The SUV also gets a new lighting signature, while several design elements draw inspiration from Mercedes-Benz models of the past, including the W112-generation 300SE.

The overall design combines traditional Mercedes-Benz styling cues with a modern electric SUV appearance. The SUV can also be equipped with an AMG Line, which brings sportier bumpers and styling elements.

Bigger Than the Existing GLC

The electric GLC is larger than the internal-combustion-engine GLC currently available in India. It measures:

Length: 4,858mm

Width: 1,913mm

Height: 1,649mm

Wheelbase: 2,972mm

Mercedes-Benz plans to bring the standard-wheelbase version to India. It currently has no plans to introduce the long-wheelbase version in the country.

483bhp and 715km Range

The GLC 400 4MATIC EV gets a large battery pack paired with a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system.

Performance Specifications Specification Details Power 483bhp Torque 800Nm 0-100km/h 4.3 seconds Claimed WLTP range Up to 715km

The electric 4MATIC system can continuously vary torque distribution between the front and rear axles depending on road and driving conditions.

39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen Inside

The cabin marks another major departure, with Mercedes-Benz equipping the SUV with its latest digital interface. The highlight is the massive 39.1-inch MBUX Hyperscreen, which stretches across much of the dashboard and integrates the driver's, central and front passenger displays.

The system runs on Mercedes-Benz's OS operating system and incorporates AI-powered assistance.

The electric GLC will also feature a Panoramic Sky Control roof, whose transparency can be electronically adjusted. The glass roof additionally incorporates an illuminated pattern.

Interestingly, Mercedes-Benz is bringing back more physical buttons and rotary controls for important functions, including controls on the steering wheel and centre console.

Expected Price in India

Mercedes-Benz has not announced the official India price or complete equipment list yet. However, the GLC 400 4MATIC EV is expected to be priced around ₹80-90 lakh (ex-showroom).