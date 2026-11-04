Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric Launched in India at Rs 78.5 Lakh

The latest GLC Electric is based on Mercedes-Benz's dedicated MB.EA-M platform. EA-M platform. It gets a larger body, a high-tech cabin and a claimed driving range of up to 711km on the WLTP cycle.

On Tuesday, 4 November, Mercedes-Benz launched the next-level GLC Electric in India. The electric SUV is locally manufactured at the company's Chakan plant near Pune, Maharashtra and is available in the GLC 400 4MATIC variant.

Mercedes-Benz has launched the all-new GLC Electric in India at an introductory price of Rs. 78.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It has already received more than 1000 orders.

Exterior design

The standout feature of the GLC electric's exterior design is its grille, which features 914 individual pixel lighting elements that animate different patterns when the car is parked, the ignition is on, or it's switched off.

It's also meant to resemble the long, vertical chrome grilles of Mercedes from yesteryear, such as the W 114 and W 108. Also eye-catching are the three-pointed stars in the LED DRLs of the headlamps and tail lamps.

The India-spec GLC 400 comes with the AMG styling pack as standard, bringing 20-inch alloy wheels and sporty-looking AMG-spec front and rear bumpers.

The rest of the bodywork features smooth, flowing lines and curved surfaces, giving the SUV a rather elegant look.

It also avoids excessive body cladding, retaining an understated look. At the back, the wraparound gloss-black panel housing the tail lamps and the Mercedes logo is also a neat touch.

It carries the larger combustion engine and is larger than the combustion-powered GLC in every metric - it's 140mm longer, 23mm wider and 12mm taller. The wheelbase has also increased by 84mm to 2972mm.

Interior designs

The GLC's interior features a massive 39.1-inch Hyperscreen that stretches across the dashboard. The screen itself is the dashboard, and it's not a mere triple-screen setup - it's one continuous panel without any bezels or partitions.

A flip side, however, is that there are barely any physical controls, including for the HVAC operations. The screen is super slick to operate, and the graphics are clear, legible and super high-definition.

The rest of the interior gets the usual wood, metal, and leather appointments. Black open-pore wood tops the centre console, the AC vents feature a beautiful knurled metallic finish, and even the speaker grilles for the 15-speaker 3D Burmester sound system are exquisitely finished.

As an AMG Line spec, it also gets the Mercedes' sporty four-spoke steering wheel. The interior is available in three colour options: Black, Beech Brown or Ivory Beige.

Besides the screen, the GLC Electric highlights include a panoramic glass roof with illuminated stars, two wireless chargers, ambient lighting, AI-enabled functions, a powered tailgate, power-folding rear seats, L2 ADAS with 8 cameras and 5 radars, auto parking assist, a 360-degree surround view camera, and 9 airbags.

The panoramic glass roof doesn't include a sunshade, but the opacity can be electronically controlled, and the 39-inch screen also offers 11 preset themes to customise the display.

Lastly, the front seats get massage and heating, but unfortunately no ventilation. As for cargo, the GLC Electric offers 570 litres of boot space, plus a 128-litre frunk.

Battery

The Mercedes GLC Electric brings a 94kWh battery that energises two electric motors (one at the front and one at the back) for all-wheel drive.

Combined output stands at 490hp and 800Nm, and Mercedes says it will do the 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.3 seconds - that's plenty quick for nearly a 2.5-tonne family SUV- and it has a top speed of 210 km/h.

Notably, it even gets a two-speed gearbox - one for acceleration and the second for efficiency. It also gets a two-speed gearbox - one for acceleration and the second for efficiency.

The GLC 400 has a WLTP-certified range of 711km. As standard, Mercedes offers a 22kW AC charger, but with a 330kW DC charger, 300km of range can be topped up in just 10 minutes.

The India-spec GLC 400 doesn't get rear-wheel steering or air suspension; it rides on passive dampers instead.

Colour options

Mercedes is offering the GLC Electric in six paint options, namely Sheer Blue, Lavender Silver, Obsidian Black, Opalite White Bright, Patagonia Red Metallic and Alpine Grey Solid - the latter three are Manukaktur paint options.