The first allocation of the Maybach S 580 e is limited to just 30 units, making it a particularly exclusive addition to Mercedes-Benz's Indian portfolio.

Priced at ₹3.35 crore (ex-showroom), the plug-in hybrid luxury sedan combines a six-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor.

Mercedes-Benz has expanded its ultra-luxury lineup in India with the launch of the Maybach S 580 e, marking the first time the brand has introduced an electrified Maybach model in the country.

Distinctive Maybach Design

The Maybach S 580 e features a signature MANUFAKTUR two-tone paint finish, an illuminated grille, and the traditional three-pointed Mercedes star mounted on the bonnet. Maybach lettering is positioned along the upper edge of the grille.

The headlamps feature rose-gold detailing and Mercedes' Digital Light system with Adaptive Highbeam Assist. The Maybach is also longer than the standard S-Class Long Wheelbase, adding 180mm in length.

The sedan rides on 20-inch forged Maybach wheels wrapped in 255/40-section tyres. Other exterior highlights include illuminated door sills, Maybach logos on the D-pillars and logo projection when the doors are opened.

As a plug-in hybrid, the car features separate fuel and charging flaps on either side. At the rear, it gets the familiar S-Class three-star tail-lamp design and twin exhaust outlets.

Premium Maybach Interior

Inside, the Maybach S 580 e features Maybach-specific Nappa leather finished in a Crystal White and Silver Grey Pearl combination, complemented by piano-lacquer trim.

The cabin also receives a wood-and-leather steering wheel, Maybach-specific pedals and customised seat-belt buckles for both rows.

The exclusive interior package adds executive rear seats, two rear entertainment screens, a full-length business console, wireless charging, folding tables, a rear comfort package and automatic comfort doors.

A 1,610-watt Burmester 4D sound system with 31 speakers and eight tweeters handles the audio. The front passenger gets a dedicated display with a privacy function.

At the same time, the driver has a 3D instrument cluster with augmented reality and a head-up display with turn-by-turn navigation.

Powertrain and Performance

The Maybach S 580 e combines a 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor. The petrol engine produces 437 hp and 560 Nm, while the electric motor develops 158 hp and 480 Nm.

The combined system output stands at 577 hp and 750 Nm, with power sent to all four wheels through the standard all-wheel-drive system and a 9G-Tronic transmission.

The sedan can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 4.8 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h. It also gets rear-axle steering with up to 10 degrees of steering angle and AIRMATIC suspension.

The plug-in hybrid system offers an electric-only range of up to 98km on the WLTP cycle. Charging is supported through an 11kW AC onboard charger and up to 60kW DC fast charging at compatible stations.

Mercedes-Benz claims a weighted WLTP-certified combined fuel efficiency of 34.48km/l.