Features a clean, grille-less front fascia, an illuminated MG logo, and aerodynamic bumpers.

The Hector Tomahawk was launched on August 25, 2026 and is available in both fully electric (EV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) forms.

JSW MG Motor India has officially introduced the new MG Hector Tomahawk in India, giving the company a fresh three-row SUV aimed at buyers who want more space, modern technology, and electrified powertrains without sacrificing everyday practicality.

Wheels

Sports unique, aviation-inspired 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Lighting

Fitted with rectangular LED projector headlamps, dual U-shaped LED DRLs, and split rear LED tail lamps.

Interior Comfort And Technology

Grand Displays

A massive 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment unit dominates the dashboard, alongside a 22.3 cm digital driver's instrument cluster.

Gen AI And Entertainment

Features India's first Generative AI integration with a built-in Karaoke system loaded with over 8,000 songs.

Smart Gestures

Features i-Swipe touch gesture control, allowing you to adjust the dual-zone AC, fan speed, and volume with simple hand swipes.

Seating Comfort

Features ventilated front seats, a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, and a 4-way power-adjustable co-driver seat.

The 7-seater includes a one-touch easy tip & tumble 2nd row for seamless 3rd-row access.

Cabin Utilities

Includes a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, dedicated AC vents for all rows, and custom cabin modes, such as Pet mode, Camp mode, and Nap mode.

Safety Systems

Advanced Driver Assistance

Complete Level 2 ADAS suite including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, and Autonomous Emergency Braking.

Braking And Stability

All-wheel disc brakes, Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold, and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

Monitoring And Parking

A 360-degree high-definition camera system, front/rear parking sensors, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Technical Specifications And Powertrain

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Specifications Specification Details Engine Petrol Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated; 102 PS and 125 Nm of torque Electric Motor Electric Motor Output 201 PS and 237 Nm of torque Combined Output Net Output 198 hp and 230 Nm of torque Transmission Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) with an e-clutch Performance 0-100 km/h 9 seconds Battery Pack Battery 20.5 kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery

Exterior Styling

Front Grille

Features a bold, piano black honeycomb open grille designed to feed air to the petrol engine.

Aggressive Elements

Outfitted with lower air dam DRLs, swipe-out turn indicators, slim projector headlamps, and a pronounced front skid plate.

Wheels

Sports unique 18-inch dual-tone multi-spoke alloy wheels hide high-performance red brake callipers to underscore its sporty theme.

Interior Comfort And Technology

Grand Dashboard Screens

A massive 15.6-inch portrait touchscreen infotainment display dominates the dashboard, paired with an 8.8-inch digital driver's cluster.

i-Swipe Gestures

Features advanced two, three, and five-finger gesture controls, letting you adjust climate settings and music without searching for tiny icons.

India's First Gen AI Assistant

Comes loaded with a Generative AI assistant capable of processing over 30 advanced English voice commands.

Entertainment And Audio

Packed with an onboard Karaoke system with 8,000+ pre-loaded songs pumping through a premium 10-speaker Infinity sound system.

Seating Comfort

Features a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory and auto-retract, plus a 4-way powered co-driver seat.

Front seats are ventilated/cooled.

Second Row Flexibility

The middle row slides, reclines, and features a 60/40 split with an easy tip-and-tumble function for painless third-row entry.

Premium Utilities

Includes a panoramic sunroof with dual blinds, 256-colour ambient lighting, wireless charging, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, rear window blinds, and custom cabin modes, including Pet mode and Camp mode.

Safety Architecture

Level-2 ADAS

Full advanced safety suite including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, and Automatic Emergency Braking.

Airbags

6 airbags come standard.

Braking & Dynamics

All-wheel disc brakes, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and an Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto-Hold.

Parking Guidance

Equipped with a 360-degree high-definition camera system, front and rear parking sensors, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Pricing And Availability

JSW MG Hector Tomahawk is available for pre-booking across India with two powertrain options and a choice between a standard outright purchase or the Battery as a Service (BaaS) program.

The pure electric EV version starts at an introductory price of ₹19.49 Lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level Excite trim and goes up to ₹23.49 Lakh for the top-tier Essence 7-seater.

Choosing the BaaS program drops its upfront price to ₹13.99 Lakh plus a battery rental fee of ₹4.90 per km, with deliveries scheduled to begin in September 2026.

Meanwhile, the long-range PHEV variant is sold exclusively as a 7-seater, priced at ₹25.69 Lakh for the Exclusive trim and ₹27.79 Lakh for the Essence trim; under BaaS, it drops to an upfront price of ₹21.79 Lakh, with a lower battery rental fee of ₹3.20 per km.

Official customer deliveries for the PHEV models are slated to kick off shortly after the EV, starting in November 2026.