Automotive

MG Hector Tomahawk Launched in India With EV and PHEV Powertrains

JSW MG Motor India has launched the new Hector Tomahawk in India with EV and PHEV powertrains. The three-row SUV offers up to 517km range, Level 2 ADAS, Gen AI features, and a starting price of ₹19.49 lakh.

M
Maheswari
·5 min read
MG Hector Tomahawk
MG Hector Tomahawk launched with PHEV Powertrains
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JSW MG Motor India has officially introduced the new MG Hector Tomahawk in India, giving the company a fresh three-row SUV aimed at buyers who want more space, modern technology, and electrified powertrains without sacrificing everyday practicality.

The Hector Tomahawk was launched on August 25, 2026 and is available in both fully electric (EV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) forms.

MG Hector Tomahawk EV

MG Hector Tomahawk EV Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Powertrain And Power
MotorFront-axle-mounted Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor producing 201 bhp (150 kW) and 310 Nm of peak torque
Performance
0-100 km/hApproximately 8.2 to 8.3 seconds
Battery Pack
Battery69.2 kWh "MAGIC" Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery
WarrantyLifetime battery warranty for the first owner
Driving Range
Certified Range517 km on a full charge
Charging Capabilities
DC Fast ChargingUp to 90 kW; 30% to 80% in about 35 minutes
AC Home Charging10% to 100% in about 12.5 hours with a standard 7.4 kW AC home charger
Dimensions
Length4,745 mm
Width2,130 mm
Height1,770 mm
Wheelbase2,810 mm (class-leading)
Ground Clearance230 mm at the battery pack
Seating And Boot Space
Configurations5-seater and 7-seater
Boot Space (5-seater)610 litres
Boot Space (7-seater)192 litres with all three rows up

Exterior Design Features

EV Identity

  • Features a clean, grille-less front fascia, an illuminated MG logo, and aerodynamic bumpers.

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Wheels

  • Sports unique, aviation-inspired 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Lighting

  • Fitted with rectangular LED projector headlamps, dual U-shaped LED DRLs, and split rear LED tail lamps.

Interior Comfort And Technology

Grand Displays

  • A massive 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment unit dominates the dashboard, alongside a 22.3 cm digital driver's instrument cluster.

Gen AI And Entertainment

  • Features India's first Generative AI integration with a built-in Karaoke system loaded with over 8,000 songs.

Smart Gestures

  • Features i-Swipe touch gesture control, allowing you to adjust the dual-zone AC, fan speed, and volume with simple hand swipes.

Seating Comfort

  • Features ventilated front seats, a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, and a 4-way power-adjustable co-driver seat.

  • The 7-seater includes a one-touch easy tip & tumble 2nd row for seamless 3rd-row access.

Cabin Utilities

  • Includes a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, dedicated AC vents for all rows, and custom cabin modes, such as Pet mode, Camp mode, and Nap mode.

Safety Systems

Advanced Driver Assistance

  • Complete Level 2 ADAS suite including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, and Autonomous Emergency Braking.

Braking And Stability

  • All-wheel disc brakes, Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto Hold, and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

Monitoring And Parking

  • A 360-degree high-definition camera system, front/rear parking sensors, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Technical Specifications And Powertrain

MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Engine
Petrol Engine1.5-litre naturally aspirated; 102 PS and 125 Nm of torque
Electric Motor
Electric Motor Output201 PS and 237 Nm of torque
Combined Output
Net Output198 hp and 230 Nm of torque
TransmissionDedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) with an e-clutch
Performance
0-100 km/h9 seconds
Battery Pack
Battery20.5 kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery

Exterior Styling

Front Grille

  • Features a bold, piano black honeycomb open grille designed to feed air to the petrol engine.

Aggressive Elements

  • Outfitted with lower air dam DRLs, swipe-out turn indicators, slim projector headlamps, and a pronounced front skid plate.

Wheels

  • Sports unique 18-inch dual-tone multi-spoke alloy wheels hide high-performance red brake callipers to underscore its sporty theme.

Interior Comfort And Technology

Grand Dashboard Screens

  • A massive 15.6-inch portrait touchscreen infotainment display dominates the dashboard, paired with an 8.8-inch digital driver's cluster.

i-Swipe Gestures

  • Features advanced two, three, and five-finger gesture controls, letting you adjust climate settings and music without searching for tiny icons.

India's First Gen AI Assistant

  • Comes loaded with a Generative AI assistant capable of processing over 30 advanced English voice commands.

Entertainment And Audio

  • Packed with an onboard Karaoke system with 8,000+ pre-loaded songs pumping through a premium 10-speaker Infinity sound system.

Seating Comfort

  • Features a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory and auto-retract, plus a 4-way powered co-driver seat.

  • Front seats are ventilated/cooled.

Second Row Flexibility

  • The middle row slides, reclines, and features a 60/40 split with an easy tip-and-tumble function for painless third-row entry.

Premium Utilities

  • Includes a panoramic sunroof with dual blinds, 256-colour ambient lighting, wireless charging, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, rear window blinds, and custom cabin modes, including Pet mode and Camp mode.

Safety Architecture

Level-2 ADAS

  • Full advanced safety suite including Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, and Automatic Emergency Braking.

Airbags

  • 6 airbags come standard.

Braking & Dynamics

  • All-wheel disc brakes, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and an Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) with Auto-Hold.

Parking Guidance

  • Equipped with a 360-degree high-definition camera system, front and rear parking sensors, and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Pricing And Availability

JSW MG Hector Tomahawk is available for pre-booking across India with two powertrain options and a choice between a standard outright purchase or the Battery as a Service (BaaS) program.

The pure electric EV version starts at an introductory price of ₹19.49 Lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level Excite trim and goes up to ₹23.49 Lakh for the top-tier Essence 7-seater.

Choosing the BaaS program drops its upfront price to ₹13.99 Lakh plus a battery rental fee of ₹4.90 per km, with deliveries scheduled to begin in September 2026.

Meanwhile, the long-range PHEV variant is sold exclusively as a 7-seater, priced at ₹25.69 Lakh for the Exclusive trim and ₹27.79 Lakh for the Essence trim; under BaaS, it drops to an upfront price of ₹21.79 Lakh, with a lower battery rental fee of ₹3.20 per km.

Official customer deliveries for the PHEV models are slated to kick off shortly after the EV, starting in November 2026.

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