JSW MG Motor India has officially introduced the new MG Hector Tomahawk in India, giving the company a fresh three-row SUV aimed at buyers who want more space, modern technology, and electrified powertrains without sacrificing everyday practicality.
The Hector Tomahawk was launched on August 25, 2026 and is available in both fully electric (EV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) forms.
MG Hector Tomahawk EV
Exterior Design Features
EV Identity
Wheels
Lighting
Interior Comfort And Technology
Grand Displays
Gen AI And Entertainment
Smart Gestures
Features i-Swipe touch gesture control, allowing you to adjust the dual-zone AC, fan speed, and volume with simple hand swipes.
Seating Comfort
Features ventilated front seats, a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat, and a 4-way power-adjustable co-driver seat.
The 7-seater includes a one-touch easy tip & tumble 2nd row for seamless 3rd-row access.
Cabin Utilities
Includes a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, dedicated AC vents for all rows, and custom cabin modes, such as Pet mode, Camp mode, and Nap mode.
Safety Systems
Advanced Driver Assistance
Braking And Stability
Monitoring And Parking
Technical Specifications And Powertrain
Exterior Styling
Front Grille
Aggressive Elements
Outfitted with lower air dam DRLs, swipe-out turn indicators, slim projector headlamps, and a pronounced front skid plate.
Wheels
Interior Comfort And Technology
Grand Dashboard Screens
i-Swipe Gestures
Features advanced two, three, and five-finger gesture controls, letting you adjust climate settings and music without searching for tiny icons.
India's First Gen AI Assistant
Entertainment And Audio
Seating Comfort
Features a 6-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory and auto-retract, plus a 4-way powered co-driver seat.
Front seats are ventilated/cooled.
Second Row Flexibility
Premium Utilities
Includes a panoramic sunroof with dual blinds, 256-colour ambient lighting, wireless charging, wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, rear window blinds, and custom cabin modes, including Pet mode and Camp mode.
Safety Architecture
Level-2 ADAS
Airbags
Braking & Dynamics
Parking Guidance
Pricing And Availability
JSW MG Hector Tomahawk is available for pre-booking across India with two powertrain options and a choice between a standard outright purchase or the Battery as a Service (BaaS) program.
The pure electric EV version starts at an introductory price of ₹19.49 Lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level Excite trim and goes up to ₹23.49 Lakh for the top-tier Essence 7-seater.
Choosing the BaaS program drops its upfront price to ₹13.99 Lakh plus a battery rental fee of ₹4.90 per km, with deliveries scheduled to begin in September 2026.
Meanwhile, the long-range PHEV variant is sold exclusively as a 7-seater, priced at ₹25.69 Lakh for the Exclusive trim and ₹27.79 Lakh for the Essence trim; under BaaS, it drops to an upfront price of ₹21.79 Lakh, with a lower battery rental fee of ₹3.20 per km.
Official customer deliveries for the PHEV models are slated to kick off shortly after the EV, starting in November 2026.