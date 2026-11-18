MINI India has opened pre-launch bookings for the new-generation MINI Cooper SE and the MINI Paul Smith Edition range.
The cars bring an interesting combination of electric mobility and British design to the country's premium car market, and the announcement was made on November 17, 2026.
The upcoming models are scheduled to debut in India on November 27, 2026.
The booking announcement includes the second-generation all-electric MINI Cooper SE and three Paul Smith Edition versions based on the MINI Cooper SE, MINI Cooper S, and MINI Cooper Convertible.
Specifications and Features of the MINI Cooper SE Electric
Powertrain and Performance
Exterior Design
Classic Silhouette: The 3-door hatchback retains its compact proportions, short overhangs, and circular LED headlamps.
EV-Specific Styling: Updates include an octagonal enclosed front grille, flush door handles, sharper triangular LED taillights, and yellow 'S' badging on the nose and tailgate.
Interior And Technology
9.45-inch Circular OLED Display: The centrepiece of the minimalist dashboard is a round touchscreen running MINI Operating System 9, which handles both infotainment and instrument cluster readouts alongside EV-specific graphics.
Tactile Cabin Design: The interior combines knitted fabric upholstery on the dashboard and door cards with a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel and physical toggle controls on the centre console.
Comfort And Convenience: Expected India-spec equipment includes dual-zone automatic climate control, powered and heated front seats, a panoramic glass roof, wireless smartphone charging, a head-up display, and a Harman Kardon surround sound system.
Safety and Driver Assistance
ADAS Suite: Expected active safety tech includes lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control and automated parking assistance.
Standard Safety: The cabin comes equipped with six airbags, a 360-degree camera system, and a floor-mounted battery pack that lowers the centre of gravity for sharper handling.
Specifications and Features Of MINI Cooper SE Paul Smith Edition
Powertrain and Charging Specifications
Exclusive Interior And Cabin Styling
Nightshade Blue Upholstery: Combines dark blue Vescin sport seats with striped fabric accents and a knitted black-and-blue striped dashboard.
Designer Touchpoints: Includes Paul Smith's signature multicolour striped strap on the three-spoke sport steering wheel, door sill plates inscribed with "Every day is a new beginning", and floor mats printed with a hand-drawn rabbit motif.
Custom Digital Graphics: The 9.45-inch circular OLED display runs MINI Operating System 9 with exclusive Paul Smith theme graphics.
Standard Equipment And Safety
Comfort And Tech: Panoramic glass sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, power- and heated front seats, heads-up display, wireless smartphone charging, and keyless comfort access.
Safety and ADAS: Six Airbags, a 360-degree camera system, adaptive LED headlights with high-beam assistance, and active driver assistance features.
Technical Specifications of MINI Cooper S Paul Smith Edition
Powertrain And Performance Specifications
Exclusive Exterior Design Elements
Bespoke Paint Finishes: Available in two exclusive shades: Statement Grey, inspired by the 1959 Austin Seven, and Inspired White, a nod to Classic Mini Beige, alongside Midnight Black Metallic.
Nottingham Green and Striped Accent: Features a contrasting roof in Nottingham Green or black with subtle shadow stripes. Matching Nottingham Green accents highlight the front octagonal grille surround, mirror caps, and wheel centre caps.
Edition Badging and Wheels: Rides on 18-inch Night Spoke black alloy wheels with a dark steel finish, paired with Black-Blue MINI logos and Paul Smith lettering on the tailgate handle.
Welcome Projection: Door puddle lamps project a handwritten "hello" onto the ground when unlocking the vehicle.
Core Specifications of MINI Cooper Convertible
Powertrain and Performance Specifications
Exclusive Exterior Design Elements
Black Soft Top and Paint Finishes: Supplied with a black fabric soft top featuring a partial sunroof slide-back mode, paired with three exterior paint choices: Statement Grey, Inspire White, and Midnight Black Metallic.
Nottingham Green Accents: Features signature Nottingham Green highlights on the front octagonal grille frame, side mirror caps, and wheel hub covers.
Edition Wheel and Badging: Rides on 18-inch Night Flash Spoke black alloy wheels with a Dark Steel clear coat, accented by Black-Blue MINI logos and Paul Smith lettering on the tailgate handle.
Welcome Projection: Door puddle lamps project a handwritten "hello" onto the pavement when unlocking the car.
Pricing And Availability Details
Official prices for the MINI Cooper SE and the MINI Paul Smith Edition lineup have not been announced yet.
Pre-launch bookings opened on November 17, 2026, and MINI India will reveal exact ex-showroom prices, booking token amounts, and delivery timelines at the official launch on November 27, 2026.