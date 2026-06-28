Porsche Unveils 911 GT4 R Race Car Ahead of 2027 Debut

Porsche has unveiled the all-new 911 GT4 R, ushering in a new era for its customer racing program by replacing the long-serving 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport, which is based on the iconic 911 platform.
Why The 911 GT4 R?
Porsche revealed the new model to strategically adapt to the rapid evolution of global sports car racing, address upcoming changes to its vehicle lineup, and streamline the transition pathway for its customer racing teams.
Navigating The Electrification Of The 718 Cayman
Porsche's highly successful GT4 customer programme heavily relied on the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) version of the 718 Cayman.
With the next generation, Cayman is all shifting to Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) architectures.
And continuing the ICE-based platform from the Cayman line for GT racing would no longer be viable for long-term production and regulatory compliance.
Shifting the baseline GT4 to the 911 keeps Porsche's entry-level customer racing anchored to petrol-powered internal combustion engines.
Streamlining the Porsche Motorsport Career Pyramid
Before this reveal, to move up the ranks, racing drivers had to switch between architectures, racing a rear-engined 911 in a one-make Cup series but switching to a mid-engined 718 Cayman for open multi-manufacturer GT4 events.
By basing the GT4 R on the 911 architecture, Porsche had unified its motorsport ladder.
Drivers and the engineering teams can now progress from entry-level club series through the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge up to premier GT3 championships.
Adapting To A Highly Competitive GT4 Category
According to Thomas Laudenbach, the Vice President of Porsche Motorsport, the GT4 category has matured dramatically.
It has evolved from an affordable, entry-level amateur segment into a highly competitive, globally relevant racing platform featuring major international manufacturers.
Ambitious customer teams now demand higher performance benchmarks, sophisticated racing electronics, and high-speed stability.
The New Porsche 911 GT4 R Race Car
The new model is designed to incorporate highly advanced aerodynamics, a highly responsive powertrain, and specialised electronics optimised for track performance.
Launch Update
The Porsche 911 GT4 R is officially scheduled to make its competitive racing debut at the start of the 2027 motorsport season.
Public Unveiling And Order Book Open
The vehicle made its first public, in-person debut during the buildup to the 24 Hours of Spa.
Order allocation requests for the global customer race teams are officially open following the launch announcement.
Delivery of the race-ready vehicles to customer motorsport organisations is expected to commence later this year, allowing teams ample opportunities for testing, tuning, and shakedown ahead of official competition.