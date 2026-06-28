Porsche Unveils 911 GT4 R Race Car Ahead of 2027 Debut

Porsche's highly successful GT4 customer programme heavily relied on the Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) version of the 718 Cayman.

Porsche revealed the new model to strategically adapt to the rapid evolution of global sports car racing, address upcoming changes to its vehicle lineup, and streamline the transition pathway for its customer racing teams.

Porsche has unveiled the all-new 911 GT4 R, ushering in a new era for its customer racing program by replacing the long-serving 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport, which is based on the iconic 911 platform.

With the next generation, Cayman is all shifting to Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) architectures.

And continuing the ICE-based platform from the Cayman line for GT racing would no longer be viable for long-term production and regulatory compliance.

Shifting the baseline GT4 to the 911 keeps Porsche's entry-level customer racing anchored to petrol-powered internal combustion engines.

Streamlining the Porsche Motorsport Career Pyramid

Before this reveal, to move up the ranks, racing drivers had to switch between architectures, racing a rear-engined 911 in a one-make Cup series but switching to a mid-engined 718 Cayman for open multi-manufacturer GT4 events.

By basing the GT4 R on the 911 architecture, Porsche had unified its motorsport ladder.

Drivers and the engineering teams can now progress from entry-level club series through the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge up to premier GT3 championships.

Adapting To A Highly Competitive GT4 Category

According to Thomas Laudenbach, the Vice President of Porsche Motorsport, the GT4 category has matured dramatically.

It has evolved from an affordable, entry-level amateur segment into a highly competitive, globally relevant racing platform featuring major international manufacturers.

Ambitious customer teams now demand higher performance benchmarks, sophisticated racing electronics, and high-speed stability.

The New Porsche 911 GT4 R Race Car

The new model is designed to incorporate highly advanced aerodynamics, a highly responsive powertrain, and specialised electronics optimised for track performance.

Porsche 911 GT4 R Specifications Specification Details Powertrain And Transmission Engine 4.0-litre six-cylinder boxer engine, inherited from the 911 cup car Power Output Up to 520 hp (382 kW) Torque 470 Nm Class Constraints Airflow Restrictors 53.7-millimetre airflow restrictors to comply with GT4 regulations Performance (BoP) Up to 430 PS (316 kW) depending on Balance of Performance (BoP) rules Motorsport Gearbox Gearbox Six-speed sequential dog gearbox with steering-wheel paddle shifters and a four-disc racing clutch Sustainable Constructions Materials Eco-friendly, extensive natural fibre reinforcements, plastic combined with epoxy resin for the doors, engine cover, aerodynamic components and cockpit elements Chassis Adaptations Wheel Mounts Production-standard five-bolt wheel mounts instead of the centre-locking style found on the cup model Suspension Dual adjustable dampers and three selectable spring rates

Launch Update

The Porsche 911 GT4 R is officially scheduled to make its competitive racing debut at the start of the 2027 motorsport season.

Public Unveiling And Order Book Open

The vehicle made its first public, in-person debut during the buildup to the 24 Hours of Spa.

Order allocation requests for the global customer race teams are officially open following the launch announcement.

Delivery of the race-ready vehicles to customer motorsport organisations is expected to commence later this year, allowing teams ample opportunities for testing, tuning, and shakedown ahead of official competition.