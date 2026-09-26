The official Renault Duster Hybrid teasers released by Renault India highlight the defining details about the upcoming SUV.

Renault isn't simply bringing back the nameplate that became popular with Indian SUV buyers; it is using the new-generation Duster to rebuild its presence in one of the world's fastest-growing car markets.

The Renault Duster is back in India, and this time the familiar SUV is returning with much bigger ambition.

The centrepiece of the teaser campaign is the direct tagline: "Dear Diesel, thank you for the ride, we will take it from here."

Renault is intentionally marketing this E-Tech Hybrid powertrain as the modern, eco-friendly spiritual successor to its legendary K9K diesel engine, aiming to replicate diesel's massive low-end torque and high fuel efficiency with cleaner technology.

Technical and Performance Specifications Specification Details Engine 1.8-litre, 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 109 hp natively. Dual Electric Motors A 49 hp traction motor powers the wheels, plus a 20 hp starter-generator. Combined Performance 160 hp of maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque. Battery Pack 1.4 kWh Lithium-ion battery. Fuel Efficiency And Mileage An estimated real-world mileage of 22 to 25 kmpl, providing a potential single-tank range of 1,000 km. City EV Capability Drives up to 80% of urban commutes in pure electric mode. Four Core Powertrain Operational Models Seamlessly toggles between pure Electric Motion, Standalone ICE, Dynamic Hybrid, and Energy Recovery.

Premium Comfort and Technology Features

Premium Comfort and Technology Features Feature Details Dual Digital Displays A driver-focused 10.1-inch central touchscreen paired with a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster. Built-in Google Architecture Runs an OpenR-Link system with native Google Maps and Google Assistant. Level 2 ADAS Safety Suite 17 advanced driver assistance features, including adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and lane keep assist. Cabin Creature Comforts Large electric panoramic sunroof, ventilated and 6-way power-adjustable front seats, automatic dual-zone climate control, and a 360-degree camera system. Rugged Infrastructure Exceptional 212mm ground clearance and a class-leading 515-litre boot space, completely optimised to ensure battery placement doesn't eat up luggage storage.

Expected Pricing

While standard petrol variants of the New Renault Duster retail between ₹10.49 lakh and ₹18.69 lakh, the high-tech strong hybrid model will command a premium.

Industry projections place the hybrid variant in the ₹19 lakh to ₹23 lakh range. It will likely be reserved exclusively for the top-spec, fully loaded trims.

Availability And Booking Status

The Renault Duster Hybrid is scheduled for its official pricing reveal and market launch in India on 17th October 2026.

Interestingly, Renault has announced that the entire allocated production stock for the initial 2026 cycle of the Duster Hybrid has already sold out in pre-bookings before the pricing was even officially declared.

Official bookings are temporarily paused.

Renault is working to ramp up capacity at its manufacturing plant, and it's expected to outline the timeline for the next fresh batch of bookings at the launch event on 17th October.

Customers who previously secured a Duster R-Pass get priority access to early delivery brackets and locked-in introductory price benefits.

The Duster Hybrid represents Renault's attempt to bring together the old Duster's rugged identity with the technology Indian SUV buyers now expect.

Its final market position will depend heavily on the official hybrid price, confirmed fuel-efficiency figure, variant structure, and real-world performance once the hybrid reaches customers.