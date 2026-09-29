Renault Triber Turbo Launched in India at Rs 7.84 Lakh

The turbo-petrol engine develops 100PS and 180 Nm of Torque

The newly launched Triber Turbo comes with a specialised engine. It has a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TCe100 petrol engine, also used in the 1.0-litre Renault Duster.

Renault has launched the new Triber Turbo in India, expanding its popular compact MPV lineup with a more powerful turbocharged petrol engine and revised underpinnings. Prices start at Rs 7.84 lakh.

The biggest change comes under the bonnet, where the Triber Turbo gets a turbocharged petrol engine.

Compared with the naturally aspirated version, the turbocharged powertrain delivers stronger acceleration and improved performance, particularly during overtaking and highway driving.

Despite the added performance, it also delivers a fuel-friendly figure of 21 kmpl for the Triber Turbo. Low- drag brake callipers have been used as part of the changes made to improve efficiency.

The engine is paired with a transmission suited to the new powertrain, and Renault has also updated the vehicle's mechanical setup to accommodate the added performance.

The newly launched vehicle also gets updates to its Suspension and brakes. The Turbo version gets offset springs with advanced valve technology, along with anti-roll bars at both the front and rear.

Interior and exterior

The turbo remains largely unchanged from the standard version. It continues with a gloss black grille featuring vertical slats and a new 2D Renault logo.

Other features include LED projector headlights with eyebrow-style LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, 15-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, and cladding around the wheel arches and doors.

It gets an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, along with a 7-inch digital instrument cluster.

It also offers a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control with separate rear blower control, a cooled centre storage box, automatic headlights and wipers, a rear washer/wiper, cruise control, and push-button start/stop, among others. Renault says boot space with the third row folded is 625 litres.

It features basic safety measures, including six airbags, Isofix mounts, ABS, EBD, ESP, traction control, hill-start assist, a tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and more.

Renault has also returned ABS, ESC, and traction control specifically for the Turbo version. The Triber previously scored four stars in Global NCAP crash tests.

Pricing

The much-awaited Renault Triber Turbo has finally launched, with prices starting at Rs 7.84 lakh and going up to Rs 8.99 lakh (both ex-showroom). The next set of variants will cost Rs 94,000 to Rs 1.11 lakh more than the naturally aspirated version.

Renault Triber Turbo: Engine & Performance