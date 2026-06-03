At first glance, the Bullet 650 and Classic 650 appear closely related, but a deeper look reveals distinct identities aimed at different types of riders.

While the new motorcycle shares its mechanical foundation with the Classic 650, Royal Enfield has carefully differentiated the two models through styling, ergonomics and overall character.

Royal Enfield has expanded its popular 650cc lineup with the launch of the all-new Bullet 650, bringing one of its most iconic nameplates into the twin-cylinder era.

Design and Styling Differences

The Bullet 650 embraces a more traditional design language inspired by generations of Bullet motorcycles. It features the signature squared-off rear fender, hand-painted gold pinstripes, 3D fuel tank badges and a single-piece stepped seat that pays tribute to the model's heritage.

The motorcycle is offered in two colours - Cannon Black and Battleship Blue, both featuring chrome-heavy detailing and classic styling cues.

The Classic 650, meanwhile, adopts a more premium, contemporary-retro approach. It gets a rounder and more flowing rear mudguard design, a split-seat setup with a removable pillion seat mounted on a separate subframe, and additional chrome elements that give it a richer visual appeal. Buyers can choose from a wider range of colours, including Vallam Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue, Teal and Black Chrome.

Ergonomics and Riding Experience

Beyond styling, Royal Enfield has also tweaked the riding experience. The Bullet 650 features a slightly taller handlebar, combined with its single-piece seat, resulting in a more upright, relaxed riding posture. The Classic 650 feels marginally sportier and more engaging thanks to its slightly lower handlebar position and floating rider seat.

Despite these differences, both motorcycles deliver the same performance on the road. Power comes from Royal Enfield's proven 648cc parallel-twin engine, which continues to power much of the company's 650cc lineup.

Pricing

Pricing is another area where the two motorcycles overlap. The Bullet 650 is offered in a single variant priced at ₹3.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The Classic 650 starts at the same price for the Vallam Red and Bruntingthorpe Blue variants, while the Teal version costs ₹3.70 lakh and the range-topping Black Chrome variant is priced at ₹3.79 lakh.

Ultimately, the choice between the two motorcycles comes down to personal preference. Riders seeking a pure heritage-inspired machine with understated styling may gravitate towards the Bullet 650. At the same time, those looking for a more premium retro roadster experience may find the Classic 650 more appealing.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 vs Classic 650 Specification Bullet 650 | Classic 650 Engine & Performance Engine 648cc, Air/Oil-Cooled Parallel Twin | 648cc, Air/Oil-Cooled Parallel Twin Power 47 bhp | 47 bhp Torque 52.3 Nm | 52.3 Nm Gearbox 6-Speed | 6-Speed Clutch Slip & Assist Clutch | Slip & Assist Clutch Chassis & Cycle Parts Frame Steel Tubular Frame | Steel Tubular Frame Suspension Same as Classic 650 | Same as Bullet 650 Brakes Disc Brakes with Dual-Channel ABS | Disc Brakes with Dual-Channel ABS Kerb Weight 243 kg | 243 kg Design & Features Seat Type Single-Piece Stepped Seat | Split Seat Riding Position More Upright & Relaxed | Slightly More Engaging Colours Cannon Black, Battleship Blue | Vallam Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue, Teal, Black Chrome Features LED Lighting, Tripper Navigation, USB Port | LED Lighting, Tripper Navigation, USB Port Pricing Starting Price ₹3.65 lakh | ₹3.65 lakh Top Variant Price ₹3.65 lakh | ₹3.79 lakh

Key Difference: Mechanically identical, the Bullet 650 focuses on classic heritage styling and comfort, while the Classic 650 offers a more premium retro aesthetic with greater colour and variant choices.