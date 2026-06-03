Automotive

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 vs Classic 650: Same Engine, Different Personalities

Royal Enfield's new Bullet 650 joins the brand's growing 650cc lineup, sharing its engine and underpinnings with the Classic 650. While both motorcycles offer identical performance, the Bullet 650 focuses on heritage styling and comfort, whereas Classic 650 delivers a more premium retro experience

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Maheswari
·3 min read
Royal Enfield Bullet 650
Royal Enfield Bullet 650 launches in India

Royal Enfield has expanded its popular 650cc lineup with the launch of the all-new Bullet 650, bringing one of its most iconic nameplates into the twin-cylinder era.

While the new motorcycle shares its mechanical foundation with the Classic 650, Royal Enfield has carefully differentiated the two models through styling, ergonomics and overall character.

At first glance, the Bullet 650 and Classic 650 appear closely related, but a deeper look reveals distinct identities aimed at different types of riders.

Design and Styling Differences

The Bullet 650 embraces a more traditional design language inspired by generations of Bullet motorcycles. It features the signature squared-off rear fender, hand-painted gold pinstripes, 3D fuel tank badges and a single-piece stepped seat that pays tribute to the model's heritage.

The motorcycle is offered in two colours - Cannon Black and Battleship Blue, both featuring chrome-heavy detailing and classic styling cues.

The Classic 650, meanwhile, adopts a more premium, contemporary-retro approach. It gets a rounder and more flowing rear mudguard design, a split-seat setup with a removable pillion seat mounted on a separate subframe, and additional chrome elements that give it a richer visual appeal. Buyers can choose from a wider range of colours, including Vallam Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue, Teal and Black Chrome.

Ergonomics and Riding Experience

Beyond styling, Royal Enfield has also tweaked the riding experience. The Bullet 650 features a slightly taller handlebar, combined with its single-piece seat, resulting in a more upright, relaxed riding posture. The Classic 650 feels marginally sportier and more engaging thanks to its slightly lower handlebar position and floating rider seat.

Despite these differences, both motorcycles deliver the same performance on the road. Power comes from Royal Enfield's proven 648cc parallel-twin engine, which continues to power much of the company's 650cc lineup.

Pricing

Pricing is another area where the two motorcycles overlap. The Bullet 650 is offered in a single variant priced at ₹3.65 lakh (ex-showroom). The Classic 650 starts at the same price for the Vallam Red and Bruntingthorpe Blue variants, while the Teal version costs ₹3.70 lakh and the range-topping Black Chrome variant is priced at ₹3.79 lakh.

Ultimately, the choice between the two motorcycles comes down to personal preference. Riders seeking a pure heritage-inspired machine with understated styling may gravitate towards the Bullet 650. At the same time, those looking for a more premium retro roadster experience may find the Classic 650 more appealing.

Royal Enfield Bullet 650 vs Classic 650
SpecificationBullet 650 | Classic 650
Engine & Performance
Engine648cc, Air/Oil-Cooled Parallel Twin | 648cc, Air/Oil-Cooled Parallel Twin
Power47 bhp | 47 bhp
Torque52.3 Nm | 52.3 Nm
Gearbox6-Speed | 6-Speed
ClutchSlip & Assist Clutch | Slip & Assist Clutch
Chassis & Cycle Parts
FrameSteel Tubular Frame | Steel Tubular Frame
SuspensionSame as Classic 650 | Same as Bullet 650
BrakesDisc Brakes with Dual-Channel ABS | Disc Brakes with Dual-Channel ABS
Kerb Weight243 kg | 243 kg
Design & Features
Seat TypeSingle-Piece Stepped Seat | Split Seat
Riding PositionMore Upright & Relaxed | Slightly More Engaging
ColoursCannon Black, Battleship Blue | Vallam Red, Bruntingthorpe Blue, Teal, Black Chrome
FeaturesLED Lighting, Tripper Navigation, USB Port | LED Lighting, Tripper Navigation, USB Port
Pricing
Starting Price₹3.65 lakh | ₹3.65 lakh
Top Variant Price₹3.65 lakh | ₹3.79 lakh

Key Difference: Mechanically identical, the Bullet 650 focuses on classic heritage styling and comfort, while the Classic 650 offers a more premium retro aesthetic with greater colour and variant choices.

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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