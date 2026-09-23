The Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signature White is priced at ₹2,24,275 (ex-showroom, Chennai) and will be available through authorised Royal Enfield dealerships from September 22, 2026.

Royal Enfield, the world's oldest bike company, has recently updated its Classic 360 lineup with the launch of a new 'Signature White' colour. With this addition, the motorcycle will have nine successive vehicles that look identical.

Royal Enfield has expanded its popular Classic 350 range in India with the launch of the new Signature White Edition at 2.24 lakh, the top-spec variant in the Classic 350 lineup.

It sits alongside the Emerald variant as one of the most expensive Classic 350 versions in the current lineup.

Royal Enfield sells in nine variants; seven get tubed tyres and wire-spoke rims, while the other two get alloy rims.

However, all share the same 19/18-inch front/rear sizes. The Signature White sticks to wire-spoke rims with tubed tyres. Gun Grey and Stealth Black remain the only two colours offering alloy rims.

What's special about the Signature White Edition?

Design

The biggest visual change on the new edition is its Signature White colour scheme. The motorcycle gets a predominantly white fuel tank and side panels, complemented by black elements and detailing.

The fuel tank features black pinstriping along with updated Classic and Royal Enfield branding. The side panel also gets a new Classic logo unit, while Royal Enfield badges sit on both sides.

The front and rear fenders and headlamp cowl get a black treatment, creating a contrasting retro appearance.

The Signature White version also comes with brown touring seats for the rider and pillion, adding to its premium appearance while focusing on long-distance comfort.

The new edition comes standard with a Tripper Pod for turn-by-turn navigation. The motorcycle also adds a USB Type-C fast-charging port for compatible smartphones and other devices.

Both features will help the white edition stand out among the other Classic 350 models. It also lists features such as an LED headlamp, LED indicators, and adjustable brake and clutch levers.

The company has not announced any mechanical changes for this version, so the update centres on equipment, rider controls, seating and cosmetic details. No additional engine or chassis revisions were listed in the launch information supplied for the new edition.

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Features on the Signature White Edition

The new top-end edition comes equipped with several useful features, including:

Assist and slipper clutch

Adjustable clutch and brake levers

USB Type-C fast-charging port

Tripper navigation pod

Premium brown touring seats

Dual-channel ABS

LED lighting

Retro-styled instrument cluster

Wire-spoke wheels with tubed tyres

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signature White Edition brings a fresh colour and premium detailing to the company's popular retro motorcycle.

The core engine and mechanical package remain unchanged for Motorcycle lovers who want to ride a Royal Enfield in a fresh colour and with premium detailing, without moving away from the standard Classic 350 layout.