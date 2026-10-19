The most highlighted feature of the newly launched model is its distinctive paint scheme. The special finish shifts between shades of red, green, and gold depending on lighting conditions and viewing angle.

Royal Enfield has launched the Classic 650 Hypershift ahead of celebrating its 125th anniversary. The Classic 650 125th Anniversary Edition is a limited-edition motorcycle that premiered at EICMA 2025 in Italy.

Royal Enfield has launched its next classic edition, the Classic 650 Hyper Shift. It is priced at Rs 4.26 lakh and is limited to only 125 units across all markets, including India.

The paint treatment draws inspiration from the brand's heritage and early motorcycles. It gives the Classic 650 a distinctive appearance while retaining its traditional retro design.

The motorcycle also features a commemorative 125-year crest, special side-panel badging and hand-painted pinstripes. These exclusive cosmetic details distinguish the anniversary edition from the standard Classic 650.

Engine and Performance

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Hypershift remains unchanged from the standard model. It is powered by the familiar 648cc, air-cooled parallel-twin engine, producing 47 hp and 52.3 Nm of peak torque.

The engine is paired with a 6-speed constant-mesh gearbox and a wet multi-plate clutch. The motorcycle continues to use the Classic 650's existing chassis and suspension setup, with no major mechanical upgrades introduced for this special edition.

As a result, the Hypershift edition focuses primarily on exclusive styling and collectability rather than additional performance.

Availablity

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Hypershift is priced at 4.26 lakh (ex-showroom). Pre-bookings open on October 16 at 2 pm and end on October 28, when the sale begins, as only 125 units will be available.

The sale is scheduled to begin at 7 pm IST on October 28 through the Royal Enfield app. It will be handed over to the buyers from November 2026 onwards. It is aimed at buyers looking for a distinctive, limited-edition motorcycle.