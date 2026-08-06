Automotive

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Tipped at Rs 2.5 lakh for September Launch

Royal Enfield is expected to launch the Himalayan 440 in India in September 2026 as a more affordable and simpler adventure motorcycle. The new model is likely to feature a 443cc air/oil-cooled engine, approachable ergonomics and an expected starting price of around ₹2.50 lakh.

M
Maheswari
·3 min read
Royal Enfield Himalayan 440
Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 tipped for September launch
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Royal Enfield is reportedly planning to expand its adventure motorcycle lineup with the Himalayan 440, a model that is widely expected to make its India debut in September 2026.

Rather than replacing the Himalayan 450, the motorcycle is expected to complement it by catering to a different category of riders, those who value simplicity, lower operational costs, and the relaxed riding experience that made the original Himalayan one of India's most successful adventure touring motorcycles.

Why Is Royal Enfield Launching The Himalayan 440?

Royal Enfield is launching the Himalayan 440 to fill a massive pricing and usability gap left behind when they discontinued the beloved, entry-level Himalayan 411.

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Reclaiming The 'Purist' Market

Many off-road riders preferred the original 411 because it was an unburstable, simple "mechanical mountain goat" that you could fix on the side of a remote trail.

The 440 brings back a simpler air/oil-cooled layout. It sacrifices the aggressive top-end speed of the 450 for the relaxing, chugging low-end torque that made the original bike famous.

Filling The Affordability Void

The Himalayan 450's advanced engineering pushed its price tag quite high.

By utilising the existing 443cc air-oil-cooled engine platform (shared with the Scram), Royal Enfield can offer a genuinely capable adventure bike at a much lower price point.

The Himalayan 450's tall stance can be intimidating for shorter or less experienced riders.

The 440 platform is expected to inherit a much more accessible, lower seat height (similar to the 411's 800mm perch), making it easier to manage on tight trails or heavy traffic.

It aims to offer an easier, less strenuous riding experience than the heavier, high-revving 450.

The Reason Royal Enfield Launched The Himalayan 450 First

Royal Enfield debuted the Himalayan 450 as its initial offering because it needed a global flagship to establish itself as a modern, high-tech motorcycle manufacturer firmly.

Adventure motorcycles worldwide have become significantly more advanced over the past decade.

Competitors now offer:

  • Liquid-cooled engines

  • Higher power outputs

  • Electronic rider aids

  • TFT displays

  • Advanced suspension systems

To remain competitive in both Indian and international markets, Royal Enfield needed a modern flagship adventure motorcycle.

The Himalayan 450 fulfilled this requirement and demonstrated that the company could produce motorcycles with contemporary engineering while retaining its distinctive character.

Engine & Performance
SpecificationDetails
Engine TypeSingle-cylinder, 4-stroke, SOHC, BS6.2 compliant.
CoolingAir/oil-cooled layout.
Displacement443cc.
Maximum Power25.4 bhp @ 6,250 rpm.
Maximum Torque34 Nm @ 4,000 rpm.
Transmission6-speed manual gearbox.
Fuel SystemElectronic Fuel Injection (EFI).
Chassis, Suspension & Wheels
SpecificationDetails
Frame TypeHalf-duplex split cradle frame.
Front SuspensionLong-travel telescopic front forks.
Rear SuspensionLinkage-type rear monoshock.
Front Wheel21-inch spoked wheel for off-roading.
Rear Wheel17-inch spoked wheel.
TyresDual-purpose, block-pattern tube tyres.
Key Features & Electronics
SpecificationDetails
Dual-Channel ABSFeatures switchable rear ABS for dirt sliding.
Tripper NavigationSemi-digital console with turn-by-turn navigation.
LightingAll-LED headlight, tail lamp, and indicators.
Touring ComfortTall windscreen, upright ergonomics, and luggage racks.
AccessibilityApproachable seat height targeting ~800 mm for easy handling.

Estimated Pricing Breakdown

Because this bike uses a simpler air/oil-cooled engine rather than the liquid-cooled "Sherpa" engine, Royal Enfield can price it very competitively.

The Showroom price is expected to be around ₹2.50 Lakh.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 could mark the return of a simpler, more accessible interpretation of the adventure motorcycle that first established the Himalayan name.

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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