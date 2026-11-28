Royal Enfield has officially launched its much-awaited Himalayan 750 in India on November 27, 2026, at the annual three-day motorcycle and motoculture festival in Vagator, Goa. It was unveiled globally at EICMA 2026 in Milan, Italy, on November 3, 2026.
The motorcycle is equipped with a bigger engine, improved touring capabilities, and a new set of rider-focused technologies in its adventure motorcycle lineup.
Royal Enfield designed the bike for riders who want to travel longer distances, explore unfamiliar roads, and take on different types of terrain without sacrificing everyday usability.
Variants And Ex-Showroom Pricing
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 is priced from Rs 4,89,490 (ex-showroom, Chennai) and is available in three variants across five colour options.
The base Cast Wheel variant is available in Aztec Green and Tectonic Black, features cast alloy wheels fitted with tubeless tyres, and is priced at Rs 4,89,490 (ex-showroom, Chennai).
The next variant is Spoked Wheel, which is available in Viking Bronze and Siberian White colours and features cross-spoked tubeless wheels, and is being offered at Rs 5,14,495.
The Flagship trim sits at the top of the lineup with colours such as Antarctic Silver and is being built on cross-spoked tubeless wheels, factory-fitted Givi hard luggage (top box and panniers with inner bags), heated grips, hand guards, and an aluminium skid plate, with a price of Rs 6,29,000.
Booking Timeline
The attendees of the Motoverse event can place an order for the Himalayan 750 on November 28 and 29 in Goa.
Bookings for the general public will open on December 1, 2026, via authorised dealerships and the Royal Enfield official website.
The official delivery schedule has not yet been announced.