Royal Enfield designed the bike for riders who want to travel longer distances, explore unfamiliar roads, and take on different types of terrain without sacrificing everyday usability.

The motorcycle is equipped with a bigger engine, improved touring capabilities, and a new set of rider-focused technologies in its adventure motorcycle lineup.

Royal Enfield has officially launched its much-awaited Himalayan 750 in India on November 27, 2026, at the annual three-day motorcycle and motoculture festival in Vagator, Goa. It was unveiled globally at EICMA 2026 in Milan, Italy, on November 3, 2026.

Engine and Transmission Specification Details Engine Type 743cc, 4-stroke, SOHC, air- and oil-cooled parallel twin with ride-by-wire throttle. Power And Torque Delivers 55 PS at 7,000 rpm and 63 Nm at 5,000 rpm, with 90% of peak torque accessible from 3,500 rpm. Bore And Stroke 83.5 mm x 67.8 mm with a 9.5:1 compression ratio. Gearbox 6-speed transmission featuring revised taller highway ratios (gears 3-6) and a wet multiplate slip-and-assist clutch.

Chassis, Suspension And Brakes Specification Details Frame And Wheels Built on a new steel spring frame, riding on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup fitted with tubeless all-terrain tyres, available in cast alloy or cross-spoked variants. Front Suspension Fully adjustable 43mm Showa upside-down (USD) forks (compression, rebound, and preload) offering 190 mm of travel. Rear Suspension Showa Mono Tube IFP monoshock with rebound damping, a remote hydraulic preload adjuster, and 175 mm of travel. Brakes Twin 280 mm front discs and a single rear disc.

Dimensions and Capacities Specification Details Kerb Weight 224 kg (with the fuel tank 90% full). Fuel Tank Capacity 17.8 litres. Seat Height And Ground Clearance 815 mm standard seat height, with optional low-rise and touring seats available, and 205 mm ground clearance. Overall Dimensions 2,185 mm length, 840 mm width, 1,450 mm height, and a 1,522 mm wheelbase. Payload Capacity Rated at 195 kg for luggage and pillion.

Electronics and Touring Features Specification Details Rider Aids A 6-axis IMU enables cornering ABS with switchable rear ABS for off-roading and 3-level lean-sensitive traction control. Riding Modes Five selectable modes, including Road, Road Sport, Rain, Trail, and Custom, each adjusting throttle maps and ABS intervention. Instrumentation and Connectivity A 4-inch circular TFT display with smartphone integration for Google Maps navigation, music, and calls, alongside Royal Enfield's Wingman 2.0 system. Touring Convenience Comes standard with electronic cruise control, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), a 5-step adjustable windscreen (60 mm travel), a 7-inch LED headlamp, self-cancelling indicators, independent rider/pillion seats, and dual USB Type-C charging ports (27W and 10W). Flagship Touring Pack The top-spec Antarctic Silver trim adds factory-fitted Givi hard luggage, heated grips, hand guards, and an aluminium sump guard.

Variants And Ex-Showroom Pricing

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 is priced from Rs 4,89,490 (ex-showroom, Chennai) and is available in three variants across five colour options.

The base Cast Wheel variant is available in Aztec Green and Tectonic Black, features cast alloy wheels fitted with tubeless tyres, and is priced at Rs 4,89,490 (ex-showroom, Chennai).

The next variant is Spoked Wheel, which is available in Viking Bronze and Siberian White colours and features cross-spoked tubeless wheels, and is being offered at Rs 5,14,495.

The Flagship trim sits at the top of the lineup with colours such as Antarctic Silver and is being built on cross-spoked tubeless wheels, factory-fitted Givi hard luggage (top box and panniers with inner bags), heated grips, hand guards, and an aluminium skid plate, with a price of Rs 6,29,000.

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Booking Timeline

The attendees of the Motoverse event can place an order for the Himalayan 750 on November 28 and 29 in Goa.

Bookings for the general public will open on December 1, 2026, via authorised dealerships and the Royal Enfield official website.

The official delivery schedule has not yet been announced.