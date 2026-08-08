Motoverse has also become an important platform for Royal Enfield to showcase new motorcycles, concepts and special editions. This year's event could see the company reveal some of its upcoming products, including the much-anticipated Interceptor 750 and Continental GT 750.

The event is expected to bring together thousands of riders, motorcycle enthusiasts and members of the Royal Enfield community.

Royal Enfield has officially announced the dates for Motoverse 2026, with the three-day motorcycle festival scheduled for November 27 to 29 in Vagator, Goa.

Interceptor 750 and Continental GT 750

The upcoming 750cc motorcycles are expected to expand Royal Enfield's popular parallel-twin range beyond the existing 650cc platform.

The company had previously showcased the Continental GT-R 750 race-spec motorcycle at Motoverse, hinting at the development of a larger-capacity twin-cylinder platform.

The production versions are expected to use a new 749cc parallel-twin engine, believed to be an enlarged evolution of the existing 648cc motor.

The engine could produce around 50-55 bhp and 60-65 Nm, offering a significant performance increase over the current 650cc models.

The motorcycles are also expected to feature a six-speed gearbox, ride-by-wire throttle, electronic fuel injection and slip-and-assist clutch.

Himalayan 750 Could Also Make an Appearance

Royal Enfield could also use Motoverse 2026 to showcase its larger adventure motorcycle, which is expected to sit above the Himalayan 450.

The upcoming motorcycle is expected to retain the Himalayan's rugged design language but adopt a larger and more touring-focused profile.

Production-ready prototypes are believed to feature a tall adjustable windscreen, a large fuel tank, a round LED headlamp with a protective grille, a beak-style front mudguard, an upswept exhaust, split seats, and a large luggage rack.

The motorcycle could be priced at around ₹4.50 lakh ex-showroom, although the final price is expected to be announced closer to its launch.

Royal Enfield Motoverse 2026: Expected Highlights

New Motorcycles

Royal Enfield Interceptor 750

Royal Enfield Continental GT 750

Possible Himalayan 750

Flying Flea S6 electric scrambler

Engine and Performance

The 750cc models are expected to use a 749cc parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crankshaft, DOHC setup, electronic fuel injection and ride-by-wire technology.

Expected output is around 50-55 bhp and 60-65 Nm. The motorcycles could comfortably cruise between 120kmph and 140kmph, while their estimated top speed could be in the 170-180kmph range.

Himalayan 750 Hardware

The larger adventure motorcycle is expected to receive substantial hardware upgrades, including:

Fully adjustable USD front forks

Linkage-type rear monoshock

Adjustable rear preload

Long-travel suspension

Twin front disc brakes

Rear disc brake

Dual-channel ABS

Possible switchable rear ABS

Possible dedicated off-road ABS mode

21-inch front wheel

17-inch rear wheel

Around 20-litre fuel tank

Design and Touring Features

The Himalayan 750 is expected to have a taller and more substantial stance than the Himalayan 450. Its equipment could include:

LED headlamp

LED daytime running lights

LED indicators

LED tail lamp

Tall adjustable windscreen

Wide handlebars

Handguards

Large bash plate

Engine guards

Touring mirrors

Split seat

Improved pillion accommodation

Aluminium pannier mounts

Large luggage rack

Upright riding position

Enhanced wind protection

Flying Flea S6 and Special Editions

Apart from its petrol-powered motorcycles, Royal Enfield could showcase the Flying Flea S6, expected to be the scrambler-style sibling of the Flying Flea C6 electric motorcycle.

Motoverse is also traditionally a venue for limited-edition motorcycles and collaborations. Previous editions have featured models such as the Meteor 350 Sundowner Edition and Shotgun 650 Rough Crafts Edition.

A new limited-run motorcycle with exclusive styling and accessories could therefore be part of this year's showcase.

More Than Just Motorcycle Launches

Motoverse has grown into one of India's biggest motorcycle festivals. Beyond new motorcycle reveals, the 2026 edition is expected to feature live music, motorsport events, custom motorcycle displays, riding experiences and community activities throughout the three-day celebration.

With the event taking place from November 27 to 29, Motoverse 2026 could become a significant showcase for Royal Enfield's next generation of motorcycles, particularly if the Interceptor 750, Continental GT 750 and larger Himalayan make their appearances.