The Himalayan 440 is powered by a 443cc , single-cylinder, long-stroke engine producing 25.4 bhp at 6,250rpm and 34Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. The engine is paired with a new six-speed gearbox, replacing the five-speed transmission used by the original Himalayan.

The new motorcycle combines a larger 443cc engine with an updated chassis and touring-focused equipment, while retaining the straightforward character that has made the Himalayan popular among adventure and touring riders.

Royal Enfield has launched the Himalayan 440 in India as a more accessible adventure tourer positioned below the Himalayan 450.

Royal Enfield has made several engine changes to improve refinement, particularly in noise, vibration, and harshness. The motorcycle uses a half-duplex split cradle frame, while 41mm telescopic front forks with 200mm of travel and a linkage-type rear monoshock with 180mm of travel handle suspension duties.

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Chassis and Equipment

The motorcycle rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels, giving it the versatility to tackle both paved roads and trails. It offers 220mm of ground clearance and an 800mm seat height, with braking from a 300mm front disc with a two-piston floating calliper and a 240mm rear disc.

Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard, with the system allowing the rear ABS to be switched off when riding on loose surfaces. Other equipment includes a new LED headlamp, a digital-analogue instrument cluster, Tripper navigation and a USB Type-C charging port.

A 15-litre fuel tank and revised luggage-carrying capability further underline the Himalayan 440's touring credentials.

Royal Enfield is also offering accessories such as hard panniers, a top box, touring seats, handguards, engine guards, sliders and tapered mirrors.

Background

The Himalayan nameplate dates back to 2016, when Royal Enfield introduced the motorcycle as a purpose-built adventure machine.

Its upright riding position, simple mechanical package and ability to handle different types of terrain helped it build a strong following among touring and adventure-riding enthusiasts.

The first batch of Himalayan 440 motorcycles will feature a special 10th-anniversary badge on the fuel tank. The motorcycle is available in Sela Black, Mustang Brown and Nelong White colour options.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Specifications Specification Details Engine and Transmission Engine 443cc, single-cylinder, long-stroke Power 25.4 bhp @ 6,250rpm Torque 34Nm @ 4,000rpm Gearbox 6-speed Chassis and Suspension Frame Half-duplex split cradle Front suspension 41mm telescopic forks Front travel 200mm Rear suspension Linkage-type monoshock Rear travel 180mm Wheels and Brakes Front wheel 21-inch wire-spoke Rear wheel 17-inch wire-spoke Ground clearance 220mm Seat height 800mm Front brake 300mm disc, two-piston floating calliper Rear brake 240mm disc ABS Dual-channel, switchable rear ABS Features Fuel tank 15 litres Headlamp LED Navigation Tripper navigation Charging USB Type-C Colours Sela Black, Mustang Brown, Nelong White

Price and Availability

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 is priced at ₹2.29 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Bookings opened on September 4 through Royal Enfield dealerships and the company's official website.