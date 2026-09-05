Automotive

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Launched in India at ₹2.29 Lakh with 443cc Engine

Royal Enfield has launched the Himalayan 440 in India at ₹2.29 lakh (ex-showroom), offering a 443cc engine, six-speed gearbox, long-travel suspension and adventure-focused equipment. Bookings are now open through Royal Enfield dealerships and its official website.

T
Thangaraja Palaniappan
·3 min read
Royal Enfield Himalayan 440
Royal Enfield launches Himalayan 440
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Royal Enfield has launched the Himalayan 440 in India as a more accessible adventure tourer positioned below the Himalayan 450.

The new motorcycle combines a larger 443cc engine with an updated chassis and touring-focused equipment, while retaining the straightforward character that has made the Himalayan popular among adventure and touring riders.

Engine and Transmission

The Himalayan 440 is powered by a 443cc, single-cylinder, long-stroke engine producing 25.4 bhp at 6,250rpm and 34Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. The engine is paired with a new six-speed gearbox, replacing the five-speed transmission used by the original Himalayan.

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Royal Enfield has made several engine changes to improve refinement, particularly in noise, vibration, and harshness. The motorcycle uses a half-duplex split cradle frame, while 41mm telescopic front forks with 200mm of travel and a linkage-type rear monoshock with 180mm of travel handle suspension duties.

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Chassis and Equipment

The motorcycle rides on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels, giving it the versatility to tackle both paved roads and trails. It offers 220mm of ground clearance and an 800mm seat height, with braking from a 300mm front disc with a two-piston floating calliper and a 240mm rear disc.

Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard, with the system allowing the rear ABS to be switched off when riding on loose surfaces. Other equipment includes a new LED headlamp, a digital-analogue instrument cluster, Tripper navigation and a USB Type-C charging port.

A 15-litre fuel tank and revised luggage-carrying capability further underline the Himalayan 440's touring credentials.

Royal Enfield is also offering accessories such as hard panniers, a top box, touring seats, handguards, engine guards, sliders and tapered mirrors.

Background

The Himalayan nameplate dates back to 2016, when Royal Enfield introduced the motorcycle as a purpose-built adventure machine.

Its upright riding position, simple mechanical package and ability to handle different types of terrain helped it build a strong following among touring and adventure-riding enthusiasts.

The first batch of Himalayan 440 motorcycles will feature a special 10th-anniversary badge on the fuel tank. The motorcycle is available in Sela Black, Mustang Brown and Nelong White colour options.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Engine and Transmission
Engine443cc, single-cylinder, long-stroke
Power25.4 bhp @ 6,250rpm
Torque34Nm @ 4,000rpm
Gearbox6-speed
Chassis and Suspension
FrameHalf-duplex split cradle
Front suspension41mm telescopic forks
Front travel200mm
Rear suspensionLinkage-type monoshock
Rear travel180mm
Wheels and Brakes
Front wheel21-inch wire-spoke
Rear wheel17-inch wire-spoke
Ground clearance220mm
Seat height800mm
Front brake300mm disc, two-piston floating calliper
Rear brake240mm disc
ABSDual-channel, switchable rear ABS
Features
Fuel tank15 litres
HeadlampLED
NavigationTripper navigation
ChargingUSB Type-C
ColoursSela Black, Mustang Brown, Nelong White

Price and Availability

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 is priced at ₹2.29 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Bookings opened on September 4 through Royal Enfield dealerships and the company's official website.

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