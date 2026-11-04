The new motorcycle will sit above the popular Himalayan 450 and marks Royal Enfield's entry into the more powerful middleweight adventure-touring category.

Unveiled at the EIMCA 2026 motorcycle exhibition in Milan, Italy, on November 3, 2026, the new motorcycle brings a larger 743cc parallel-twin engine, upgraded suspension hardware, and several modern rider-focused features.

Royal Enfield has finally taken the wraps off its much-awaited Himalayan 750, marking an important new chapter in the company's adventure motorcycle lineup.

Core Specifications and Features Specification Details Engine Performance Engine Type 743cc, air/oil-cooled, 4-valve-per-cylinder, parallel-twin engine Maximum Power 55 PS (54.2 bhp) @6,750 rpm Peak Torque 63 NM @ 5,250 rpm Gearbox 6-speed transmission with a slip-and-assist clutch Power Delivery Ride-by-wire throttle system Chassis And Suspension Frame All-new twin-spar steel frame with a bolt-on subframe Front Suspension Fully adjustable Showa Upside Down (USD) forks (200mm travel Rear Suspension Fully adjustable Showa monoshock with linkage (200mm travel Brakes Brembo-sourced ByBre callipers, 320 mm front disc, and 270 mm rear disc Wheels And Tyres 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cross-spoke wheels with tubeless, dual-purpose tyres Dimensions And Capacity Kerb Weight 224kg with 90% fuel and fluids Seat Height 815 mm, adjustable to 835 mm; low-seat option at 795 mm Ground Clearance 220 mm Fuel Tank Capacity 17.8 liters Key Electronic Features Display 4.0-inch circular TFT colour console with full-map navigation and media controls Riding Modes Five distinct modes: Eco, Rain, Road, Off-Road, and Custom Safety Net Cornering ABS is switchable at the rear wheel, and Traction Control is switchable. Comfort Tech Electronic Cruise Control and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Lightig All-LED illumination, including a signature round headlight and integrated tail-light indicators.

International Pricing And Bookings

Official bookings opened on November 3, 2026, across all Royal Enfield dealerships and the official company website in Europe, with UK pricing varying based on the specific wheel and accessory configuration selected.

The base variants with alloy wheels start at GBP 6,999, approximately ₹8.88 Lakh to ₹8.92 Lakh, in Tectonic Black and Aztec Green.

In comparison, the mid variants with spoke wheels cost GBP 7,299, approximately ₹9.30 Lakh, in Viking Bronze and Siberia White.

The flagship Antarctic Silver variant is priced at GBP 8,699, approximately ₹11.09 Lakh.

It comes fully equipped out of the box with specialised GIVI Touring Accessories, including hard panniers, a top box, heated grips, handguards, and an aluminium skid plate.

India Launch, Expected Pricing And Availability

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 is scheduled to make its official Indian debut at the annual Motoverse 2026 event in Goa, taking place from November 27 to November 29 2026.

While the direct currency conversion from international pricing appears high, local production will keep domestic costs significantly lower, with an expected ex-showroom price ranging between ₹4.00 Lakh and ₹4.50 Lakh.

Official bookings for India are anticipated to open during the Motoverse event, with customer deliveries projected to begin in early 2027.