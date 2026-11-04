Automotive

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Unveiled With 743cc Engine, Price Revealed

Royal Enfield has unveiled the Himalayan 750 at EICMA 2026, featuring a 743cc parallel-twin engine, adjustable Showa suspension, cruise control and a 4-inch TFT display. Expected to launch in India at ₹4-4.5 lakh

Maheswari
Maheswari
·3 min read
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 launched in India
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Royal Enfield has finally taken the wraps off its much-awaited Himalayan 750, marking an important new chapter in the company's adventure motorcycle lineup.

Unveiled at the EIMCA 2026 motorcycle exhibition in Milan, Italy, on November 3, 2026, the new motorcycle brings a larger 743cc parallel-twin engine, upgraded suspension hardware, and several modern rider-focused features.

The new motorcycle will sit above the popular Himalayan 450 and marks Royal Enfield's entry into the more powerful middleweight adventure-touring category.

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Core Specifications and Features
SpecificationDetails
Engine Performance
Engine Type743cc, air/oil-cooled, 4-valve-per-cylinder, parallel-twin engine
Maximum Power55 PS (54.2 bhp) @6,750 rpm
Peak Torque63 NM @ 5,250 rpm
Gearbox6-speed transmission with a slip-and-assist clutch
Power DeliveryRide-by-wire throttle system
Chassis And Suspension
FrameAll-new twin-spar steel frame with a bolt-on subframe
Front SuspensionFully adjustable Showa Upside Down (USD) forks (200mm travel
Rear SuspensionFully adjustable Showa monoshock with linkage (200mm travel
BrakesBrembo-sourced ByBre callipers, 320 mm front disc, and 270 mm rear disc
Wheels And Tyres19-inch front and 17-inch rear cross-spoke wheels with tubeless, dual-purpose tyres
Dimensions And Capacity
Kerb Weight224kg with 90% fuel and fluids
Seat Height815 mm, adjustable to 835 mm; low-seat option at 795 mm
Ground Clearance220 mm
Fuel Tank Capacity17.8 liters
Key Electronic Features
Display4.0-inch circular TFT colour console with full-map navigation and media controls
Riding ModesFive distinct modes: Eco, Rain, Road, Off-Road, and Custom
Safety NetCornering ABS is switchable at the rear wheel, and Traction Control is switchable.
Comfort TechElectronic Cruise Control and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
LightigAll-LED illumination, including a signature round headlight and integrated tail-light indicators.

International Pricing And Bookings

Official bookings opened on November 3, 2026, across all Royal Enfield dealerships and the official company website in Europe, with UK pricing varying based on the specific wheel and accessory configuration selected.

The base variants with alloy wheels start at GBP 6,999, approximately ₹8.88 Lakh to ₹8.92 Lakh, in Tectonic Black and Aztec Green.

In comparison, the mid variants with spoke wheels cost GBP 7,299, approximately ₹9.30 Lakh, in Viking Bronze and Siberia White.

The flagship Antarctic Silver variant is priced at GBP 8,699, approximately ₹11.09 Lakh.

It comes fully equipped out of the box with specialised GIVI Touring Accessories, including hard panniers, a top box, heated grips, handguards, and an aluminium skid plate.

India Launch, Expected Pricing And Availability

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 is scheduled to make its official Indian debut at the annual Motoverse 2026 event in Goa, taking place from November 27 to November 29 2026.

While the direct currency conversion from international pricing appears high, local production will keep domestic costs significantly lower, with an expected ex-showroom price ranging between ₹4.00 Lakh and ₹4.50 Lakh.

Official bookings for India are anticipated to open during the Motoverse event, with customer deliveries projected to begin in early 2027.

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