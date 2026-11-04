Royal Enfield has finally taken the wraps off its much-awaited Himalayan 750, marking an important new chapter in the company's adventure motorcycle lineup.
Unveiled at the EIMCA 2026 motorcycle exhibition in Milan, Italy, on November 3, 2026, the new motorcycle brings a larger 743cc parallel-twin engine, upgraded suspension hardware, and several modern rider-focused features.
The new motorcycle will sit above the popular Himalayan 450 and marks Royal Enfield's entry into the more powerful middleweight adventure-touring category.
International Pricing And Bookings
Official bookings opened on November 3, 2026, across all Royal Enfield dealerships and the official company website in Europe, with UK pricing varying based on the specific wheel and accessory configuration selected.
The base variants with alloy wheels start at GBP 6,999, approximately ₹8.88 Lakh to ₹8.92 Lakh, in Tectonic Black and Aztec Green.
In comparison, the mid variants with spoke wheels cost GBP 7,299, approximately ₹9.30 Lakh, in Viking Bronze and Siberia White.
The flagship Antarctic Silver variant is priced at GBP 8,699, approximately ₹11.09 Lakh.
It comes fully equipped out of the box with specialised GIVI Touring Accessories, including hard panniers, a top box, heated grips, handguards, and an aluminium skid plate.
India Launch, Expected Pricing And Availability
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 is scheduled to make its official Indian debut at the annual Motoverse 2026 event in Goa, taking place from November 27 to November 29 2026.
While the direct currency conversion from international pricing appears high, local production will keep domestic costs significantly lower, with an expected ex-showroom price ranging between ₹4.00 Lakh and ₹4.50 Lakh.
Official bookings for India are anticipated to open during the Motoverse event, with customer deliveries projected to begin in early 2027.