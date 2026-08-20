The special edition combines the Classic 350's familiar retro styling with exclusive, military-inspired design elements. It features a dedicated Gorkha Green paint scheme and bespoke insignia inspired by the regiment's iconic crossed khukris.

Royal Enfield has launched the Classic 350 Gorkha Edition at Rs 2.11 lakh (ex-showroom), with bookings now open.

Royal Enfield has introduced a special edition of its popular Classic 350 in India, paying tribute to the courage and resilience of the Indian Army's Gorkha Regiment.

Design and Styling

The Classic 350 Gorkha Edition retains the motorcycle's familiar silhouette, upright riding position and traditional roadster character. However, the special edition receives unique detailing to distinguish it from the standard motorcycle.

The side panels carry a 'Gorkha Edition' sticker accompanied by the crossed-khukri emblem associated with the Gorkha Rifles. The military-inspired theme is further reflected in the special paint finish and exclusive insignia.

Despite the new colour and graphics, Royal Enfield has retained several of the Classic 350's signature elements. The motorcycle continues with chrome-finished engine casings and exhaust, complemented by chrome wire-spoke wheels.

This combination gives the motorcycle a blend of rugged, military-inspired detailing and the classic look the Classic 350 is known for.

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Familiar J-Series Engine

The Gorkha Edition is powered by the same 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled J-Series engine found in the standard Classic 350.

The engine produces 20.1 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a five-speed gearbox. The special edition also gets the recently introduced assist and slipper clutch, which is designed to make clutch operation lighter while helping manage aggressive downshifts.

A Type-C USB fast-charging port is another practical addition, letting riders charge compatible devices on the move.

Gorkha-Themed Riding Gear and Merchandise

Alongside the motorcycle, Royal Enfield has introduced a dedicated Gorkha Collection comprising riding gear and lifestyle merchandise.

The collection includes dual-certified Jet and Quest helmets, high-ankle leather boots, multifunctional headgear, apparel and collectables.

The products incorporate design cues inspired by military uniforms and regimental insignia, with the crossed-khukri motif appearing across selected pieces.

Price and Availability

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition is priced at Rs 2.11 lakh ex-showroom in India. Bookings for the special edition are now open.

With its exclusive colour scheme, regimental-inspired graphics, and limited-edition positioning, the Gorkha Edition targets Classic 350 buyers who want a more distinctive version of the motorcycle while retaining the familiar mechanical package.