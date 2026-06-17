Automotive

Skoda Kodiaq RS Spotted Ahead of Launch on June 22 with 261bhp Performance

Skoda's Kodiaq RS has been spotted ahead of its June 22 India debut. The performance SUV features RS styling, 20-inch alloys, AWD, and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 261bhp and 400Nm. Expected pricing is between ₹50 lakh and ₹55 lakh.

M
Maheswari
·3 min read
Skoda Kodiaq RS
Skoda Kodiaq RS set to launch on June 22

Skoda is gearing up to introduce the performance-focused Kodiaq RS in India on June 22, and ahead of its official debut, the SUV has been spotted undisguised, revealing several sporty upgrades over the standard Kodiaq.

Design and Exterior

Finished in a striking red paint scheme, the Kodiaq RS features distinctive RS badging throughout the vehicle, including on the front grille, front seats, and tailgate.

While the overall design remains familiar, Skoda has given the flagship SUV a more aggressive appearance with a redesigned RS-specific grille, larger air intakes, gloss-black exterior accents, and signature 20-inch alloy wheels paired with red brake callipers.

Interior and Features

The cabin follows the sporty theme with an all-black interior, red contrast stitching, and sports seats featuring integrated RS branding. The SUV is expected to retain the 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system while also offering premium features such as a digital driver's display, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a host of connected-car technologies.

Performance and Powertrain

Under the hood, the Kodiaq RS is powered by a more potent version of the brand's 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system, the performance SUV delivers significantly more power than the standard Kodiaq sold in India.

The upgraded powertrain enables the Kodiaq RS to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds, reinforcing its position as the performance flagship of Skoda's SUV lineup.

Braking and Suspension

Beyond the engine upgrades, Skoda has also enhanced the braking system with slotted front brake discs and two-piston front brake callipers for improved stopping performance.

Internationally, the SUV is available with adaptive suspension, although it remains unclear whether this feature will be offered on the India-spec model.

Pricing and Availability

Unlike the standard Kodiaq, which is assembled locally, the Kodiaq RS is expected to arrive as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). As a result, pricing is likely to be significantly higher, with estimates ranging between ₹50 lakh and ₹55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda is expected to bring only a limited number of units initially, with additional allocations depending on customer demand. Complete specifications, features, and pricing details will be announced during the official launch on June 22.

Specifications

Skoda Kodiaq RS Specifications
SpecificationDetails
Engine & Performance
Engine2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-petrol (TSI)
Power Output261 bhp (approx. 256 hp)
Torque400 Nm
Transmission7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic
DrivetrainAll-Wheel Drive (AWD)
0-100 km/h6.3 seconds
Chassis & Brakes
Wheels20-inch alloy wheels
BrakesSlotted front discs, two-piston front callipers
SuspensionAdaptive suspension (expected, not confirmed for India)
Interior & Features
Infotainment13-inch touchscreen display
Instrument ClusterFully digital driver's display
SeatsRS sports seats with integrated branding
Interior ThemeBlack cabin with red contrast stitching
SunroofPanoramic sunroof
Front SeatsVentilated front seats
Pricing & Availability
Import StatusCompletely Built Unit (CBU)
Expected Price₹50 lakh - ₹55 lakh (ex-showroom)
Launch DateJune 22, 2026

Topics

Automotive Industry News

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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