While the overall design remains familiar, Skoda has given the flagship SUV a more aggressive appearance with a redesigned RS-specific grille, larger air intakes, gloss-black exterior accents, and signature 20-inch alloy wheels paired with red brake callipers.

Finished in a striking red paint scheme, the Kodiaq RS features distinctive RS badging throughout the vehicle, including on the front grille, front seats, and tailgate.

Skoda is gearing up to introduce the performance-focused Kodiaq RS in India on June 22, and ahead of its official debut, the SUV has been spotted undisguised, revealing several sporty upgrades over the standard Kodiaq.

Interior and Features

The cabin follows the sporty theme with an all-black interior, red contrast stitching, and sports seats featuring integrated RS branding. The SUV is expected to retain the 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system while also offering premium features such as a digital driver's display, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and a host of connected-car technologies.

Performance and Powertrain

Under the hood, the Kodiaq RS is powered by a more potent version of the brand's 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine. Paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system, the performance SUV delivers significantly more power than the standard Kodiaq sold in India.

The upgraded powertrain enables the Kodiaq RS to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds, reinforcing its position as the performance flagship of Skoda's SUV lineup.

Braking and Suspension

Beyond the engine upgrades, Skoda has also enhanced the braking system with slotted front brake discs and two-piston front brake callipers for improved stopping performance.

Internationally, the SUV is available with adaptive suspension, although it remains unclear whether this feature will be offered on the India-spec model.

Pricing and Availability

Unlike the standard Kodiaq, which is assembled locally, the Kodiaq RS is expected to arrive as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). As a result, pricing is likely to be significantly higher, with estimates ranging between ₹50 lakh and ₹55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda is expected to bring only a limited number of units initially, with additional allocations depending on customer demand. Complete specifications, features, and pricing details will be announced during the official launch on June 22.

Specifications