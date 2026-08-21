The Kylaq Sportline gets several blacked-out elements that set it apart from the regular versions. These include 17-inch black alloy wheels, deep-black ORVMs, a dual-tone floating black roof and black SKODA lettering at the rear.

The new Sportline sits between the Signature+ and Prestige variants. It sits ₹55,000 above the Signature+ and ₹43,000 below the Prestige, giving Skoda an option in the ₹11.32 lakh ex-showroom price range without pushing customers to the top-spec Prestige trim.

Skoda has introduced the new Kylaq Sportline in India, expanding its compact SUV lineup with a variant designed to appeal to buyers who want a more aggressive, distinctive look.

The SUV also gets glossy black front and rear diffuser elements, faux skid plates on both bumpers and Sportline badging on the C-pillar and tailgate. A roof-mounted spoiler with finlets and a Sportline graphic on the C-pillar further enhance its sporty appearance.

Lighting equipment includes projector LED headlights and LED fog lamps with a cornering function. Lower-spec Kylaq variants continue to feature LED reflector-based headlights.

Interior and Features

The Sportline gets a darker cabin theme with black leatherette seats and contrasting white stitching. The Sportline logo is featured on the headrests, while aluminium pedals and white ambient lighting add further visual touches.

Key features include:

10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system

8-inch digital instrument cluster

Electric sunroof

Wireless phone charging

Black leatherette upholstery

Sportline-branded headrests

Aluminium pedals

White ambient lighting

Projector LED headlights

LED fog lamps with cornering function

17-inch black alloy wheels

Engine and Gearbox

Mechanically, the Kylaq Sportline remains unchanged. It uses the familiar 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, direct-injection TSI turbo-petrol engine, producing 115hp and 178Nm.

The engine can be paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.

Sportline Accessory Pack

Skoda is also offering a dedicated Sportline accessory package for customers who want additional styling upgrades.

The package includes front bumper corner garnishes, a dark-chrome grille garnish, gloss-black side moulding and fender garnish, along with other exterior additions.

Kylaq Variant Lineup

Following the launch of the Sportline, the Skoda Kylaq is now available in seven variants: Classic, Classic+, Signature, Signature+, Sportline, Prestige and Prestige+.

All variants continue to use the same 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine. With its sportier styling and strategic pricing, the Kylaq Sportline adds a new choice for buyers who want a more distinctive-looking SUV without paying the premium for the Prestige variants.