The facelift arrives four years after the Slavia first went on sale in India. Bookings are now open, deliveries are scheduled to begin during the festive season, and variant-wise prices are expected in the first week of October.

The updated Slavia follows an evolutionary design approach rather than a complete redesign, retaining the familiar silhouette and cabin layout while adding new equipment and technology.

Skoda Auto India has unveiled the 2026 Slavia facelift, bringing a series of exterior and interior updates to its midsize sedan along with a major mechanical change.

Design and Exterior Updates

The Slavia facelift gets a larger front grille with revised chrome inserts. Unlike the facelifted Kushaq, the grille does not feature illumination. The LED headlamps receive a new daytime running light pattern, while the front bumper has been redesigned and now incorporates LED fog lamps.

The side profile remains largely unchanged, although Skoda has introduced new 16-inch five-spoke alloy wheels. The updated sedan continues the chrome window-line treatment.

At the rear, the Slavia gets tweaked LED tail lamps with sequential indicators and a reworked bumper. Skoda has not introduced the connected tail-lamp treatment seen on the updated Kushaq.

Skoda has also announced two new exterior colours: Arctic Silver and Cappuccino Beige. The Cappuccino Beige option will be available to order only from December.

Interior and Features

The basic dashboard layout remains familiar, but Skoda has upgraded the screens and added new convenience features.

The facelift gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, up from the previous 10-inch unit. The driver's display has also been upgraded substantially, with a new 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, replacing the earlier 8-inch unit. The digital cluster receives fresh graphics.

The Signature trim and higher variants will also get a segment-first AI Assistant powered by Google Cloud. The voice assistant can control functions such as temperature, fan speed and audio volume. It currently understands English, including Indian accents.

Another significant equipment upgrade is the 360-degree camera, which replaces the previous rear-view camera system.

The rear seats now gain a segment-first massage function, a feature previously introduced with the Kushaq facelift. Other equipment includes automatic climate control with rear AC vents, wireless smartphone charging, a single-pane sunroof, powered and ventilated front seats and an eight-speaker audio system.

However, the Slavia facelift does not get a panoramic sunroof or additional driver-assistance features.

Safety equipment continues to include six airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, hill-hold assist, electronic differential lock, multi-collision braking and tyre-pressure monitoring.

The sedan continues to be offered in six variants, ranging from the Classic to the sportier Monte Carlo.

Engine and Gearbox

The biggest mechanical change comes with the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine.

The three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine still produces 115hp and 178Nm. However, the previous six-speed torque-converter automatic has been replaced by a new eight-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

Skoda says the new transmission is aimed at delivering smoother shifts, improved low-speed responses and better refinement, particularly in stop-and-go traffic. A six-speed manual gearbox is still available with the 1.0-litre TSI.

The larger 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI engine remains unchanged, producing 150hp and 250Nm. It continues to be paired with either a six-speed manual gearbox or a seven-speed DSG automatic.

Variants and Positioning

The facelifted Slavia continues to compete in India's midsize sedan segment against the Volkswagen Virtus, Hyundai Verna and Honda City.

Skoda is positioning the updated model against the refreshed Verna and City, while the Virtus is expected to receive its own update later this year.

Skoda says the Slavia currently accounts for around 30% of the segment, with monthly sales of approximately 1,500-1,800 units, representing around a fifth of the brand's sales volume.

The company has defended its decision to keep investing in sedans despite SUVs' dominance in the Indian market.

Skoda's India Plans: Octavia RS and Superb Return

At the Slavia facelift launch in Mumbai, Skoda also announced details about its wider India plans, including the return of the Octavia RS and Superb.

The Octavia RS will return with a second batch of just five units, following the first batch of 100 cars selling out within 20 minutes. Around 350 customers who registered interest last year will receive priority, with deliveries expected around the festive season.

The Octavia RS will continue to arrive as a fully imported model. It is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 265hp and 370Nm, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and front-wheel drive.

Skoda claims a 0-100kph time of 6.4 seconds and a 250kph limited top speed. The first batch was priced at Rs 49.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Slavia Facelift Features Feature Details Engine and Transmission Engine options 1.0-litre TSI, 1.5-litre TSI 1.0 TSI output 115hp, 178Nm 1.5 TSI output 150hp, 250Nm 1.0 TSI manual 6-speed manual 1.0 TSI automatic New 8-speed torque converter 1.5 TSI manual 6-speed manual 1.5 TSI automatic 7-speed DSG Technology and Displays Infotainment 10.1-inch touchscreen Driver display 10.25-inch digital unit Camera 360-degree camera AI Assistant Google Cloud-powered, English voice support Smartphone charging Wireless Exterior Front lighting LED headlamps with new DRL pattern Fog lamps LED Wheels 16-inch alloy wheels Tail lamps LED with sequential indicators New colours Arctic Silver, Cappuccino Beige Interior and Comfort Climate control Automatic, with rear AC vents Front seats Powered and ventilated Rear seats Massage function Audio 8-speaker system Sunroof Single-pane Safety and Variants Safety Six airbags, ESC, traction control, hill hold, EDL, multi-collision braking, TPMS Variants 6

The Slavia facelift therefore focuses on improving the sedan rather than radically changing it. Key additions include the new eight-speed automatic for the 1.0-litre TSI, larger displays, a 360-degree camera, a rear-seat massage function, and AI Assistant, while the familiar engines, body shape, and overall cabin architecture remain largely unchanged.