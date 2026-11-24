The new Metallic Royal Bronze shade is offered with the Ride Connect Edition and Ride Connect ABS Edition. Meanwhile, Metallic Mat Bordeaux Red is exclusively available on the range-topping Ride Connect TFT ABS Edition.

The updated colour range will be available at authorised Suzuki dealerships across India from November 23. Along with the two new shades, Suzuki has also revised the colour availability of certain variants by introducing Pearl Mat Aqua Silver and Solid Ice Green.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has expanded the colour options for its popular Access 125 scooter by introducing two new shades. The latest additions are Metallic Royal Bronze and Metallic Mat Bordeaux Red, which are available on select variants of the scooter.

Suzuki has also introduced Pearl Mat Aqua Silver for the Ride Connect and Ride Connect ABS variants, while the standard Edition now gets the Solid Ice Green colour option. The Special Edition continues with its existing colour choices.

Suzuki Access 125: Variant-Wise Prices and Colours

The Suzuki Access 125 is available in five variants in India, with prices starting at ₹83,086 (ex-showroom).

Variant-Wise Prices and Colours Variant Price (Ex-showroom) Available Colours Standard Edition ₹83,086 Metallic Mat Black No. 2, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, Solid Ice Green Special Edition ₹89,428 Metallic Mat Black No. 2, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, Pearl Grace White, Solid Ice Green Ride Connect Edition ₹91,627 Metallic Mat Black No. 2, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, Pearl Grace White, Pearl Mat Aqua Silver, Metallic Royal Bronze Ride Connect ABS Edition ₹98,432 Metallic Mat Black No. 2, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, Pearl Grace White, Pearl Mat Aqua Silver, Metallic Royal Bronze Ride Connect TFT ABS Edition ₹1,03,780 Metallic Mat Black No. 2, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, Pearl Grace White, Pearl Mat Aqua Silver, Metallic Mat Bordeaux Red.

Suzuki Access 125: Engine and Specifications

The Suzuki Access 125 is powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, air-cooled engine with a SOHC, two-valve configuration.

The OBD-2B-compliant engine comes with Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) technology, which is designed to balance performance and fuel efficiency.

The scooter also offers practical storage and convenience features, including 24.4 litres of under-seat storage, an external fuel lid, a spacious floorboard and a long seat.

Features and Technology

The Ride Connect variants come with Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument clusters and smartphone connectivity. These features include turn-by-turn navigation, along with call and message alerts.

The top-spec Ride Connect TFT ABS Edition gets a 4.2-inch colour TFT display, offering a more advanced instrument interface.

For braking safety, the Ride Connect ABS Edition and Ride Connect TFT ABS Edition are equipped with single-channel ABS. The system is designed to assist riders during sudden or emergency braking situations.

With the latest colour additions, Suzuki aims to offer more personalisation choices across the Access 125 range without making major changes to its engine or overall package.