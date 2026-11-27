The development comes after Maruti Suzuki discontinued the petrol-powered Ignis in India in April 2026, following years of limited market traction.

The new electric car is based on the Vision e-Sky concept showcased at the 2025 Japan Mobility Show. In Japan, the production model was introduced as the E-Sky on November 16. However, Suzuki has not confirmed whether the electric Ignis will be launched in India.

Suzuki has unveiled the all-new Ignis EV, marking the company's entry into the compact electric car segment in global markets. The electric model is scheduled to go on sale in Europe and other international markets from summer 2027.

The company has been working towards introducing an affordable entry-level electric hatchback, but there is no confirmation that the new Ignis EV will be included in its Indian product portfolio.

The Ignis EV is built on Suzuki's dedicated HEARTECT-e platform, which is also used by the e Vitara. It gets a 26kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, paired with a front-mounted electric motor producing 91hp and 133Nm of torque. The vehicle uses a front-wheel-drive configuration and offers a claimed WLTP range of up to 310km.

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Suzuki has not yet revealed the charging specifications for the global model. However, the Japan-spec E-Sky supports 50kW DC fast charging, allowing the battery to charge from 0 to 80 per cent in approximately 25 minutes.

Charging the battery takes around eight hours with a 2kW AC charger, while a 6kW charger reduces the charging time to approximately four and a half hours.

In terms of design, the electric car features a boxy silhouette, an upright stance and a floating roof. The exterior gets segmented LED daytime running lights, LED projector headlamps, a blacked-out grille and 15-inch black wheels.

The cabin features a 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen, a semi-digital instrument cluster and a four-seat layout.

Suzuki has also tested the electric model across European cities and country roads to fine-tune its power delivery, handling and chassis setup. With its compact dimensions and electric powertrain, the Ignis EV is positioned as an everyday vehicle aimed at first-time electric car buyers.

While the global launch is planned for 2027, Suzuki has not announced an India launch timeline. Its availability in the Indian market therefore remains unconfirmed.

Suzuki Ignis EV: Key Features and Specifications

Battery and Performance

Battery: 26kWh Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

Claimed Range: Up to 310km (WLTP)

Electric Motor: Front-mounted single electric motor

Power: 91hp

Torque: 133Nm

Drivetrain: Front-wheel drive (FWD)

Platform: HEARTECT-e dedicated EV platform

Turning Radius: 4.5 metres

Exterior Features

Boxy silhouette with an upright stance and floating roof.

Segmented LED daytime running lights.

LED projector headlamps.

Blacked-out front grille.

15-inch black alloy-style wheels.

Silver-finished outside rear-view mirrors.

Black wheel-arch cladding.

LED tail lamps with halogen indicators.

Roof-mounted spoiler.

Rear windscreen wiper and washer.

Front and rear parking sensors.

Black rear bumper section with silver trim.

Interior and Comfort Features

10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen.

Semi-digital instrument cluster.

Three-spoke steering wheel with physical controls.

Automatic climate control with touch-operated AC controls.

Dashboard-mounted gear selector.

45W charging ports.

Fabric upholstery and fixed headrests.

Push-button start/stop.

Heated front seats.

Four-seat cabin layout.

Additional Features